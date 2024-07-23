DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

SPY ETF has become more attractively valued

I last analyzed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) more than a month ago. As you can see from the screenshot below, the article downgraded SPY to a sell rating due to overvaluation concerns. More specifically, I explained that:

SPY is very expensive by usual valuation metrics such as P/E, dividend yield, and PEG ratio. Yet, the truly alarming sign comes when its valuation is benchmarked by risk-free rates. With the excess CAPE Yield ("ECY") hovering at a historical low (only about 1.2% currently), history suggests extremely unfavorable excess return potential over treasury bonds.

Several parameters have changed since my last writing. The top two on my list are A) healthy Q2 earnings (thus far) and B) the larger probability for interest cuts by the end of 2024. These changes motivated this updated assessment. And in the remainder of this article, you will see why I think SPY investors can breathe easier now than they did a month ago.

To start, SPY's valuation has not become more expensive in absolute terms from my previous writing - not sure if this is good or bad news. As seen in the chart, the price at that time was $549, and it has only changed about 1.1%. In the meantime, earnings from the underlying companies have improved. As a result, in terms of the CAPE (cyclically adjusted P/E), the ratio remained essentially the same (about 35.8x) since my last writing. But the next development is definitely good news in my mind. Real interest rates have started declining, as seen in the next chart. It was hovering around 2.25% at the time of my last writing. It now is below 2% thanks to cooling inflation as indicated by the more recent CPI data released after my last writing. I firmly believe that all asset valuations - SPY included - are ultimately anchored by risk-free rates. As such, I expect the combination of unchanged CAPE and lower interest rates to provide better support for SPY's expected returns, as to be elaborated on next.

SPY ETF: basic facts

Before diving in, let me highlight a few basics of the fund. The fund is indexed to track the S&P 500, as detailed in its fund description below:

SPY tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPY is the best-recognized and oldest US-listed ETF and typically tops rankings for largest AUM and greatest trading volume. The fund tracks the massively popular US index, the S&P 500.

In the remainder of the article, I will rely on S&P 500 earnings for the projection of SPY returns. As such, I will need to caution readers about the margin of error in this approach. In practice, SPY can suffer tracking errors for several reasons, such as the frequency of rebalancing, fees, trading spreads, etc. All told, the tracking error is noticeable as seen in the chart below but small enough for the purpose of this article. For example, the one-year tracking error is only about 0.15% (24.41% in terms of NVA vs. 24.56% from the benchmark index).

SPY fund description

SPY ETF: Risk premium relative to Treasury rates

I will now resume the discussion on the interest rate outlook on SPY's return potential. As aforementioned, the latest CPI data has led to lower real interest rates and should better support SPY's valuation. Moreover, the CPI data has also dramatically increased the probability of interest rate cuts in the remainder of 2024. As an example, the chart below compares the current probability vs. that a month ago. Based on data provided by the CME Group FedWatch Tool:

The current data essentially suggests zero probability (0.2% to be exact) for interest rates to remain unchanged in the current range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The number was 5.2% a month ago, in contrast.

The current federal funds' futures contracts point to a 6% probability for one interest cut.

The above translates into a whopping probability of 93.8% (100% - 0.2% - 6%) for two rate cuts or more.

Next, I will explain why such an interest rate outlook improves SPY's return potential, especially in combination with the robust Q2 EPS forecast.

CME Group

SPY ETF: EPS outlook and return projections

Another positive development for SPY is the improved Q2 earnings. The forecast now points to a double-digit annual EPS growth according to LSEG data. More specifically,

Q2 aggregate earnings are forecasted to reach a new all-time high… Using data from the July 5 publication of the S&P 500 Earnings Scorecard, Q2 blended earnings (combining estimates and actuals) are forecasted at $492.8 billion (+10.1% y/y, +4.4% q/q, see the next chart below) while revenue is forecasted at $3,874.6 billion (+4.1% y/y, +2.1% q/q).

LSEG data

Combining the above interest rates outlook and earning forecast, my return projection for SPY in 2024 is shown in the table below. This projection is based on the following inputs:

I assumed a 10.1% EPS growth based on the LSEG forecast just mentioned. Based on this forecast, the FWD CAPE ratio for SPY under its current price is about 34.2x as shown. With a 10-year real rate of 1.96%, the projected ECY (Excess CAPE Yield) is 0.96% based on the FWD CAPE of 34.2x. Such a thin ECY (and I will better contextualize it later) was the key reason for my earlier pessimistic view on SPY return potential (a loss of 8%). With the new inflation data, interest cut outlook, and EPS growth, I see a much brighter picture with a 5% return. As mentioned, current data point to overwhelming odds for two rate cuts or more. In the case of two cuts of 0.5% combined, I expect 10-year Treasury rates to decrease to 3.73% from the current reading of 4.23%. Let's also assume inflation continues cooling and decreases to 2.5%, the real 10-year Treasury rate will then be 1.23%.

Now plug in the FWD CAPE of 34.2x and the 1.23% real 10-year Treasury rates, the ECY is projected to widen to 1.69%, a much more comfortable spread that historically has correlated to positive returns as detailed next.

Author

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of risks, as a passively indexed fund, investment in SPY entails essentially all the macroeconomic risks ranging from interest rate uncertainties mentioned above to geopolitical risks. Here, I want to be more focused on the ETF itself, so I will concentrate on risks more specific to the ETF and my specific approach here. Besides the issue of tracking error mentioned above, tax is a much larger return headwind for SPY investors. As seen in the chart below, due to turnover rates, distributions, etc., SPY's after-tax return lags the underlying index by a sizable gap.

SPY fund description

Also, I have to point out that the ECY framework I used above is one of many theories out there. The framework makes very intuitive sense - it's difficult to argue against the underlying concept that risk-free rates should anchor equity valuation. Moreover, the framework fits historical data extremely well, as you can see in the next chart below. The ECY computed in the way described above indeed correlated strongly with the S&P 500's returns in the past. However, bear in mind that there are factors that cause deviations from the framework, at least temporarily, such as excessive market sentiment (in either the fear or greed direction) or the emergence of highly disruptive technologies (like AI).

All told, I now see a much more favorable return potential from SPY than I did at the time of my last writing. To recap, the top two factors that have contributed to this brighter outlook in my mind are A) the robust Q2 earnings data, and B) the drastically shifted probability curve for rate cut(s).