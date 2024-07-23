tumsasedgars

Investment Thesis

I have been a long-standing critic of the BDC industry. Its inherent structural flaws pose significant risks, particularly because these risks are often hidden from the average investor.

The crux of the matter lies in the mandatory distribution requirement. To qualify as a BDC, these private equity lenders are required to distribute 90% of their taxable income. While this policy may seem appealing, promising attractive dividends, it creates a capital destruction cycle that inevitably erodes the share price.

In the face of this inevitable NAV decline, creating value for investors can only materialize if a BDC distributes dividends at a higher rate than that of the NAV decline.

One company that seems to have mastered this balance is Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD). Its 9.1% dividend yield is enough to offset the gradual decline in NAV and share price. Our hold rating on GLAD's common shares mirrors these favorable dynamics, weighed against high share price and aforementioned structural challenges.

On the other hand, we see GLAD's 2028 notes (NASDAQ:GLADZ) as a more compelling opportunity, with yields standing at 6%, which, while below the common share's yield of 9.1%, offer a better risk/reward balance.

Structural Drawbacks

BDCs derive income from two sources: Interest income (aka. Ordinary Income) and Capital Gains. They are obliged to distribute 90% of each. The critical flaw is that capital losses cannot offset the mandatory distribution of Ordinary Income. This means that even if a BDC experiences substantial bad debt write-offs, it must still distribute the same level of interest income, leaving it unable to retain earnings to offset losses. The minimum distribution requirements compromise a fundamental tenant of finance; retaining a portion of earnings to offset bad loan write-offs.

Adding fuel to the fire is leverage. BDCs are leveraged, both on their balance sheets and within their product portfolio companies. When a portfolio company goes bankrupt or defaults on its loan, BDCs still have to pay the debt used to fund these loans. Before 2018, the amount of debt that BDCs could borrow was limited to 100% of their equity. President Trump loosened regulation, allowing a 2:1 leverage and many BDCs levered up to boost earnings.

In a study published here on Seeking Alpha, we noted that 80% of BDCs experience a decline in NAV a few years after inception, with only a handful growing their NAV per share over the long run. It is not surprising that the majority of BDCs haven't survived the 2008 financial crises, with nearly all BDCs currently trading on public markets incorporated in the past ten years.

So where does that leave investors looking at GLAD? We view GLAD as an exception to the rule. Although it suffers from the same structural drawbacks as other BDCs, the company's exceptionally conservative approach sets it apart from the crowd. GLAD has one of the lowest leverage ratios in the industry. Most of the impact of a loan write-off is contained within its income statement and to a lesser extent, the balance sheet. Secondly, GLAD adopts a long-term approach to investing, and has one of the lowest portfolio turnovers in the sector. This long-term approach allows management to build relationships with borrowers, offering help and advice when needed, as in the case of Xcel, as noted in the latest earnings call. Finally, it is one of the few companies that survived the 2008 financial crisis.

The following chart shows the Debt-to-Assets ratio of GLAD closest peers, mirroring its relatively low leverage.

Data by YCharts

Historical Realized Losses

When the pandemic was in full swing back in March 2020, the stock market was down roughly 25%, and debt across all grades was trading at a discount, reflecting a broader lack of liquidity as investors pulled back to assess the situation. Bear in mind that this was before the government announced its fiscal and monetary stimulus. Meanwhile, the BDC sector, including GLAD, barely changed the fair value of their loan books. When the world seemed to be falling apart, the BDC sector was filing quarterly reports showing stable NAVs.

GLAD's portfolio consists of private loans, and valuation depends to a large extent on management's estimates and assumptions, which could be biased. For this reason, I believe that the best indicator of performance is realized capital losses, as opposed to unrealized valuations impacted by management's subjective views.

GLAD's realized gains in the past eighteen months have been encouraging, summing up to $15 million. Nonetheless, GLAD's performance hasn't always been this encouraging, and at times, the company realized sizable losses, as shown in the chart below, which shows GLAD's cumulative losses/gains since 2010.

Author's estimates based on GLAD filings

The size of GLAD's portfolio currently stands at $790 million at cost, so its $90 million cumulative losses as of March 2024 aren't small, but surprisingly, it is a decent figure compared to peers. Another advantage is that only half of these losses are funded by debt, lessening the impact of the lingering interest expenses associated with bad loans.

FQ2 2024 Results and Future Outlook

One important upside of investing in BDCs is revenue predictability. Roughly 92% of GLAD's portfolio consists of variable-interest loans to 51 portfolio companies, with the remaining 8% invested in equity. This is important context when looking at the company's latest quarterly results which showed a 28% revenue increase YoY, which is primarily due to GLAD expanding its lending to existing portfolio companies. Its portfolio size increased from $696 million to $790 million, while weighted average yields rose from 13.1% to 14% YoY. Sequentially, Q2 results were comparable to Q1 earnings.

Last year, GLAD listed $50 million notes maturing in 2028 on the NYSE, with a yield of 7.75%, a pretty attractive investment opportunity for income-oriented investors. Since the listing, the price of these loans, trading under the symbol GLADZ, increased, and the current yield stands at 6%.

GLAD now trades at a 20% premium to NAV, which is pretty uncommon in the BDC industry and the spread between the yield on the common equity (9.1%) and the newly issued notes (GLADZ) has narrowed, pointing to a potential stock price overpricing.

I believe that GLAD plans to expand its portfolio. In previous earnings calls, they indicated that they see attractive opportunities in the mid- and upper-middle market, which requires significant capital. They have expanded their asset base meaningfully, YoY. However, we see this year's growth subdued, in light of the expected Fed interest rate cuts, which will encourage prepayments to refinance higher-interest loans with more lenient covenants. Also, most likely, GLAD will raise more capital through equity to capitalize on its share price.

Industry Trends

The BDC industry has proven resilient in the face of rising interest rates. In fact, by some metrics, profitability is increasing, largely due to rising interest rates. BDCs primarily lend to private companies, and typical loans often carry a variable interest rate. On the other hand, their borrowings are at a fixed rate. As interest rates rose, the interest income they earned on their loans increased while their borrowing costs remained stable, resulting in wider profit margins. Return on equity is trending upwards as shown in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

This favorable environment created a surge in activity in the US middle market, and loan values have been increasing. NAV/Share values have also been on the rise for most BDCs. This shouldn't be underestimated, especially given that BDC lenders are required to distribute 90% of their interest income, without the ability to retain enough to compensate for capital losses.

Data by YCharts

However, there are warning signs on the horizon. The gap between interest rates on subprime and prime loans is narrowing. This suggests that lenders may be taking on risk without being adequately compensated for it when issuing new loans. In other words, the potential returns on these new loans may not justify the level of risk involved. Moody's Baa Corporate Bonds yield spread to 10-year Treasury bonds is at its lowest level in 5 years, while the US Corporate BBB spread is at levels seen during the days of the post-pandemic market exuberance in 2021.

FRED Data by YCharts

When asked about these trends during the FQ2 2024 earnings call in May, GLAD's management noted that these dynamics are less pronounced in the lower-middle market where the company operates. GLAD stands out in the BDC sector, focusing on the lower-end of the middle-market industry, with a typical portfolio company generating between $3 -$15 million in EBITDA.

Summary

The BDC sector suffers from serious structural flaws, stemming from their inability to retain a portion of their earnings to compensate for bad debt write-offs. To create value for investors, a BDC needs to distribute dividends at a higher rate than its inevitable NAV decline.

GLAD seems to have mastered this balance, thanks to its conservative balance sheet, prudent underwriting, and long-term approach to lending. It is one of the few BDCs to have survived the 2008 financial crisis, and has one of the lowest debt-to-equity ratios, and slowest portfolio turnover.

Our hold rating mirrors the aforementioned positive attributed, weighed against a high share price that trades above NAV, and structural flaws that will inevitably erode NAV values.

GLADZ offers a lower dividend income than GLAD's common equity, but falls higher up the distribution stack, offering better income protection. Overall, we see both securities as having an acceptable risk/reward profile, underpinning our hold rating.