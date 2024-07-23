ManpowerGroup: I Stay Sell Rated As There Are No Signs Of Recovery Yet

Jul. 23, 2024 4:20 PM ETManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
238 Followers

Summary

  • 2Q24 results showed no major signs of recovery.
  • While some positive signs exist, like stabilization in key markets, overall financials remain weak and macro situation is unfavorable.
  • Sell rating maintained due to lack of demand recovery, weak financials, and potential downside in valuation if macro situation worsens.

Businesswomen meeting in modern conference room

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

My previous investment thought for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) (published on 22nd April) was a sell rating because I did not see any positive signs of recovery given the uncertain macro-environment. I

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
238 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MAN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MAN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News