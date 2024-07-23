Chunumunu

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is having a golden moment, and its price per share continues to record new all-time highs. Q2 2024 was recently released and both EPS and revenue estimates were beaten:

Expected EPS was $3.03 vs. the actual $3.38.

Expected revenues were $1.72 billion vs. the actual $1.80 billion.

In addition, guidance was revised upward again, further fueling Moody's golden moment. Despite various mixed signals (inverted yield curve and Sahm Rule), the U.S. economy remains resilient, as does the global economy, and this is benefiting Moody's coffers.

As much as the soundness of this company is very high, one must keep an eye on the cyclicality of its business model, something that at least for the time being is proving to be a positive driver for growth.

Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Service

Overall, Q2 2024 was a success in more ways than one:

Total revenues reached $1.80 billion, up 22% from Q2 2023. If we looked at YTD revenues, MCO also achieved 22% growth.

Diluted EPS reached $3.02, up 47% from the previous quarter. Considering YTD EPS, compared to last year, the growth was 29%. Also driving the growth in this case was the buyback, but we will discuss this in more detail later.

For the uninitiated, MCO tends to divide its revenues into two business segments:

MIS (Moody's Investors Service) is the segment responsible for credit ratings and risk analysis, and together with S&P Global (SPGI) has a dominant position in this market. In this area, the company has more than 100 years of experience, total rated debt is $74 trillion, and rated entities and transactions are nearly 34,000.

MA (Moody's Analytics) is the area where MCO makes money by helping other companies to make choices in terms of assessing risk and opportunities. MCO leverages its centuries of experience in business valuation as well as the huge amount of data at its disposal.

In this Q2 2024 both segments grew, but there is one that performed much better.

Moody's Corporation Q2 2024

As for Moody's Analytics (MA), revenues reached $802 million, up 7% from Q2 2023 and 8% on a constant currency basis. In addition, profitability also improved, in fact, the adjusted operating margin rose to 28.50%, up 0.50% from Q2 2023.

MA's fastest growing segment was Decision Solutions, up 10% from Q2 2023. Particularly strong was the performance of the KYC (know your customer) sub-segment, up 18%. This software allows companies to understand who they are doing business with and what the associated risks are.

As MA is a business in close contact with the decision-making activities of thousands of companies, it is critical for MCO to gain and maintain their trust. By doing so, it will be able to rely on them recurrently and make its revenues less volatile.

Moody's Corporation Q2 2024

From this point of view, the company is doing an impressive job, in fact, recurring revenues reached 95%, a slight improvement of 1% compared to Q2 2023. This means that the service offered by MCO is seen as an added value for the companies that use it, and they cannot do without it.

As for Moody's Investors Service ('MIS'), the growth achieved this quarter was exceptional, albeit the recurrence of revenue is three times lower than that of MA.

Moody's Corporation Q2 2024

Revenues reached $1.01 billion, up 36% from Q2 2023; YTD revenues increased by about 35%. Additionally, the adjusted operating margin is significantly higher than Q2 2023: 63.20% vs. 55.90%. In short, we are talking about an incredible business both in terms of growth and profitability, and Moody's has almost a third of the global market share.

In any case, it is worth noting that MIS cannot sustain such a growth rate over the long term, so what it has achieved cannot be ordinary in nature. The main reason for this growth can be attributed to the rated issuance volumes & revenue of Leveraged Loans and High-Yield Bonds.

Moody's Corporation Q2 2024

As you can see, the difference in percentage terms is huge compared to Q2 2023, and is mainly due to an improvement in macroeconomic sentiment. Last year, the failure of SVB led to a moment of panic in the financial markets, and this did not favor issuance volume of risky securities such as Leveraged Loans and High-Yield Bonds.

Today, although there is still some tension (especially geopolitical), the macroeconomic environment is more stable and the narrowing of spreads has led to increased demand for riskier debt instruments. MCO coffers have benefited greatly from this, but it is wise to look at the other side of the coin as well: just as these revenues have risen quickly, they can also fall quickly.

Going back to what was said in the intro, the cyclicality of this company can be a problem and comes mainly from the MIS segment. Before investing in it, it is essential to have a positive view on short to medium-term world economic growth; otherwise you can incur major losses. By this, I do not want to downplay the incredible performance achieved this quarter, I simply want to make it clear that the triple-digit rise in Leveraged Loans revenues is not the norm.

Shareholder remuneration and valuation

MCO remunerates shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

As for the former, the current dividend yield is only 0.75%, thus uninteresting in the eyes of a dividend investor. Anyway, its high-growth rate may change someone's opinion.

Seeking Alpha

MCO has been issuing increasing dividends for 14 years in a row, and in the last 10 it has been increasing them at 11.82% CAGR. Assuming the same CAGR for the next 10 years as well, by buying MCO at the current price, you can count on a dividend yield on cost of 2.30% in 2034. It certainly won't make you rich, but consider that the dividend is only a plus for MCO, since most of the return comes from capital gains (10-year CAGR 17.30%).

Moody's Corporation Q2 2024

As for the buyback, in Q2 2024 treasury shares worth $264 million were purchased; last year only $67 million. As much as I appreciate a company doing buybacks to boost its EPS, the timing of this operation I think is quite questionable. In Q2 2023, the price per share fluctuated between $300 and $360, well below today's $454, yet fewer funds were allocated for the buyback. To make this move more effective, it is necessary to buy more when the stock is undervalued, but management is doing the opposite.

TIKR

Taking a look at the NTM Market Cap/ FCF ratio, we can see that MCO is currently at much higher levels (41.14x) than the 10-year average of 25.62x. MCO has an additional $975 million available for buyback, but I hope it does not spend it all at the current price but waits for a drop of at least 10-15%.

The stock at present I think is slightly overvalued, but that does not mean I think MCO deserves a sell rating. Its competitive advantage, high profitability, and double-digit revenue growth make it too risky to short. At the same time, for the same reasons, I don't think it is worth selling it. I think the best strategy is simply to wait to buy it at a reasonable price and keep it in the portfolio for several years, if not decades. This is the reason behind my hold rating after such a positive quarterly.

Conclusion

Q2 2024 was overall a positive quarterly. Both MA and MIS posted good growth, particularly MIS due to an increase in the rate issuance volume of Leveraged Loans and High-Yield Bonds. The unexpected resilience of the U.S. economy to the Fed's restrictive monetary policy fostered above-expectation results, as well as better-than-expected 2024 guidance in multiple aspects.

Moody's Corporation Q2 2024

In any case, for these estimates to become reality, the following requirements must be met by the world economy.

Moody's Corporation Q2 2024

So, for now, MCO continues its golden period and is on the verge of challenging its all-time high, but it is crucial to watch the evolution of the macroeconomic environment.