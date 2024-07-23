First Horizon Needs To Transition From Stabilization To Growth

J. Michael Jones

The last year has been a challenging one for almost all banks, but First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) has had the added difficulties of restarting the business after hitting “pause” in anticipation of the failed acquisition by Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and seeing intense competition in most of its markets as newcomers target attractive Southeastern banking markets.

While First Horizon has outperformed the average regional bank since my last update, the performance has been less impressive than other Southeastern bank stocks like FB Financial (FBK), Pinnacle (PNFP), and Synovus (SNV) as the company has been paying up for deposits and seeing less than impressive loan growth during this period of stabilization and rebalancing.

Trading around 10% to 20% below apparent fair value today, First Horizon is highly sensitive to the timing and magnitude of rate cuts. Beyond that uncontrollable driver, management needs to show that the strong deposit share the bank has built in growth markets across the Southeast can sustain above-average loan and earnings growth even in the face of intensifying competition. I believe they can and will, but it’s far from a risk-free call at this point.

A Slight Miss In Q2, With Weaker Guidance For The Second Half

First Horizon shares were quite weak in the wake of Q2’24 earnings and guidance, with the stock down about 700bp relative to the broader bank group. While second quarter results weren’t fantastic, the bigger issue was yet another cut to net interest income guidance, with ongoing deposit pricing pressure and revised rate cut expectations hitting the near-term growth potential of the business.

Adjusted core revenue rose about 1% year over year and declined slightly on a quarter-over-quarter basis, missing expectations by about 1% or a little more than $0.01/share in EPS terms. The miss was driven by net interest income, as higher deposit costs kept net interest margin basically flat at 3.38% (versus expectations of around 3.41%), leading to a slight year-over-year decline and sub-1% growth in qoq net interest income, missing by about a penny.

Adjusted fee-based revenue was basically in line, improving 6% yoy and declining 4% qoq. The volatile fixed income business was up a third over the prior year and down 23% qoq, while brokerage and trust fees as well as card/digital banking fees improved about 5% sequentially.

Core adjusted operating expenses rose 1% yoy and declined slightly on a sequential basis, coming in very slightly higher than expected, though with an efficiency ratio that was still about 100bp worse than expected. Core adjusted pre-provision profits fell 7% from the prior year and rose about 1% sequentially, missing expectations by close to $0.02/share. Provisioning and taxes were a bit better than expected, leading to a $0.01/share miss relative to expectations at the core earnings line.

With the Fed’s moves on rates not matching prior expectations (“higher for longer”, basically) and with ongoing pressure on deposit costs and not a lot else to offset those pressures, management once again lowered guidance for net interest income after having done so relatively recently at a sell-side conference (technically guiding toward the lower end of the previously given range). Instead of low single-digit growth this year, management is now looking for net interest income to come in flat to down 2%.

Given how banks are structured (namely, a lot of operating and financial leverage), that revision to net interest income and revenue has bigger consequences for the pre-provision line, with a roughly 6% drop relative to prior expectations.

Credit Is Okay, Funding Not So Much … And Growth Is Lacking For Now

Non-performing loan balances continue to track higher (up 43% yoy and 14% qoq), with the non-performing loan ratio up another 9bp qoq to 0.91%. Charge-offs are more stable, with 0.22% this quarter versus 0.16% a year ago and 0.27% in the prior quarter.

I’m not overly concerned about credit at this point. None of First Horizon’s ratios seem far out of line with peers, and it is to be expected that non-performing loans would be climbing at this point in the cycle. Importantly, commercial real estate lending is not as large a part of FHN’s business as other similarly sized banks (less than a quarter of loans), and while the bank does have meaningful exposure to multifamily (around 8%), office lending is only about 2% of the loan book.

Funding, though, remains a real challenge. Deposit costs rose again, up 74bp yoy and 2bp to 2.47%, with interest-bearing deposit costs up another 2bp to 3.30%. In some respects, those numbers aren’t so bad. The IBD cost number is still below the average of similar/comparable banks (closer to 3.4%), and First Horizon still enjoys a relatively good ratio of non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits (25% when many are in the low-20%’s).

What makes this more challenging is that First Horizon operated its business with the assumption that Toronto-Dominion would honor its merger agreement, and it let deposits run off instead of competing more aggressively to retain them. When the deal collapsed, the company found itself short on deposits at a time when deposit costs were already substantially higher and the bank has had to play “catch up”, including competing with promotional rates that exceed 5% in some markets, as a loan/deposit ratio of around 95% doesn’t leave much room for rate discipline.

First Horizon’s interest-bearing deposit cumulative beta of 61% reflects that outsized sensitivity to deposit rates (for those not familiar, deposit betas reflect how deposit costs change relative to a reference point like Fed Funds). It also means that First Horizon likely has more to gain when interest rates start falling, as the bank will likely gain more from deposit cost relief than it will lose from loan pricing and repricing. With rates cuts coming in slower than expected last year, this higher-for-longer has put a squeeze on First Horizon’s profitability.

I expect the funding situation to be resolved as the Fed starts moving on rates. A bigger question to me, though, is how the bank’s growth will stack up as conditions normalize. Weaker loan demand has been a sector-wide issue, but First Horizon’s markets are some of the fastest-growing in the country, and that isn’t translating into above-average growth metrics. Some of this could be a byproduct of deposit cost pressures (getting more selective on loans to reduce funding needs), but increased competition from in-footprint rivals like Pinnacle and newcomers like Fifth Third (FITB) could also be playing a role.

The Outlook

I expect the benefits from lower rates to help First Horizon next year, but I think it will take until 2026 for it to really be felt/seen in the earnings numbers. I’m expecting around 5% annualized growth over the next five years and long-term core earnings growth a little below 5% over the long term. These expectations aren’t too different from my what I’ve modeled for years from First Horizon, but I do think there is likely a little more urgency now to show that First Horizon is still capable of leveraging the above-average growth in its core markets into above-average overall growth relative to peers and competitors in the Southeast.

Discounting those core earnings can drive a fair value close to $20. ROTCE-driven P/TBV and year-ahead P/E are a little less bullish, driving fair values around $17 to $18.50 (with a 1.4x P/TBV multiple and an 11.4x multiple on my ’25 EPS estimate), but that’s not wholly unexpected given that these approaches don’t reward above-average growth in years to come.

The Bottom Line

The fact that First Horizon has held on to its non-interest-bearing deposits better than many peers is encouraging to me with respect to its overall competitive position in its growing Southeastern markets. I also like the bank’s competitive positioning in terms of being able to offer better service to smaller commercial clients than many of its larger rivals, while also offering a greater range of services than its smaller community bank competitors.

With a discount to fair value in place and some skepticism on the Street about the bank’s long-term competitiveness (that I believe ignores the challenges created by the TD deal collapse), I still like First Horizon as a somewhat contrarian play on eventual rate cuts and ongoing growth in Southeastern U.S. banking markets.