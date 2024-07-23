Aliaksandr Trafimovich/iStock via Getty Images

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) recently reported positive results from its pivotal phase 2 CLOVER WaM study, using iopofosine for the treatment of patients with refractory Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia [WM]. The stock traded slightly lower on the news, but only because some efficacy measures dropped slightly since the previous update. However, I believe that such a drop is not warranted at all. Why do I believe this to be the case? That's because the primary endpoint of the major response rate [MRR] was still exceeded by a massive margin, regardless of the slight drop in this metric.

Not only that, but it leads to a catalyst that investors can look forward to towards the end of this year. It is expected that the company will file a New Drug Application [NDA] for iopofosine for the treatment of this refractory WM patient population in Q4 of 2024. The truth is that there is a massive opportunity here in relation to the filing of this NDA. The reason is that it intends to seek FDA Priority Review with this filing and as such, it could be eligible to have a 6-month review period.

This is instead of the typical 12-month review period seen with other regulatory applications that are submitted to the FDA. Besides this, there is another catalyst that may or may not yield value in the coming months. This would be the fact that there is an expected interim assessment for a phase 1b study using iopofosine for the treatment of patients with pediatric high-grade gliomas [pHGG]. From there, phase 1b trial results are expected from this program in the 2nd half of 2025. With final data showing the primary endpoint exceeding the expected MRR of 20% for WM patients, plus interim assessment updates from the phase 1b study targeting patients with pHGG, I believe that investors could benefit from any potential gains made.

Iopofosine For The Treatment Of Patients With Refractory Waldenstroms Macroglobulinemia

As I have stated above, the company was able to report positive results from its phase 2 CLOVER WaM study, using iopofosine for the treatment of patients with refractory WM. Matter of fact, this mid-stage study met the primary endpoint of major response rate [MRR]. Before going over this study, plus any catalysts to come out of this program, it is first important to highlight what WM is and what the possible market opportunity for it could be. Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia [WM] is a type of disorder characterized as a rare type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma [NHL], which has the formation of malignant B-cells. It greatly affects the bone marrow and can lead to anemia and a weakened immune system.

One thing to note is that because the B-cells are impacted, it leads to issues with many other organs in the body if left untreated. Such organs that might have problems due to this slow-progressing NHL are as follows:

Spleen.

Central nervous system [CNS].

Liver.

Lymph nodes.

The global U.S. market opportunity for Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia is $2.01 billion. However, it is critical to note that a drug from AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) known as Imbruvica [ibrutinib] has been approved to treat these patients. Plus, there was another drug to receive FDA approval for adult patients with WM several years later for this indication, known as Brukinsa [zanubrutinib].

If these competitors exist, is there any need for Cellectar to worry about them? Quite a bit, but not as much. That's because these monotherapies have a 32% market share for 3rd line WM patients. However, the company is developing the use of iopofosine only for the treatment of relapsed/refractory WM patients.

Having said that, its goal is to go after relapsed/refractory WM patients where currently approved treatments aren't as ideal for them. Thus, this particular market for WM would be a $1.05 billion market opportunity. How can there be such a refractory patient population? It is because of how many don't respond to the current treatment options. Consider that 80% of WM patients will receive 3rd-line treatment.

To see if iopofosine is capable of being able to treat patients with refractory WM, it ran the pivotal phase 2 CLOVER WaM study. The goal of this study was to use this drug to target relapsed/refractory WM patients who had already received two prior lines of treatment, including being given BTK inhibitor [BTKi] therapy. This pivotal study recruited a total of 50 patients who were given iopofosine.

The thing to note about this study, which was also aligned with the FDA, is that this was to be a single-arm pivotal one. That is, this mid-stage trial did not include any placebo or comparator arm at all. The primary endpoint was the evaluation of major response rate [MRR] over a 12-month period. As I stated above in the beginning, the threshold for the company to reach statistical significance regarding this primary endpoint was 20%.

Having said that, the primary endpoint was reached with such statistical significance in that the MRR released in the data update was 56.4%. Why the stock is trading lower by 20% or so as of this writing is because of the slight disappointment that the MRR dropped a bit since the last update. The previous update from this very same phase 2 CLOVER WaM study noted that the MRR was 61%. Therefore, this is a drop of 4.6% for the primary endpoint.

Still, I believe that this is an overreaction because the truth is that the threshold of 20% was still exceeded according to the FDA-designed pivotal study design plan. With that said, there is a major catalyst that would likely quickly turn things around. The first of which would be the NDA filing of iopofosine for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory WM, which is expected in Q4 of 2024.

This is not only a crucial inflection point, because of the NDA filing itself, but that Cellectar is planning to seek Priority Review from the FDA. If the FDA accepts the U.S. marketing application for this drug for the treatment of this patient population, plus sets up a PDUFA date for Priority Review, I believe that this will be viewed positively by the stock market.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Cellectar Biosciences had cash and cash equivalents of $40 million as of March 31st, 2024. This was definitely a low amount of cash on hand, especially if it intends to commercialize iopofosine for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory WM upon potentially receiving FDA approval. At a cash burn of $12 million per quarter, it could run out of money by the end of the year.

Not only that, but the guidance was not keen at all if you think about it. The cash runway guidance given is that it would have enough cash on hand to fund its operations only until Q4 of 2024. However, there is a good update on the financial side of things in that it announced the exercise of Tranche B warrants and the purchase of new warrants for $19.4 million. This gives the potential to raise up to an additional $73.3 million in funds if exercised. It believes that the exercise of all these warrants would provide it enough cash to fund commercialization efforts of iopofosine if ultimately approved by the FDA.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors need to be aware of before investing in Cellectar Biosciences. The first risk to consider would be regarding the development of iopofosine for the treatment of relapsed/refractory WM patients. There is no assurance that the FDA will accept the NDA of iopofosine for this indication, nor that Priority Review will be given. If these events happen, then this will be a massive setback for this program.

The second risk to consider would be in terms of what would happen if iopofosine is approved by the FDA for relapsed/refractory WM. The good news is that it may have limited competition because BTKIs like Imbruvica and Brukinsa are primarily used to treat first-line WM patients. They do hold a small market share of 3rd-line WM patients, but there is room for Cellectar to move in here. Another item to consider is that even if Cellectar gets its drug approved in the United States, there is no assurance that it will be able to capture most or all of the possible $1.05 billion market opportunity for relapsed/refractory patients.

The third and final risk to consider would be in terms of the development of iopofosine for the treatment of pediatric high-grade glioma [pHGG]. The use of this drug is being advanced for the treatment of this patient population in a phase 1b study. It is expected that there will be an interim assessment of this study in the 2nd half of 2024 and then trial results from it in the 2nd half of 2025.

First, there is no assurance that the interim assessment will be positive or that the company will be able to continue on to the next expected readout of trial results. Secondly, even if the first assessment allows for the continuation of this phase 1b study, there is no assurance that the trial results will turn out to be positive or warrant further investment towards the move of phase 3 testing. Lastly, this program is being funded by an SBIR grant given by the National Institute of Health's National Cancer Institute [NCI]. Such an award, consisting of $2 million grant funding, was given because of positive phase 1a data. The risk here is that the NCI could pull funding at any given moment's notice, especially if the interim assessment or trial results end up not being favorable.

Conclusion

Cellectar Biosciences has done well in guiding its lead drug iopofosine toward the finish line for the treatment of patients with refractory/relapsed Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia [WM]. Matter of fact, it is expected that it will file an NDA submission of iopofosine for the treatment of this patient population in Q4 of 2024. Further gains can be made not only if the NDA is accepted, but that it is done so with Priority Review.

The guidance the company is giving is that the targeting of the relapsed/refractory patient population allows it to go after a $1.05 billion market opportunity. Besides this catalyst, there is another one to consider regarding iopofosine. This would be the development of this drug in the ongoing phase 1b study for the treatment of patients with pHGG. An interim assessment for this study is expected in the latter part of this year and from there, trial results from it are to be released in the 2nd half of 2025.