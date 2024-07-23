Edwin Tan /E+ via Getty Images

Brookfield is a well-known asset manager with almost a Trillion dollars in assets under management and consists of a number of entities. At the top of the Brookfield empire sits the holding company - Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN).

The Corporation, as management likes to call it, is essentially a holding company, which holds stakes in all publicly traded Brookfield funds, the asset management business, and private investments in real estate and insurance. This is also the company that the vast majority of management's compensation is tied to.

Lately, however, the talk around Brookfield has mostly concentrated on the asset management business - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) - which is arguably the most valuable (and biggest) part of the business.

It is the part that takes the money that Brookfield raises from investors and deploys it in exchange for a small 1% fee. This makes for relatively stable, visible, and growing earnings and good dividend-paying capacity, which generally translates into high valuation multiples.

As a result, the spin-off of 25% of BAM which took place in late-2022 got investors excited because it promised a unique combination of an asset-light asset manager pure-play with an already high dividend of around 4% and high promised annual dividend growth of 15%+.

I covered BAM in detail recently, in an article called Valuation Hinges On Growth Picking Up Post 2025, and argued that the stock was too expensive in light of the low AUM and earnings growth we've seen over the past year and a half. As a result, I issued a SELL rating on the stock.

This matters for BN greatly because 75% of BAM is still owned by the corporation and BAM is by far the biggest holding. As a result, I expect BAM to weigh down BN's valuation going forward. Does it mean that I'm bearish on BN as well? Not really.

While BAM's valuation is no doubt on the expensive side, BN's valuation is still reasonable (details below). Moreover, BN has a significant stake in real estate which is incredibly interest rate sensitive and therefore could benefit from an expected decline in rates in the second half of 2024 and in 2025.

Sum of parts valuation

I've written about BN before, most notably in August of last year, and explained why valuing the company based on the discount/premium to the value of its individual assets was the right approach. At the time, the stock was trading at a market cap equal to the value of the company's publicly traded holdings (adjusted for net debt) with the real estate and insurance business essentially valued at zero. Since then, however, the stock has rallied by 50%.

Let's revisit the valuation to see how things have changed. As of today, BN's stake in BAM, BEP, BIP, and BBU is worth $69 Billion.

David Ksir, BN annual report

In addition, the company owns:

a real estate portfolio which produces quarterly NOI of $827 Million, FFO (net of debt service) of $450 Million, and is currently reported at a net value of $22.9 Billion. Valuing the privately owned real estate business is relatively tricky, but considering that it consists mostly of premier commercial real estate (primarily office and retail), I think it's fair to look at Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) and BXP, Inc. (BXP) as comparables. Both of these trade at roughly 13.5x FFO. To remain conservative, however, I will only value BN's portfolio at 10x FFO for a fair value of $18 Billion.

BN IR

and an insurance business, now called Wealth Solutions, which generated $273 Million in distributable earnings in Q1 2024. Previously I have valued the insurance business at 5.9x FFO (or DE) which is relatively conservative relative to other publicly traded insurance providers. At this multiple, I estimate that the insurance business is worth $6.3 Billion, which is right in line with the reported equity of $6.1 Billion.

BN IR

So, between the publicly traded assets, real estate, and insurance, I estimate that the company holds roughly $93 Billion in assets.

Subtracting net debt of $10.5 Billion and unrealized carried interest of $5.6 billion yields a fair value of BN of $77 Billion, which equals the current market cap. BN is therefore fairly valued here at $47 per share.

Google Finance

Risks

No investment thesis is complete without touching on risks.

For BN, the biggest risk to the bullish thesis is a delay in rate cuts, or worse an increase in rates. This could happen if inflation proves to be more stubborn than expected or perhaps re-accelerates into the second half of the year and would be catastrophic for the valuation as it would cause all interest rate sensitive parts of BN's portfolio (real estate, BIP, BEP and consequently also partially BAM) to re-rate lower. These account for the majority of BN's holdings. So far, however, I have seen no indication of this happening.

Is BN a BUY, HOLD, or SELL

Despite virtually no discount to the sum of its parts, I believe that Brookfield Corporation is worth buying today and, in any case, makes a much better investment than BAM. I believe this is true even in light of the upcoming Q2 2024 results, which will be released on August 7th. BN's second quarter results will be primarily dictated by BAM, because of its large weighting in the corporation. As argued in my previous article, I don't expect BAM's results to be particularly good, as low prices of BIP and BEP continue to put a drag on earnings growth. Still, the asset manager is basically guaranteed to grow its earnings, though not by a large percentage, which should contribute to slight growth in BN's earnings as well.

If BAM grows, then BN will grow as well, but in addition, BN's heavy exposure to real estate and BIP and BEP makes the stock bound to be very interest rate sensitive.

My expectation is that inflation will fall faster than most expect in the second half of this year and cross the Fed's 2% target, as we work through the lag in shelter and auto insurance inflation. I've outlined this view in detail in an article called A Bet On Rates I'm Willing To Make. Consequently, I expect that interest rates will fall faster than is currently expected by the market, which should result in significant upside in interest rate sensitive stocks.

In particular, as rates decline, I expect that the real estate portfolio will re-rate from the current FFO yield of 10% to at least 8% which would increase the FFO multiple to 12.5x adding $5 Billion to BN's fair value.

Additionally, BIP and BEP, which saw their price hammered by high rates over the past two years, would very likely rise by at least 30% to reach levels seen throughout 2022, before the increase in rates. This re-rating should add another $4.5 Billion in fair value.

Data by YCharts

With an additional $9.5 Billion in fair value created, I see the potential for 12-15% price upside to be realized over the next 6-12 months purely as a result of a decline in interest rates. Add to this BAM's growth, which although slowing is far too high to ignore, and you have a stock which may actually be positioned to deliver the 15% annual return targeted by management, despite its biggest holding (BAM) being somewhat inflated.

Therefore, I upgrade the stock to a BUY and recommend that anyone holding BAM consider a switch to BN.