Second Quarter Results Will Break The Earnings Stalemate

Approximately 20% of the S&P 500 has reported results through the morning of July 23. Earnings and sales surprises appear to be tracking slightly weaker than in the previous quarter and significantly weaker than a year ago. Meanwhile, sales and earnings growth are tracking weaker than in the first quarter but far better than a year ago. This will continue to change over the next two weeks.

However, the second quarter is significant because the combination of second quarter results and third quarter guidance will likely break the 2024 earnings estimates stalemate since the fourth quarter of 2022. That's how long 2024 earnings estimates have been trending sideways. It will come down to whether or not margins meet the lofty expectations that have been put in place.

102 of the 500 companies in the index reported aggregate sales and earnings surprises of 0.83% and 5.59%, respectively. This is down from the first quarter aggregate sales and earnings surprises of 1.05% and 8.25%, respectively.

Thus far, earnings growth is running at 6.95% year-over-year, and sales growth is at 2.8% year-over-year. This is down vs. the first quarter earnings growth rate of 8.05% and sales growth of 4.2%. However, second quarter growth this year is much stronger than last year's second quarter sales growth of 0.94% and a decline of 4.5%.

Revisions

Overall, this has led to some modest positive revisions for second quarter earnings estimates, which have climbed to $59.03 per share, up slightly from $58.61 at the beginning of July, but are still below where they stood in April, around $59.75. More importantly, we have seen third and fourth quarter earnings estimates come down since the beginning of July. Since July 1, third quarter earnings have fallen by around 90 bps, and fourth quarter earnings have fallen by around 40 bps.

The decline in earnings estimates for the third and fourth quarters appears to be due to falling margins. These margins could also continue to fall because second-quarter margins have dropped, just as they did in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

Since 2016, margin estimates tend to start very high and decrease over the year. The exceptions have been in 2017/18 and 2021, which were due to the Trump-era corporate tax cuts and the onset of a tremendous move higher in inflation following the COVID-Biden-era government fiscal spending boom.

Historically, 2021 has been the best year for margin, climbing to 13.7%. The second-best year came in 2022, at 12.8%, followed by 2018 at 12.4%. Now, analysts estimate that margins in 2024 will be better than in 2018 and 2022, at 13%, and in 2025, they will climb to 13.9%, a new high. Given the history of how these estimates tend to work, it seems more likely than not that margins will need to be revised lower for 2025.

This is key because overall revenue estimates for the third and fourth quarters are not improving. They have been relatively flat since the fall of 2023. This tells us that if margin estimates are too high, then earnings estimates for the third and fourth quarters are too high and will need to be adjusted lower.

Currently, earnings in 2024 are expected to grow about 10%, on 4.5% sales growth, with margins expanding to 13.0% from 12.4% in 2023.

It's not often to see margins expand by more than 60 bps in a given year, let alone 90 bps, as analysts currently project for 2024 and 2025. Margins expanded by more than 60 bps in 2017 and over 90 bps in 2010, 2018, and 2021. It's unclear at this point what catalysts could push margins in 2025 to a new record and such a significant expansion, especially with inflation rates coming down.

Earnings Estimates Too High?

A back-of-the-envelope approach of taking estimated earnings per share and dividing it by the estimated revenue per share gives us a reasonable rough estimate of margins. Using this approach and using analysts' margin and sales estimates, it would suggest that if margins in 2025 come in flat to 2024 at roughly 13% and revenue remains at the current forecast for $2,000 per share, earnings would be roughly $260 per share down from the current estimates of $275.72 per share. Of course, should they come in lower, say 12.4%, as in 2023, the earnings per share would drop to $248.

This could also be a problem for 2024 given that margins are expected to expand by nearly 60 bps. If they were to remain at 12.4% as in 2023, it would suggest earnings of $233 per share.

We will likely see the earnings estimates stalemate for 2024 snap in the second quarter after nearly 18 months of moving sideways. Either margin estimates will be proven correct, and earnings estimates for the rest of this year will hold, or analysts will be forced to start cutting margin and earnings estimates, which will bring down the overall values for 2024 and 2025.