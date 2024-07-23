Iridium Communications, Inc. (IRDM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Iridium Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kenneth Levy - Vice President of Investor Relations
Matthew Desch - Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Fitzpatrick - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ric Prentiss - Raymond James
Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley
Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial
Chris Quilty - Quilty Space
Mathieu Robilliard - Barclays
Bryce Sandberg - William Blair

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Iridium Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kenneth B. Levy, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kenneth Levy

Thanks, Drew. Good morning and welcome to Iridium's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me on the call this morning are our CEO, Matt Desch; and our CFO, Tom Fitzpatrick. Today's call will begin with a discussion of our second quarter results followed by Q&A. I trust you've had the opportunity to review this morning's earnings release which is available on the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website.

Before I turn things over to Matt, I'd like to caution all participants that our call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current beliefs and expectations and are subject to risks which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such risks are more fully discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our remarks today should be considered in light of such risks. Any forward-looking statements

