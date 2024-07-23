Microsoft Q4 Preview: Google Is Real AI Competition Now (Rating Downgrade)

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft's growth is heavily reliant on backend (performance a couple years from now) to meet ambitious price targets, which may be too optimistic.
  • This later performance is needed to support DCF valuations.
  • Despite high expectations for earnings, Microsoft's valuation is stretched compared to sector medians, leading to my current hold rating.
  • The company plans to double capital expenditures by FY2025, with a focus on AI, but competition from Google now poses a real threat.

Microsoft"s headquarters in Bucharest, Romania

lcva2

Investment Thesis

Since my last coverage of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) as a strong buy in April, investors have done well due to CoPilot sales helping power shares higher. However, my concern now lies in the sustainability of this growth, which appears

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.2K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
MSFT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News