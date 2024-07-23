Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.67K Followers

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Lally - President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Goodman - President, Enterprise Bank & Trust
Keene Turner - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
Doug Bauche - Chief Credit Officer, Enterprise Bank & Trust

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Rulis - DA Davidson
Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler
Damon DelMonte - KBW
Brian Martin - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome you to the Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Second Quarter ‘24 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent background noise. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jim Lally, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Jim Lally

Well, thank you, Jericho, and thank you all very much for joining us this morning. And welcome to our 2024 second quarter earnings call. Joining me this morning is Keene Turner, EFSC’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer; Scott Goodman, President of Enterprise Bank & Trust; and Doug Bauche, Chief Credit Officer of Enterprise Bank & Trust.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everybody on the call that a copy of the release and accompanying presentation can be found on our website. The presentation and earnings release are furnished on SEC Form 8-K yesterday. Please refer to Slide 2 of the presentation titled Forward-Looking Statements and our most recent 10-K and 10-Q for reasons why actual results may vary from any forward-looking statements that we make today.

I’m very pleased with our second quarter results. Our business model, associate base and management team has been constructed to perform well in any economic environment and the results of the second quarter

Recommended For You

About EFSC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EFSC

Trending Analysis

Trending News