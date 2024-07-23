Financial Stability Implications Of Emerging Market Currency Developments

Jul. 23, 2024 3:40 PM ETJEMTF, CEW, PGDDF
iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
877 Followers

Summary

  • Emerging market currencies have depreciated against the US dollar as interest rate differentials narrowed, despite stable economic growth projections.
  • Interest rate differentials with the US are a key driver of exchange rates, leading to currency depreciations in some emerging markets.
  • Central banks in emerging markets are focused on domestic inflation targets, but exchange rate volatility remains a consideration for policy decisions.

emerging market

tum3123

By Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor, Director of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Fabio Natalucci, Deputy Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department, & Jason Wu, Assistant director overseeing Global Markets and Analysis division at the IMF

This article was written by

iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
877 Followers
iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEMTF--
iPath® GEMS Index ETN
CEW--
WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund ETF
PGDDF--
iPath® Asian & Gulf Currency Revaluation ETN
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News