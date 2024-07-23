manassanant pamai

The Invesco CurrencyShares® Japanese Yen Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXY) provides exposure to the yen, which has been the worst performing G7 currency in recent years. The US dollar has gained around 55% against the yen since the 2020 lows, and 2024 has failed to reverse the trend, despite the Bank of Japan's best efforts. Rate hikes, an end to negative rates, and currency intervention haven't been able to halt the decline.

Currency Performance (Finviz)

This article looks at what is behind this weakness and why the yen may finally be about to turn higher.

BoJ - The Last Doves

A table of interest rates offered by leading currencies helps explain why the yen has performed so poorly.

Interest Rates (ForexFactory)

While most Central Banks were aggressively raising rates, the BoJ kept its negative rate policy and QE intact until early 2024. This was partly due to the different path of inflation in Japan which had experienced a long period of low inflation and even deflation.

Inflation Rates (Trading Economics)

After deflation in 2021, the BoJ was relieved to see some inflation in 2022 and this likely influenced their slow response to the higher spikes later that year.

Japan CPI (Trading Economics)

Another factor was the presence of Haruhiko Kuroda who served as Governor from March 2013 to April 2023. Alongside Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kuroda implemented one of the most aggressive and long lasting stimulus packages ever witnessed, including unlimited bond buying. The dovish policies only shifted when Kuroda was replaced by Governor Ueda, and even then they were slow to change.

A (Slow) Change

Higher inflation, wage pressures and a yen in freefall all pressured the BoJ to make historic changes to policy in March of this year. They finally abandoned their negative rate policy and increased short-term interest rates from -0.1% to a range of 0%-0.1%. They also ceased its yield-curve control and ended some of its asset purchase programs.

Perhaps surprisingly, the yen actually fell on this news. The changes were a major step to normalization but were accompanied by dovish rhetoric and it was clear the Bank would be not aggressively hiking rates. Indeed, the BoJ has still not raised rates since March and the odds of a July hike are low. Economists expect them to focus on scaling back their bond buying instead and this has led to continued weakness in the yen.

Intervention

To keep the yen from falling further, the BoJ - or more specifically the Ministry of Finance - has engaged in direct intervention in forex markets by buying large quantities of their currency.

Japan spent 9.7885 trillion yen ($62.25 billion) on currency intervention between April 26 and May 29.

There have been several more unconfirmed interventions since and ING noted that the latest appears to take advantage of US dollar negative events such as lower CPI readings.

That would mark a change in Japan’s FX intervention strategy. Remember, that at the end of April, the MoF started intervening before a Fed meeting: that round of intervention (JPY9.8tn) has proven to be largely unsuccessful beyond the very near term. Now it looks like the MoF waited to take advantage of a USD-negative market event to boost the yen via intervention. This is a strategy that makes the intervention less noticeable and overt (to a certain extent) and might have ended up achieving a better result in terms of JPY gains as more JPY shorts were unwound in a short period of time.

With USDJPY making new 34-year highs as recently as early July, the intervention doesn't appear to be having a significant effect, but it has at least slowed the yen's decline. USD/JPY is trading back at late April levels and recent attempts to rally have been pushed back at new highs.

USD/JPY Could Be Rolling Over

The changes from the BoJ may have been slow, but this was a necessary pace - unwinding such long-standing and unconventional policies carries risks. Markets may have been disappointed more hikes have not happened, but they are very likely at some point and now the Bank has turned the corner, the yen could too. This is reflected in the chart as the steep trend in USD/JPY in 2024 has broken lower.

USDJPY Chart (Tradingview)

Of course, the yen is only one side of this equation, and the reversal could be triggered by a US dollar weakness as much as yen strength. Indeed, the trendline break shown above is a factor of currency intervention by Japan, serving to stabilize the yen while the US dollar dropped following the last CPI release.

Breaking through the 2022-2023 double top and the 2024 low at 152 would be the next significant step and signal that the yen can finally recover.

FXY for Yen Exposure

FXY is an easy way to gain yen exposure without trading in forex markets. The ETF tracks spot JPY/USD and the correlation is very high in the short-term. Over the longer-term, the 0.4% expense ratio of FXY leads to underperformance.

FXY Chart (Tradingview)

FXY has AUM of $355M and ample liquidity. It's the only ETF to offer exposure to the yen without leverage, such as the ProShares range. As such, it's a good option to position for a yen recovery.

Risks

The yen downtrend has been relentless, and for good reason. If the BoJ does not normalize policies further, weakness could continue.

Conclusions

FXY provides exposure to the yen, which has been in a heavy downtrend against the US dollar. There are, however, some signs the trend is slowly turning. The BoJ has ended its negative rate policy and is slowly shifting to a more neutral stance. It is also intervening in currency markets to support the yen. The USD/JPY trend in 2024 has broken and if 152 breaks, it would be a strong technical signal that the yen is finally reversing.