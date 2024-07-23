Kilc32/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Café de Coral Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CFCGF) [341:HK] stock is now rated as a Hold. The prospects for the company and the Hong Kong restaurant sector have turned negative, but this is adequately reflected in the stock's valuations.

I previously touched on how the COVID-19 pandemic affected Café de Coral with my June 26, 2020 write-up.

The current update focuses on the unfavorable impact of structural changes to Hong Kong's restaurant industry on CFCGF. This has prompted me to downgrade my rating for Café de Coral to a Hold.

The company's shares are traded on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the Over-The-Counter market. Café de Coral's OTC shares have limited trading liquidity, but the three-month average daily trading value for the company's Hong Kong-listed shares was reasonably high at $1.2 million (Source: S&P Capital IQ). Readers can buy or sell Café de Coral's comparatively more liquid Hong Kong shares with US stockbrokers like Interactive Brokers or Hong Kong brokerages such as Boom Securities.

Difficult Operating Environment In Hong Kong's Restaurant Market

Café de Coral's most recent fiscal year bottom line missed the market's expectations, and CFCGF's future financial performance might be under pressure due to challenging market conditions.

In the previous month, Café de Coral issued its financial results announcement for FY 2024, or the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The company's actual FY 2024 net income attributable to shareholders of HK$330.5 million came in -9% lower than the market's consensus earnings projection of HK$365 million (Source: S&P Capital IQ).

The company's Hong Kong Quick Service Restaurants or QSR business is its largest top line contributor representing 59% of its FY 2024 total sales. CFCGF derived the remaining 22%, 17%, and 2% of its latest fiscal year revenue from the Hong Kong casual dining and institutional catering businesses, Mainland China restaurant operations, and others, respectively. Café de Coral's modest +3% same-store sales growth for its fast food operations in Hong Kong was likely the main reason for the company's -9% earnings miss in FY 2024.

Recent industry numbers suggest that Café de Coral's FY 2025 (YE March 31, 2024) financial results might possibly be inferior to that of FY 2024.

The Hong Kong restaurant industry got off to a bad start in the calendar year 2024. The growth in restaurant receipts for the Hong Kong market decelerated from +7.5% YoY in Q4 2023 to +2.3% YoY for Q1 2024.

The Q2 2024 (calendar year) Hong Kong restaurant receipts data will be released in August. But the decline in overall Hong Kong retail sales worsened from -7.0% YoY for March 2024 to -14.7% YoY and -11.5% YoY in April and May, respectively this year.

It would be fair to say that the Hong Kong restaurant sector and Café de Coral are in for a tough ride, taking into consideration the latest industry statistics. In my view, there are three key factors contributing to the slower rate of increase in restaurant receipts for Hong Kong.

Firstly, an increasing number of Hong Kong residents are traveling to other Mainland Chinese cities like Shenzhen to spend on food.

A July 7, 2024 Hong Kong Free Press news report cited the comments of the owner of "the Fresh Seafood Restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui (Hong Kong)" indicating that this business' "weekend revenue" has "halved" YoY. According to Hong Kong Free Press' early-July article, the restaurant's "regulars have always been locals, the group that likes to make northbound trips" from Hong Kong to Shenzhen.

Hong Kong with a population in excess of 7 million witnessed approximately a million outbound trips during the July 1, 2024 weekend. As per June 27, 2024, DBS Group research report (not publicly available) titled "Where Will Growing Northbound Travel Take Us", a Peking duck (a popular Chinese cuisine) meal could cost around 60% less in Shenzhen as compared to Hong Kong. It is reasonable to think that the sales of Hong Kong's domestic restaurant operators like CFCGF could either grow slower or even decline with the loss of business to restaurants in Shenzhen.

Secondly, Hong Kong consumers, who aren't traveling to other Chinese cities for consumption, are becoming more cost-conscious when it comes to dining out.

South China Morning Post published a news commentary on June 1, 2024, highlighting that budget meal options referred to as "two-dish-rice" sets locally comprising "two pre-cooked main dishes of their choice and a generous serving of rice for HK$39 (US$4.99)" have gained popularity with Hong Kong consumers.

Last year, Café de Coral offered free meals for the needy which it mentioned were valued at HK$50 each. As such, Hong Kong residents do have cheaper food options that serve as alternatives to the ones that CFCGF is selling. Even for consumers dining at Café de Coral, it is possible that a growing number of them could also opt for cheaper or lower-priced meals on the restaurant's menu.

Thirdly, local restaurant operators like Café de Coral are facing stiffer competition with new entrants from Mainland China.

An increasing number of Mainland Chinese restaurant operators are "setting up shop" in Hong Kong as "the first stop in their long-term strategy for global expansion" according to a July 2, 2024 article published on Asian news portal Channel NewsAsia. In this early July media report, it is highlighted that roughly "200 restaurants" are closing their doors in the city on a monthly basis.

In other words, weak local restaurant operators in Hong Kong are exiting and being replaced by Mainland Chinese peers with relatively greater ambitions to expand aggressively.

The market is now anticipating a moderation in Café de Coral's revenue growth rate from +8.3% for FY 2024 to +3.4% (Source: S&P Capital IQ consensus estimates) in FY 2025. This seems reasonable, considering the industry figures and market developments outlined in this section.

Negatives Are Priced Into A Considerable Extent

Café de Coral's shares have factored in the negative outlook for the Hong Kong restaurant and the company to a large degree.

The company's Hong Kong-listed shares fell by 20% in the past year. Café de Coral's consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple has de-rated from its 10-year mean of 22 times to 13 times now as per S&P Capital IQ data.

A validation of the attractiveness of Café de Coral's shares is buybacks. In late June 2024, the company resumed share repurchases for the first time in 11 years. Between June 26, 2024, and July 19, 2024, Café de Coral spent HK$45.9 million buying back 5.7 million of its Hong Kong shares. In other words, the company has repurchased close to 1% of its shares outstanding in the past month.

Also, the Price-to-Earnings Growth or PEG valuation metric provides another indication that the unfavorable financial outlook for Café de Coral is reflected in its valuations. The company's normalized net profit growth is forecasted to slow from +22% for FY 2019 (pre-pandemic) to a CAGR of +13% (Source: S&P Capital IQ) in the FY 2024-2026 time period. But the stock is already trading at a fair PEG ratio of 1x now, which is calculated by dividing its 13 times P/E ratio by the company's consensus FY 2024-2026 net income CAGR of +13%.

A potential positive re-rating catalyst for the mid-to-long term will be the expansion of CFCGF's restaurant operations in the Mainland China market. The number of its restaurants in Mainland China increased by +12% to 171 as of end-FY 2024, while its restaurant network in Hong Kong expanded slightly by +1% to 380 during the same time period.

As mentioned earlier, Café de Coral's current woes are attributable to the loss of customers to the Shenzhen market and competition from Mainland Chinese restaurant operators. If CFCGF can gain a stronger foothold in Mainland China in the longer term, this will help to diversify the company's revenue mix and reduce concentration risks in its home market of Hong Kong.

Conclusion

I think that it is reasonable to have a Hold rating for Café de Coral. My earlier Buy rating for the stock isn't valid anymore, as market conditions have changed for the worse. But it will be inappropriate to rate CFCGF as a Sell since the stock's valuations have factored in the company's slower growth outlook.

