U.S. SEC Approves Availability Of Spot Ethereum ETFs For Trading

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.67K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. regulators have approved new Ethereum ETFs for trading.
  • Ethereum is a type of cryptocurrency, similar to bitcoin.
  • MoneyTalk's Greg Bonnell discusses with Andres Rincon from TD Securities.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

U.S. financial regulators have approved new Ethereum exchange traded funds, making them available for trade for the first time in U.S. markets. Andres Rincon, Head of ETF Sales and Strategy at TD Securities, discusses the implications with MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.67K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

About ETHW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ETHW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETHE
--
CETH
--
FETH
--
EZET
--
QETH
--
ETHV
--
ETHW
--
ETHA
--
ETH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News