UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMKF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCPK:UPMKF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 23, 2024 6:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Massimo Reynaudo - CEO
Tapio Korpeinen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Linus Larsson - SEB
Robin Santavirta - Carnegie
Ephrem Ravi - Citigroup
Ram Kamath - Barclays
Charlie Muir-Sands - BNP Paribas Exane
Patrick Mann - Bank of America

Massimo Reynaudo

Hello, everyone. Welcome to UPM's Quarter 2 2024 Results Webcast. My name is Massimo Reynaudo, and I am the CEO of UPM. Here with me is Tapio Korpeinen, the CFO.

Tapio Korpeinen

Hello all on the line.

Massimo Reynaudo

We'll start by discussing the quarter 2 results and the outlook for 2024, and then we'll cover a few strategic steps we have taken to accelerate our future growth.

In quarter 2, our comparable EBIT increased by 60% from last year, in line with our expectations. To put this in the proper perspective, there are 3 main elements to look at. The market situation is the first. The demand for our products has clearly improved from last year. Although the recovery moderated somewhat in quarter 2 after a strong growth in quarter 1.

The second element is about our transformative investments. The Paso de los Toros pulp mill reached full capacity and reached it already before its scheduled maintenance shutdown in June. This gives a good starting point into the second half of the year.

The third element is some time-related element. Quarter 2 included an unusually high concentration of maintenance activities, which have been holding back our performance in the quarter. This being completed, we are now in the position to serve our customers in the second half of the year operating at full capacity.

Let me illustrate these 3 points one by one, starting with the market situation. The demand for our products has

