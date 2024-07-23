gremlin

Father Time has proven to be one of the few insurmountable forces in life. Companies change as they age, evolve, or progress through the corporate life cycle. Most change for the better, while some change for the worse. Some companies evolve and reshape themselves through innovation, keeping up with the times and profiting as a result. On the other hand, some companies age less gracefully, becoming a victim of their former success.

This past week, we wrote an article covering Realty Income Corporation (O), the world's largest net lease REIT. The article was titled, "O, How You've Changed" and outlined the significant changes made to O's business over the past decade. This includes mergers, new business units, and even changing their mission statement! All in all, we talked about how different O looks today versus just ten years ago, for better or for worse.

Today, we will revisit another net lease REIT which has similarly changed over time. However, this REIT's age has become more apparent in the past twelve months, presenting management with a series of insurmountable challenges that culminated in a controversial spin-off and a cut to the dividend, heresy for a net lease REIT. Today, we revisit W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC), one of the largest and most diversified net lease REITs. We last covered WPC following their spin-off of Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP), outlining two roads to recovery. Following the removal of their office portfolio, WPC is returning to a new normal with a better portfolio and a more conservative capital position.

WPC reports second quarter earnings after the market's close on Tuesday, July 30th. Today, we will preview earnings and discuss two points that I will be closely monitoring in their earnings release.

Who Is W. P. Carey?

W. P. Carey is one of the largest publicly traded REITs in the United States. The company is also one of the oldest publicly traded REITs with a long and well-established history. Over time, WPC has reshaped itself, adding and removing a third-party asset management business and changing their portfolio significantly. Originally, WPC was a sale-leaseback specialist who virtually pioneered the deal structure in Europe. WPC has also been a longstanding provider of development and capital expenditure funding. To my knowledge, WPC was one of the first U.S. REITs which focused primarily on Europe, with a portfolio of office and "mission-critical" industrial facilities.

Today, WPC might be the most diversified REIT in the net lease sector. While sticking to their net lease mission, WPC is diversified across property types and geographies. In my opinion, WPC is the only truly "diversified" REIT without a specific focus on any one property type or geography. Let's dive deeper into WPC's portfolio and balance sheet.

Pursuant to the end of the first quarter, WPC released an updated investor presentation outlining the current state of the company as of March 31, 2024.

WPC owned 1,282 properties covering nearly 170 million square feet, leased to 335 different tenants. Roughly two-thirds of rent is generated from properties located in the United States, with the remaining third coming predominantly from Europe. Portfolio occupancy stands at 99.1%.

WPC July Investor Report

Over time, WPC has used a specific lease structure when working with clients. Sale leasebacks and build-to-suit deals are generally encumbered by long-term leases (20+ years, preferably) with annual rent escalations that are fixed or based on CPI. Most of WPC's portfolio (54%) is covered by CPI-linked leases, many of which are capped, limiting upside during highly inflationary periods. Most of the remaining portfolio has fixed rental escalations or another form of rent. WPC's bias towards long leases means the REIT has one of the longest weighted average lease terms of 12.2 years.

WPC July Investor Report

Most of WPC's portfolio is net lease assets. The company has a small sleeve of operated self-storage properties. As WPC continues to streamline their company and redirect toward their core competencies, I wouldn't be surprised to see these assets disappear sooner rather than later.

Unlike many high quality net lease REITs, WPC's top tenancy is not particularly recognizable. Most companies are not household names for American investors, as many of WPC's largest tenants are European companies. Tenancy is diverse, with less than 20% of annualized base rent coming from the top ten tenants.

Interestingly, WPC owns 27 self-storage properties held on net leases to self-storage REIT, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR). This atypical deal structure leaves EXR operating the properties at the asset level and paying WPC rent under a long-term lease. WPC received stable long-term rent and EXR collects the remaining profit after the rent.

WPC July Investor Report

W. P. Carey also has an equity stake in Lineage Logistics, the largest landlord of cold storage properties. Slated to go public shortly, their position in Lineage could realize a significant profit.

Most of WPC's assets are industrial, covering roughly 63% of ABR. The industrial category is split between Warehouse and "Industrial." The category called "Industrial" is specialized manufacturing facilities which have been sold off the owner/tenant balance sheet through a sale-leaseback to raise capital. This deal structure is standard for WPC, but the facilities are more specific than typical distribution-type assets, which will limit their performance in a re-lease scenario.

WPC July Investor Report

WPC has an enormous balance sheet, with an enterprise value of nearly $20 billion. The company has a simple capitalization structure like other net lease REITs. WPC is roughly 60%/40% equity/debt, mostly composed of common stock and unsecured, long-term debt. Leverage is low, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3x. Debt to gross assets is approximately 41%. WPC also benefits from accessing the capital markets in the United States and Europe, providing a degree of interest rate flexibility and the ability to transact with limited currency risk.

WPC July Investor Report

The company faces a series of debt maturities over the coming years. The outcome of these debt maturities may define WPC's success in the near term as the company seeks to consolidate cash flows after a tumultuous several years. WPC has been raising cash through a series of channels, a large portion of which has been allocated to paying down debt.

WPC Q2 Earnings Preview

This year, W. P. Carey has defined their performance as a return to a new normal. Over the past several years, WPC experienced a combination of headwinds, strategic missteps, and apparent complacency which left the REIT in trouble. Let's briefly summarize from top to bottom.

First, WPC spun off their office assets into a separate, externally managed REIT called NLOP. Second, U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL), formerly WPC's largest tenant accounting for 3% of rent, repurchased their assets for $464 million or a capitalization rate of >8%. Third, a series of tenant bankruptcies requiring rent abatement. Fourth, the closure of their short-lived third-party asset management business. Fifth, several tenants, including Hellweg, ran into financial trouble and demanded rent cuts. Sixth and finally, marching the dividend to a >90% payout ratio for the sake of maintaining nominal increases and becoming a Dividend Aristocrat.

Leaving the past in the rearview mirror, we can note that WPC's future comes free of these issues with a cleaner portfolio, simpler business, and a conservative dividend. At the beginning of the year, management set out with an updated range of guidance, noting that 2024 performance would be negative across top and bottom-line figures, largely because of the aforementioned factors.

Rather than focusing on year-over-year trends, 2024 is about establishing a new benchmark to work from. This means a new portfolio baseline, a new dividend to begin growing, and a pile of cash to work with.

On WPC's Q1 2024 Earning Call, management outlined some updates and goals following the end of the first quarter.

Management noted that the first quarter ended with nearly $3 billion in total liquidity, roughly $1 billion of which was cash held outside their revolving line of credit. The capital was sourced primarily from disposition proceeds from UHAL and office properties in Spain. $500 million of this capital was used after the end of the quarter to repay $500 million in maturing bonds, reducing the company's leverage. WPC also has just seven office assets remaining under their liquidation program accounting for 1.3% of ABR.

We ended the quarter with liquidity totaling approximately $2.8 billion, including $1.7 billion of availability under our revolver, close to $800 million in cash, and $284 million of 1031 exchange proceeds, which are presented as restricted cash within other assets on our balance sheet. We continue to have a robust liquidity position, noting that very early in the second quarter, we repaid our USD 500 million bonds at maturity using cash on hand.

Management left us with a cliffhanger ending in the first quarter. WPC is sitting on a pile of cash and facing a complicated outlook. On one hand, opportunity awaits as the company is free to deploy capital into a higher-yielding market. On the other hand, WPC still faces upcoming debt maturities and tenant credit challenges.

With second quarter earnings around the corner, here are two things I will be looking for…

1. Healthy Acquisition Volume Without…

At the beginning of the year, WPC set out with a new set of goals for the company. Following their transformative spin-off and other changes, WPC established new baseline guidance for various metrics. This includes new guidance for acquisition volumes. Given the uncertainty in the marketplace, WPC established conservative and wide ranges for their acquisition volumes. Initially, WPC guided toward $1.5-$2.0 billion in acquisitions for the full year.

Year to date, WPC has noted the significant amount of capital built up from dispositions of various assets from the portfolio. Following the repayment of maturing debt, WPC would be left with around $600 million in available capital, outside the company's revolving line of credit.

I hope that management will deploy this capital back into new acquisitions rather than pay down additional debt. Many are calling for WPC to further reduce leverage by using disposition proceeds to pay down upcoming debt maturities. I believe WPC's current leverage is low enough and the dividend payout is conservative enough that WPC could do without further deleveraging. It also isn't likely that WPC would initiate a share repurchase program with this size of cash pile.

On the prior quarter's call, CEO Jason Fox outlined that WPC is identifying actionable opportunities above a 7% yield with a current pipeline of $500 million, around 60% of which is close to closing.

While we will continue investing across a range of cap rates, for the full year, we expect to target initial cap rates averaging in the mid-7s and average yields over the life of the leases in the 9s. We currently have a strong pipeline totaling over $500 million of investments, including about $300 million at advanced stages that we expect to close over the next few months.

Over the remainder of the quarter, I would expect that WPC will continue to fill their acquisition pipeline with similarly priced deals. Deploying the available capital into high-yielding, quality assets also provides a platform for future growth. The available cash going into investments will be immediately accretive for share-level metrics since WPC would not be issuing equity to cover the transaction.

Summarily, my first hope is that WPC will continue to acquire new assets without tapping the capital markets.

2. Hearthside Update

Hearthside Food Solutions is one of the largest manufacturers of packaged foods in the United States. Hearthside is a contract food manufacturer, meaning they make products like cookies, chips, and bars on behalf of other brands. The company has around $4 billion in annual revenue. Hearthside is deteriorating financially as high costs and shifting trends eat into the company's bottom line.

Unfortunately, Hearthside is also WPC's 16th largest tenant, accounting for 1.3% of rental revenue. WPC owns 18 properties, generating $17 million in annual rent with 18 years of lease term remaining. My second hope for WPC's upcoming earnings is a favorable resolution to the ongoing issues with Hearthside.

WPC provided additional context on the prior quarter's earnings call:

While [Hearthside] has experienced some credit deterioration, we do not expect any disruption to our rents, even in the event of a restructuring, given the highly critical nature of the properties we own, which comprise the large majority of Hearthside's 2 largest divisions, all of which was central to our original investment thesis on this portfolio.

Management fell back on their "mission-critical" feature as a safety net for Hearthside's troubles. WPC believes Hearthside would retain their facilities and continue paying rent in the event of bankruptcy because of the critical nature of the assets. WPC notes these facilities house operations for the company's two largest divisions. Still, this does not leave WPC immune to renegotiated rents or other downside scenarios which could emerge should their financials further deteriorate.

As we approach the second quarter, I will be looking for an update on Hearthside as one of WPC's largest clients.

Conclusion

Last time we discussed W. P. Carey, we assigned a "Buy" rating. Our previous article focused on two possible outcomes for WPC. Either WPC's price/AFFO multiple would improve due to the REIT's improved metrics, or the company would become an acquisition target once financing improves.

Data by YCharts

In just three months, WPC shares have appreciated by ~5% as optimism returns to the net lease sector. With rate cuts likely arriving sooner rather than later, long-duration REITs like WPC are benefitting. This means option number two panned out as the company's AFFO multiple improves alongside the sector at large.

As we approach WPC's second quarter earnings, the company remains a "Buy." Despite ongoing tenancy issues, WPC has returned to a new normal with a stronger portfolio and conservative dividend. WPC is currently valued discounted to sector peers like O, but the company's new outlook is stronger than before their spin-off of NLOP.