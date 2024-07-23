Amid Strong Q2, GM Reduces Battery-Electric Capacity Forecast, Raising Concerns For Investors

Summary

  • Strong second quarter includes concerns and costs in China and at Cruise.
  • GM's forecast for BEV production capacity of 1 million vehicles in North America by the end of next year is no longer operative.
  • GM scaling back and slowing down BEV projects, offering the PHEV option instead.
  • Uncertainty around GM's strategic pivot and potential costs, while maintaining a strong portfolio of gasoline-powered models.

Cruise (owned by General Motors) self-driving vehicle performing tests in San Francisco

Sundry Photography

Last week, when CEO Mary Barra mentioned publicly that General Motors' (NYSE:GM) forecast for battery electric vehicle (BEV) production capacity of 1 million vehicles in North America

I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

