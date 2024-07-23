JHVEPhoto

In April, I called Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) a mediocre player in a strong neighborhood. The company was looking to sell some HVAC assets, something it has now delivered upon in a multi-billion deal with Bosch. That deal looks nice in headlines, but the complicated nature and substantial tax bill reduces the appeal of the deal. Consequently, shares are hardly reacting to the news announcement, if any, a small negative reaction is seen.

This makes me cautious on Johnson here as the valuation has re-rated a bit, while the performance to date has been lackluster this year, posting real risks to the full-year guidance. Amidst the uncertainty, I am glad that I exited a position recently, seeing no need to get involved with the shares right here again, as I look forward to learning more about the implications of the deal.

Greater Focus

Following a transformative sale of the Power Solutions business in a $13 billion deal to Brookfield back in 2018, Johnson Controls became a focused business on building technologies and HVAC solutions.

Coming out of the pandemic, the company generated $25 billion in sales. Most of these sales were generated from a $16 billion Building Solutions business, which is heavily focused on North America. The remaining $9 billion in sales were generated in the so-called Global Products business, a unit which focuses on HVAC, refrigeration, as well as fire & security.

Fast forwarding to December 2023, the company posted a 6% increase in full-year sales to $26.8 billion, with adjusted earnings up half a dollar to $3.50 per share. These earnings numbers should be taken with a grain of salt, with GAAP earnings posted at $2.69 per share after no less than nine adjustments made to earnings. In isolation, these adjustments made sense and appeared fair, but all in all, it added up.

Net debt was reported at $8.0 billion, equal to twice the adjusted EBITDA being reported at $4.1 billion. The business was losing some momentum, with fourth quarter reported sales up just 3%, as the company guided for organic sales up in the mid-single digits in 2024 (after seeing these organic sales come in flat in the first quarter). Nonetheless, the company guided for minimal improvements, seeing adjusted earnings improve towards $3.65-$3.80 per share.

In January, the company posted a 1% fall in first quarter organic sales, due to a cyber incident and weaker sales in China, as first quarter adjusted earnings were reported down sixteen cents to $0.51 per share. The company maintained the full-year guidance, which was a positive, but it also implied that the risks to the guidance were clearly increasing. Moreover, net debt ticked up to $8.8 billion, with trailing EBITDA actually down to $4.0 billion.

The company indicated that changes were upcoming after news reports indicated that the company was looking to sell some heating and ventilation assets in a deal rumored to come in between $5 and $6 billion. This would be a substantial deal, as the company commanded a $53 billion enterprise valuation at $65 per share. However, it was difficult to gauge the impact of such an asset sale, as the reports did not clearly indicate which assets were to be included in the deal.

Trading at $65, the company was trading at 17 times adjusted earnings, but sales growth was a bit underwhelming and some adjustments were made to earnings. Sitting on an old legacy position, I found myself performing a balancing act, waiting for a further re-rating before reconsidering my stance. I did sell out of most of my position around the $70 mark in June, as shares have traded in a $65-$75 range ever since.

A Deal

In a somewhat complicated transaction, Johnson Controls announced the sale of its residential and light commercial HVAC business to German-based Bosch. The transaction includes the North American Ducted business and Residential joint-venture with Hitachi. The total transaction is valued at $8.7 billion, of which Johnson's share is $6.7 billion.

Some $4.6 billion of this transaction is attributed to the North American Ducted business, valued at nearly 17 times EBITDA, valued at par to revenues, while the Air Conditions venture is valued at $2.1 billion, equal to 7.5 times EBITDA. The latter multiple feels a bit low, as significant taxes will be incurred as well, with net proceeds in total seen at just $5.0 billion. All in all, some $550 million in pro rate EBITDA will leave the door, making that net proceeds are seen at just 9 times EBITDA, which looks a bit low.

This is also seen in the pro forma calculations, as net debt of $9.9 billion as of the second quarter will come down to $4.9 billion on a pro forma basis, while EBITDA will fall from about $4.1 billion to $3.6 billion. This reduces leverage ratios from about 2.5 times, towards 1.4 times, with leverage down a full turn.

While the total number of revenues leaving the door is not communicated, it is clear that a current $28 billion business (based on the 2024 guidance) will take a big sales hit, with the Ducted business alone generating $4.5 billion in sales! Given all of this, I am not surprised to see shares down nearly 2% and just over a dollar per share, reducing the value by around $800 million. This comes as the tax leakage in particular is disappointing, being so substantial.

What Now?

Having traded out of Johnson Controls International plc shares recently, I fear that the latest divestment is dilutive to the shares. While lower leverage can leave some room for capital allocation, I am not convinced that this transaction (in particular its structure) was the right way to go.

Hence, I am taking a cautious approach, trying to learn more about the implications on the company going forward in the coming quarters.