TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 23, 2024 2:11 PM ETTrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.67K Followers

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert McCormick - Chairman, President & CEO
Michael Ozimek - CFO
Kevin Curley - EVP & Chief Banking Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ian Lapey - Gabelli Funds

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the TrustCo Bank Corp Earnings Call Webcast. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

Before proceeding, we would like to mention that this presentation may contain forward-looking information about TrustCo Bank Corp New York, and this is intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors. More detailed information about these and other risk factors can be found in our press release that preceded this call and in the Risk Factors and forward-looking Statements section of our Annual Report Form 10-K as updated by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made on this call are only valid as of the date hereof, and the company disclaims any obligation to update the information to reflect events or developments after the date of this call, except as may be required by applicable law.

During today's call, we will discuss certain financial measures derived from our financial statements that I'm not determined in accordance to the U.S. GAAP. The reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included in our earnings press release, which is available under the Investor Relations tab on our website at trustcobank.com.

Please also note that today's event is

Recommended For You

About TRST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRST

Trending Analysis

Trending News