Investment summary

My previous investment thought for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) (published on 22nd April) was a sell rating because I did not see any positive signs of recovery given the uncertain macro-environment. I remain sell-rated for MAN as 2Q24 results showed no major signs of recovery on a like-for-like basis. Macro-wise, there aren’t really any strong signs of recovery either. While the Fed is likely to cut rates in 2H24, which is a positive, I would rather wait for more concrete evidence of recovery before I switch my stance.

2Q24 results update

Released four days ago, MAN’s total reported revenue fell by ~7% to $4.521 billion, slightly worse than what consensus was expecting (consensus expected $4.525 billion as per Bloomberg). On a constant currency (CC) basis, revenue declined 3.5% y/y in 2Q24, which was a ~200bps improvement vs. 1Q24. By segments, commercial staffing and permanent placements (under the Manpower brand) saw a 2% decline CC; IT/professional staffing (under the Experis brand) fell 7% CC; and outsourcing services (under Talent Solutions) fell 9% CC. By region, France fell 6.2% CC, the US fell 1.7% on a same-day basis, Italy fell by 3.9% CC, Northern Europe fell by 12% CC (of which the UK fell by 15% and Germany fell by 18%), APME fell by 1% CC, and Southern Europe revenue fell by 4.4% y/y CC. Moving down the P&L, adj EBITDA margins fell by 20bps to 2.8%, resulting in an adj EPS performance of $1.30, slightly above consensus expectations of $1.27.

Remain sell rated given the ongoing negatives

The pressure on MAN continues to persist, and I see little possibility that it will see a positive recovery for the rest of FY24. Business in Europe and North America remained weak, as companies are still hesitant to hire given the weak macro backdrop. In particular, for France, the uncertain political landscape should continue to pressure hiring activities. MAN’s financials reflect this reality; organic revenue is still falling, and management has reported no signs of a turnaround in staffing demand.

While we have seen a growing focus on workforce retention and development, we have not yet seen the inflection point of widespread demand improvement. 2Q24 earnings transcript

I would further point out that while 2Q24 CC revenue growth improved by 200bps vs. 1Q24, it did not reflect a like-for-like comparison as it benefited from an easy comparison: on a CC basis, 1Q24 revenue fell by 5.5% against 1Q23 2.2% revenue decline (7.7% stack), while 2Q24 3.5% decline against 3.5% decline in 2Q23 (7% stack). Additionally, 2Q24 enjoyed a one-time benefit from the completion of a large healthcare project in the US Experis business. As such, on a like-for-like basis, it is plausible that there was no improvement at all.

The bigger problem is that adj EBITDA margins continue to fall, showing that operating leverage is now working against MAN, and there is certainly still room for margins to collapse if we compare against FY20. In FY20, adj EBITDA margins touched 2.5%, and assuming this is the "floor," there is still another 30 bps of compression potential in the coming quarters.

But there are some signs of positivity

While I remain bearish, I think it is fair to also point out that MAN has shown signs of positivity. From a macro perspective, things seem to be shaping better as well, wherein the Feds are more likely to cut rates in 2H24 and the European Central Bank is likely to further reduce interest rates in Europe. Both of these factors should make the economy more growth-friendly, which should lead to a rise in the demand for temporary workers and a decrease in the practice of labor hoarding. Internally, demand for temporary workers has stabilized, albeit at lower levels, in important markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany. This could signal the beginning of a possible recovery. Latin America also had exceptionally robust revenue growth in the double digits, and staffing trends in APME and Latin America were similarly solid in the 2Q24.

However, despite MAN beating EPS estimates and showing some positive signs of stabilization, I am expecting the share price to remain pressured, especially since management 3Q EPS guidance was lower than pre-results consensus estimates by ~2.3% (consensus expected $1.33 for 3Q24 pre-results, but EPS guidance was $1.30 at the midpoint). Therefore, until I see more concrete signs of recovery—increased interest rates, improvements in economic activity, etc.—I am staying in the bearish camp.

Valuation

While I did mention some positive aspects of MAN’s business, I remain sell-rated on the stock as I expect MAN’s share price to continue facing pressure in the near term given there are no major signs of demand recovery or negative catalysts over the near term. The current valuation of ~7.7x forward EBITDA also suggests little upside to the stock as it is already trading above its 10-year average (7.2x). It appears that the market is pricing in a recovery over the near term, something that I am not confident about given what has been reported in 2Q24 and the current macro situation. On the contrary, if the macro situation gets worse, the potential downside is huge if multiples re-rate back to ~5x (MAN traded at ~5x just 1 month ago).

Risk

Risk to my sell rating remains the same as what I mentioned 3 months ago – central banks cutting rates at a rate faster than expected. It would trigger a strong economic recovery that directly impacts hiring. I would add another point: if the US cuts rates as expected, it is likely that the USD will depreciate, and this would further boost MAN’s reported revenue growth given that it reports in USD but has the majority of its revenue overseas.

Conclusion

My view for MAN is a sell rating as 2Q24 results showed no strong signs of recovery. While some positive signs exist, like stabilization in key markets, financials remain weak and current macro situation is not favorable for MAN. MAN’s valuation also seems to be pricing in a near-term recovery that seems unlikely, which leaves little room for more upside, but a sizable room for downside if the macro situation gets worse.