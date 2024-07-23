Moody's Corporation (MCO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 23, 2024 4:07 PM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.67K Followers

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 23, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shivani Kak - Head of Investor Relations
Rob Fauber - President and Chief Executive Officer
Noemie Heuland - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer & Co.
Andrew Nicholas - William Blair
Greg Parrish - Morgan Stanley
Manav Patnaik - Barclays
Scott Wurtzel - Wolfe Research
Alex Kramm - UBS
Jeffrey Silber - BMO Capital Markets
Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan
Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets
George Tong - Goldman Sachs
Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners
Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel
Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank
Jeffrey Meuler - Baird
Russell Quelch - Redburn Atlantic
Heather Balsky - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Moody's Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that, this conference is being recorded, and that all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the request of the Company, we will open the conference up for question and answers following the presentation.

I will now turn the call over to Shivani Kak, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shivani Kak

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Shivani Kak, Head of Investor Relations. This morning, Moody's released its results for the second quarter 2024 as well as our revised outlook for select metrics for full year 2024. The earnings press release and the presentation to accompany this teleconference are both available on our website at ir.moodys.com.

During this call, we will also be presenting non-GAAP or adjusted figures. Please refer to the tables at the end of our earnings press release, filed this morning for a reconciliation between all adjusted measures referenced during this call in U.S. GAAP. I

Recommended For You

About MCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCO

Trending Analysis

Trending News