Investors who like to buy smaller companies face a dilemma. Small- and mid-cap stocks have big upside potential, but they’re also volatile. And let’s face it — many not be able to survive in an era of higher for longer interest rates against high leverage and razor-thin margins. How can an investor capture the upside while potentially protecting against pitfalls? By focusing on fundamentals. And one fund that does this well is the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ). This ETF uses a fundamental indexing method to track the performance of small- and mid-cap stocks. The intent is to capture the upside potential of smaller companies while lowering risk with diversification in undervalued companies with strong fundamentals.

How does PRFZ do this? By seeking to track the returns of the FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Index, which utilizes four key fundamental measures in its screening: book value, operating cash flow, sales, and dividends. The weighting is assigned to those that have the highest fundamental value on these criteria, rather than the more traditional market capitalization approach one typically sees in passive broad market proxies.

This novel methodology is designed to counterbalance the dangers inherent in market-cap-weighted indices, where overvalued stocks can crowd out more poorly priced and perhaps better companies. PRFZ turns the focus on market fundamentals to hone in on companies that are reasonably valued, or perhaps even temporarily discounted, and come with strong underlying financials.

A Look At The Holdings

With over 1400 holdings, this is very well diversified. No position makes up more than 0.41% of the fund, making this not just fundamentally driven, but a portfolio that totally eliminates company-specific movement.

invesco.com

What do some of these companies do? Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) is a global biopharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing vaccines and medicines that focus on infectious diseases as well as biodefense and emerging public health threats.

Carvana (CVNA) is an online marketplace for buying and selling vehicles. Cirrus Logic (CRUS) is a fabless semiconductor company that creates low-power, high precision mixed-signal integrated circuits for the audio and energy markets. And FTAI Aviation (FTAI) specialized in buying and leasing airplane equipment. Brinker International (EAT) is the parent company of two large chains of casual dining restaurants.

Sector Weightings

It should come as no surprise that the fundamental value approach here resulted in Financials, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary being in the top 3 as far as sector weightings. These three sectors are typically what define value style investing.

invesco.com

I like that the sector weightings overall don’t go above 20%, and that Tech makes up just 11% of the portfolio. I consider this to be a fund that looks different in a good way from what you’d normally see out there.

Peer Comparison

Since this is a small and mid-cap focused fund, and fundamentally focused, it’s worth comparing this to the iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD). This is a passive approach which gets access to 2,500 mid and small-cap stocks. When we look at the price ratio of PRFZ to SMMD, we find that the approach has crushed it on a relative basis since 2020. Fundamentals, it turns out, matter after all.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

The good news is that the fund’s fundamental indexing methodology has some strong advantages over market-cap-based indices, which could prove a good antidote to concentration risk in overvalued funds. The ETF’s lean towards fundamentals should uncover companies with strong financials that otherwise might be overlooked, a trait that could help ensure above-average long-term performance. The fund’s diversification across sectors and industries reduces concentration risk, exposing people to various parts of the economy. Of course, this can be especially helpful in times of market volatility, when different sectors tend to behave differently depending on the economic climate.

But there are risks, as well. Small and mid-cap stocks can be more volatile than large-cap stocks, so the tilt toward these areas is likely to expose investors to extra price gyrations. And the nature of fundamental indexing may not always best the market-cap-weighted index; if the market tilts toward momentum or growth, fundamental indexing is likely to underperform.

Conclusion

Buying the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF is a bet for long-term investors looking for exposure to the growth potential of smaller US companies. Using a novel fundamental indexing methodology, the fund seeks to buy cheap, healthy companies without taking the concentrated bets that a traditional market-cap-weighted index does.

Nonetheless, given the volatility and potential downside risks of small and mid-cap stocks, as well as the inherent limitations of fundamental indexing, investors should take the time to consider their risk tolerance, their goals for their portfolios, and how fundamental-weighted indices fit into their overall portfolio diversification. I like the fund overall, and think it’s worth considering.