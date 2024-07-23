Gladstone: Conservative Strategies, Promising 2028 Notes

Jul. 23, 2024 4:36 PM ETGladstone Capital (GLAD), GLADZ
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.3K Followers

Summary

  • The BDC industry is thriving due to rising interest rates, resulting in wider profit margins and increasing return on equity.
  • A surge in US middle market activity is leading to higher loan values and NAV/Share values for BDCs.
  • There are potential warning signs as the interest rate gap narrows, suggesting lenders may not be adequately compensated for risk.

High yield bonds. Text and colored pieces of chalk on a dark board

tumsasedgars

Investment Thesis

I have been a long-standing critic of the BDC industry. Its inherent structural flaws pose significant risks, particularly because these risks are often hidden from the average investor.

The crux of the matter lies in the

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.3K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLAD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLAD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLAD
--
GLADZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News