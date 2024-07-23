DSTL: A Great Fund Focused On The Right Thing

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Cash flow. It solves all problems. Okay, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but for businesses (especially ones operating on razor-thin margins), cash flow is the lifeblood that keeps things going. Cash flow makes it unlikely a company goes bankrupt, and allows for companies which are well managed to deploy that cash flow into (hopefully) profitable activity. If pretty much everyone agrees that cash is king, then why not consider allocating to a fund where cash flow generation is the driver of its portfolio.

Well — that’s precisely what the Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) does. This fund has raised significant assets recently and for good reason, given not just the cycle we’re in, but overall robustness of the investment methodology utilized.

The fund begins by screening more than 500 moderately profitable large-cap U.S. stocks on criteria such as low debt ratios, steady cash flows, and valuations based on normalized free cash flow. As such, that means that DSTL is actively managed. The object is to generate excess returns by avoiding stocks of companies that have elevated financial indebtedness and, conversely, focusing on those that are more fundamentally stable and represent attractive valuations. The performance has been strong given the companies the fund allocates to, where cash flow in a rising rate environment has been the key differentiator between winning stocks and losing ones.

A Look At The Holdings

The portfolio itself contains about 100 large-capitalization US-listed stocks, with its top 10 positions not typically what you find in passive market-cap weighted market benchmarks. No position makes up 3.71% of the fund, and the sector mix is diverse here. Little concentration risk, and certainly these are high-quality companies.

distillatecapital.com

I’m actually fairly struck by the top 3 names here being in the Health Care sector. This is actually…refreshing. Nearly every large-cap fund I see has the same Tech names at the very op. This is clearly a very different dynamic in DSTL, which I consider to be a huge plus overall.

Sector Weightings

Despite there not being much Tech in the top 10 names, there is still quite a bit of Tech exposure in the fund. However, its allocation wise balanced against both Health Care and Industrials.

ycharts.com

Distillate used to have a far larger allocation to Tech, but as the stocks in that sector have gone parabolic, their valuations become questionable. This is where the active approach DSTL I believe is a net positive. Since this is looking for stable cash flow and valuations, the portfolio can potentially get out of those parts of the market that, while they did well, are vulnerable to falling at a faster clip than anything else as valuations converge to underlying fundamentals.

Peer Comparison

One fund worth comparing DSTL to is the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ). The ETF takes the Russell 1000 and screens based on the top 100 companies in that index with the highest free cash flow yield. When we look at the price ratio of DSTL to COWZ, we find that DSTL over the last two years has indeed outperformed. Whether this continues or not is unclear. The top 10 holdings of DSTL at writing look very different from the ones in COWZ. Both funds seem to be good and could counterbalance each other on the cash flow theme.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

There are plenty of pluses here. There’s a clear quality and value tilt given the focus on high cash yields relative to low leverage companies. This automatically screens out companies that may not survive in a higher for longer interest rate environment. Low leverage with high cash flow yield means, outside systemic shocks, you likely don’t have to worry too much about any one of these companies going bust, or being enormously overvalued.

But keep in mind the downside here is that the active approach used in DSTL may not outperform on a go-forward basis. If for example the stock market goes through a “junk rally” because the Fed really starts cutting rates aggressively, this fund might underperform purely because investors are rewarding highly leveraged stocks in that environment. In addition, while Tech isn’t anywhere near as heavily weighted here as it is in other large-cap funds, independent of cash flow yield I do worry about the sector’s outperformance potential, which could hold back DSTL’s performance going forward.

Conclusion

Overall, I think this is a great fund. The investment approach is sound, the performance backs up the strategy, and it has a mix of stocks that are weighted very differently than what you would otherwise see in the Nasdaq and S&P 500. I suspect quality is going to matter more and more as economic volatility turns, which could result in alpha and general outperformance here. Worth considering in my view.