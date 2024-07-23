TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.67K Followers

TRX Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christina Lalli - VP, IR
Stephen Mullowney - CEO & Director
Mike Leonard - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Niehuser - ROTH Capital Partners
Craig Sutherland - Conceptual Solutions
Stephen Reiser - Family Office

Operator

Everyone, we'll just pause for a moment as participants make their way in from the lobby. It's now my pleasure to introduce Christina Lalli, Vice President Investor Relations with TRX Gold. Christina, the floor is yours.

Christina Lalli

Thank you, Kareen. And welcome everyone to TRX Gold Corporation's Third Quarter 2024 Results Presentation. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the meeting is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. So feel free to raise your hand and join us in the queue and ask your question verbally or simply write a question in the chat box. [Operator Instructions]

And I would like to now turn the meeting over to Stephen Mullowney, our CEO. Stephen?

Stephen Mullowney

Yeah, thank you Christina for the introduction, and joining me this morning is Michael Leonard, our CFO, to go through our Q3 2024 results. We have a slightly revised and a new format to our presentation today. So we are going to thank Christina for that. And I hope all the participants on the call and shareholders enjoy the presentation this morning. And hopefully you don't quiz us too much on the questions, but there is not a question that we won't answer. So thank you very much.

So Christina, you have the control of the slide deck today. Obviously, the disclaimer, we will get into forward-looking information, and I ask everyone to read that disclaimer. It's myself, Mike and Christina joining you this morning.

Recommended For You

About TRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRX

Trending Analysis

Trending News