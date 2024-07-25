marchmeena29

Rotation Out of Tech?

Tech and AI-fueled growth stocks have crushed value stocks in the past year. In recent trading, tech giants like the Magnificent Seven that have dominated the markets have experienced a pullback. A global semiconductor sell-off caused the Nasdaq to sink to its worst intraday session since September 2022, signaling a potential rotation out of tech. As a result, value stocks have seldom looked more attractive relative to growth stocks, as measured by the ever-widening forward price-to-earnings chasm in the S&P 500. In fact, over the last 23 years, value has rarely traded at this level of discount to growth.

23-Year Performance: S&P 500 Value vs. Growth Stocks

S&P 500 Value vs. Growth Performance (SA Premium)

In addition to the global chip selloff, the consumer-price index experienced its first decline in four years. June CPI fell -0.1% compared with the anticipated +0.1% rise, its biggest monthly decline since May 2020.

S&P 500 vs. Equal Weight, Value, and Growth ETFs (SA Premium)

A review of several ETFs over the last month offers some insights into how investors are trading amid broad-based disinflation and speculation of the Fed cutting rates. Value stocks appear favored. SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) tracks the S&P 500, dominated by popular large-cap companies, with Magnificent 7 constituents like Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia collectively comprising over 20%. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) has increased nearly 3% over the last four weeks, compared to SPY, which increased just under 1% for the same period. The Russell 1000 Index is comprised of the largest 1,000 companies from the Russell 3000 Index (RUA), and as demonstrated in the visual above, the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) has experienced investor inflows, +4.23% over the last month to outperform growth, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF).

Why Growth Stocks Have Outperformed Value Stocks Since 2020

Growth stocks have outperformed value over the last few years for several reasons.

Banking Sector Weakness: The regional banking crisis severely impacted value stocks, as banking stocks form a significant part of this segment.

Flight to Safety: With their high profitability, Mega-tech growth stocks attract investors seeking safe havens during turbulent times.

Technology and Semiconductor Outperformance: Growth stocks (especially technology and semiconductor) experienced substantial gains, with companies like Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and NVIDIA.

Macroeconomic Conditions: Inflation and interest rate volatility led investors to seek stability in stocks with reliable growth and profitability. Rising interest rates fueled fears of economic overheating and a potential recession while declining inflation and lower rates favored growth stocks, which are more sensitive to interest rate changes compared to value stocks.

Current economic conditions and investor sentiment have created a unique period where growth stocks are significantly outperforming value stocks. A reversion to the mean is expected, likely when interest rates and inflation stabilize and geopolitical events normalize. Currently, value metrics are at extreme opposites. The S&P 500 Value Index P/E FWD of 16.4x is at a discount of over 40% to the Growth Index P/E FWD of 27.9x. As Bloomberg's Tatiana Darie noted, the index is near its January 2021 high of 29.5x, while value stocks are at post-dot-com implosion levels.

S&P 500 P/E Ratios: Value Divided by Growth

S&P 500 Value vs. Growth P/E Ratios (Yardeni Research)

A value stock is a security trading at a discount relative to its peers based on financial indicators like sales, earnings, book value, and dividends. Bargain hunters risk falling into a “value trap” by relying too heavily on a limited number of stock valuation metrics. Some stocks are, as the saying goes, “cheap for a reason.” SA Quant Ratings can aid investors in identifying value stocks with solid investment fundamentals and momentum.

Top 5 Value Stocks

Value stocks offer investors an opportunity to invest in companies trading at a relative discount to their intrinsic worth. SA Quant Ratings aim to provide an objective, unemotional, data-driven evaluation of each stock based on over 100 underlying metrics, compared to those of sector peers and graded across five factors: Valuation, Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and EPS Revisions. The Quant Team identified five value stocks that met the following criteria:

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Valuation Grade: A+ or A

Strong Growth

Excellent Profitability

Market capitalization > $500M

Stock price > $2.00

Meaningful earnings growth data available

The stocks are up around 40% on average in the last year and +34% YTD. According to key quant factor grades and underlying profitability, cash flow, and earnings growth metrics, these stocks are trading at a discount.

1. Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)

Market Capitalization: $887.60M

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 7/23/24): 36 out of 627

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 7/23/24): 3 out of 24

Global Ship Lease is a fast-growing top quant-rated Marine Transportation stock with industry-leading operating margins, 5.93% dividend yield, and trading at an 86% discount to the sector. The Greece-based containership leasing company is up 27% YTD and showcases A’s in four out of five Quant Factor Grades: Valuation, Growth, Profitability, and Momentum.

GSL Factor Grades (SA Premium)

GSL has a fleet of 68 containerships, $688.8M in annual revenue TTM, and contracts with major global shipping giants led by Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, and Maersk. GSL surged to a 2-year high after reporting strong Q124 results in May, boosted by increasing charter rates amid tensions in the Red Sea. GLS fleet utilization rose 4% year-over-year to 98.8%, and adjusted EBITDA was up 19.5%. GSL had $1.6 billion of contracted revenue over TEU-weighted average contract duration of 1.9 years, fully covering debt service and capex through 2025.

Re-routing of Suez trade via the Cape of Good Hope has absorbed effective capacity and tightened supply, while Red Sea disruptions remain supportive of market rates, the company said. GSL customer Maersk said disruptions to its container shipping operations due to the Red Sea conflict have extended to its entire global network, beyond trade routes between the Far East and Europe, and are hard-pressed to meet strong ocean cargo demand worldwide.

GSL Market Update (Investor Presentation)

Capitalizing on global container shortages and high market rates while optimizing operating performance, GSL, in nearly every profitability metric graded by SA’s Quant System, simply blew away the sector, highlighted by a net income margin of 46%. EBIT and EBITDA are great metrics for comparing operating profitability between firms because they exclude non-operating factors such as interest, taxes, and depreciation. GSL EBIT and EBITDA margins of 54% and 64%, respectively, crush the sector medians of 10% and 13%, contributing to an A+ Profitability grade.

GSL Profitability Grade (SA Premium)

Despite strong profit margins and revenue growth, EBITDA, and EPS, GSL is trading at 2.68x earnings vs. the sector’s 20.25x, driving an A+ Valuation grade. The stock has the most attractive P/E multiple in its industry and is the second-best bargain in the industrial sector. P/E (PEG) TTM, a heavily weighted valuation ratio of 0.22x, is at a 78% discount to the sector. EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA ratios both imply the stock is trading at a discount of over 70%. And GSL price/cash flow, another important valuation metric, of 2.03x, marks an 85% discount to the sector. Excellent operating profit and cash flow, a solid dividend yield, and attractive valuation multiples make GSL one of SA Quant’s top value stocks.

GSL Valuation Grade (SA Premium)

Market Capitalization: $1.30B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 7/23/24): 15 out of 627

Quant Industry Rank (as of 7/23/24): 2 out of 27

Hyster-Yale manufactures lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. HY is up 55% in the past year and is the #2 quant-rated Industrial Machinery stock. HY’s Strong Buy rating is driven by A’s in Valuation, Growth, Momentum, and Revisions, along with bullish ratings from SA and Wall Street sell-side analysts. HY shipped 102K lift trucks last year with a global market size estimated at 2.1M orders. HY sees key opportunities to leverage global capabilities, including modular, scalable products fit for the region for potential market share growth, especially in Asia. In Q124, despite lower volumes, HY revenue and profits grew YoY due to increased sales price and product mix in the Americas, where they sold more high-margin internal combustion engine (ICE) lift trucks vs. electric alternatives.

HY Q124 Results (Investor Presentation)

Q1 revenue rose 6% to $1.1B, and operating profit soared 97% to $83.7M, as HY built up a strong backlog and raised full-year guidance. HY bookings trend is expected to improve during FY24 from market share gains. HY expects continued operating profit growth on volume increases and shipments of higher-priced, higher-margin backlog. HY’s $3.1B backlog, equal to approximately nine months of production, positions the business well for any near-term market weaknesses.

We predict an upward swing in quarter-over-quarter bookings throughout 2024. This is largely due to anticipated market share gains in the Americas and EMEA and improving North American market conditions later in the year. Our shipments are expected to increase in 2024 compared to 2023 due to higher production rates, continued supply chain improvements, and the dissipation of lingering product launch issues,” CEO Rajiv Prasad said on the HY Q1 earnings call.

Hyster-Yale has continued explosive growth with EBIT TTM up 1,400%, driving an A+ Growth Grade. Despite strong profitable growth and excellent momentum, HY is trading at 9x earnings, a 53% discount to the sector, with EV/EBITDA FWD at 5.62x vs. the sector’s 11.66x, underpinning an ‘A’ grade in Valuation.

Market Capitalization: $3.40B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 7/23/24): 122 out of 627

Quant Industry Rank (as of 7/23/24): 2 out of 26

SkyWest is up more than 100% in the last 12 months and 65% YTD, crushing the market, industrial sector (XLI), and industry peers. SKYW is the #2 quant-rated passenger airline stock with A’s in Valuation, Growth, and Momentum, and B’s in Profitability and Revisions. SKYW was named to SA Quant’s Top Stocks by Sector on May 16.

SKYW 1Y Price Performance vs. Industry Peers

SKYW 1Y Price Performance vs. Peers (SA Premium)

SkyWest has 500 aircraft connecting passengers to more than 240 destinations in North America. SkyWest revenue grew by a CAGR of 16% in the past three years to $3.05B and is expected to grow another 15% in FY24. The North American market is estimated to reach 2.2B passengers, or 104% of the 2019 level, in 2024 and 2.3B in 2025, returning to pre-pandemic growth rates, according to the Airports Council International (ACI).

Global Passenger Traffic Forecast (Airports Council International)

SKYW beat earnings for seven of the past eight quarters and EPS is projected to grow an astounding +788% in FY24, according to consensus estimates. SkyWest’s block hour production increased 5% YoY in Q124, driven by improvements in captain availability. SKYW's number of passengers carried rose +6.7% to 9.14M during the quarter and departures +5.5%. SkyWest anticipates full-year 2024 block hours to be up 7% to 9% from earlier guidance of 3% to 5%, resulting from increasing fleet utilization, ongoing strong demand for production from partners, and improving pilot availability. Despite explosive stock price momentum and EPS long-term growth rate forward at over 100%, SKYW is still trading at an incredible 94% discount to the sector based on PEG FWD at 0.09. SKYW P/E FWD is at 12x, EV/EBITDA 6.39x, and price/cash flow TTM 4.57x, indicating SkyWest is trading at an attractive price relative to its strong operating profits and earnings growth potential.

Market Capitalization: $1.10B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 7/23/24): 26 out of 1036

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 7/23/24): 3 out of 190

Innoviva develops and markets treatments for septic shock, abdominal infection, and bacterial pneumonia, among other products, up 30% in the past year, and #3 among quant-rated Pharmaceutical stocks. INVA, a small-cap stock with $311.6 in annual revenue TTM, has an overweight rating from Cantor, who cited Innoviva’s diversified business model and royalty stream from GSK products generating over $1B in the next five years. Canto also projects Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics (IST) to achieve $1B+ in sales by 2033. INVA profitability crushes the sector by a mind-boggling gap, with an operating margin of 43% and a levered free cash flow of 41%.

INVA Profitability Grade (SA Premium)

INVA net product revenue grew 66% in Q124, driven by the launch of XACDURO, a treatment for hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and the growth of septic shock treatment GIAPREZA. INVA levered FCF grew by 23% YoY and EPS diluted growth rate FWD is at 56%, for an ‘A’ Growth grade. INVA is trading at a 22% discount to the sector with a P/E of 15.84x, driving an ‘A+’ Valuation grade. INVA price/cash flow TTM of 7x is a 61% discount to the sector’s 18.7x.

5. General Motors Company (GM)

Market Capitalization: $56.52B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 7/23/24): 4 out of 510

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 7/23/24): 1 out of 30

GM is the #1 quant-rated stock among Automobile Manufacturers, and one of our Top Stocks for H224, up +28% YTD, crushing industry rivals and the sector for an ‘A-’ Momentum grade. GM beat earnings for the eighth straight quarter and lifted full-year guidance on July 23. GM EPS soared +60% YoY and revenue +7% to $47.97B on strong North America ICE segment revenue, driven by higher volumes and consistent pricing, offsetting weaker demand in China. GM global market share rose 3% to 8.4% in Q2, including +9% to 15.9% in North America. GM global truck market share rose 1.6% YoY to 32%. EV unit deliveries reached a record high of ~22K in Q2, +40% YoY, outpacing industry growth by 11% on strong conquest rates.

GM Q2 Earnings Results (Investor Presentation)

GM is on track to hit $2B in fixed cost reductions in FY24 and raised adjusted EBIT profit guidance by an average of 3.7% to $13-$15B. GM has A’s in all five factor grades, sporting 22 up to 1 down earnings revision in the last 90 days, and EPS is projected to grow +25% in FY24 and revenue +2.79% to $176.64B. Despite growing momentum and delivering record EV sales, the stock is trading at a mere 5x earnings and PEG FWD of 0.59, both representing discounts to the sector of more than 60%.

Concluding Summary

S&P 500 value stocks have rarely traded at more attractive price-to-earnings ratios relative to growth stocks. Still, bargain hunters should be wary of “value traps” by relying too heavily on a limited number of valuation metrics. SA’s Quant Team identified five Strong Buy value stocks with solid, comprehensive investment fundamentals, up by an average of ~50% in the past year. The stocks are trading at steep discounts relative to fundamentals such as earnings, cash flow, book value, and operating profit, and possess high earnings growth potential and bullish momentum.

Seeking Alpha offers many top value stocks. Or, if you're seeking a limited number of monthly ideas from the hundreds of top quant Strong Buys, consider exploring Alpha Picks. Alpha Picks employs a transparent, and systematic strategy that combines the expertise of Seeking Alpha’s Quantitative Team, our unique data, and the computational power of the systems we have built. Let SA’s Quant Team do the research for you in building a market-beating, data-driven portfolio focused on long-term growth.