Metals Acquisitions Limited (MTAL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.67K Followers

Metals Acquisitions Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2024 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mick McMullen - CEO
Morné Engelbrecht – CFO
Rob Walker - General Manager, CSA Copper Mine

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey
David Radcliff - Global Mining Research
Sam Catalano - Wilsons
Eric Linnell - Scotiabank
Paul Hissey - MA Financial

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Metals Acquisitions Limited Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mick McMullen, CEO of Metals Acquisitions Limited. Please go ahead.

Mick McMullen

Thank you. And thank you everyone for joining us. Evening in North America and morning in Australia. This is the Metals Acquisition Q2 quarterly presentation and we'll just go through to the slide with the list of speakers today if we can, to run through who'll be speaking.

So I'm obviously Nick McMullen, I'm the CEO. I'll run through the highlights, and Morné Engelbrecht, our CFO is on, and he'll go through the more financial metrics and then Rob Walker, our General Manager of the CSA Copper Mine is on who can give a bit of colour in terms of how the quarterly went about, and some of the more important projects and the like that we have underway for the future of the business.

So if we can just go to the next slide, I think everyone would understand, we own the CSA Copper Mine. We bought it just over a year ago out in Western New South Wales. We currently have 74 million shares in issue, fully diluted we

Recommended For You

About MTAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTAL

Trending Analysis

Trending News