Yuji Sakai

The Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income (NYSE:BGX) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-focused investors may wish to purchase as a method of pursuing their income goals. As the name of the fund suggests, this one can boost its returns by shorting assets to gain some benefits from leverage or earn profits from an asset declining in price. This is an option that is not available to most other closed-end funds, so it could theoretically give it better returns in poor market conditions, which works out better for long-term buy-and-hold investors.

Unfortunately, investors do not currently receive as attractive a yield as could be obtained with other funds that invest in similar assets. As of the time of writing, the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund boasts a 10.03% current yield. While this is higher than most fixed-income funds currently possess, there are several similar funds that boast significantly higher yields:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 10.03% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 9.40% BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 10.94% Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 15.36% Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 11.58% Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 11.53% Click to enlarge

Admittedly, the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is not the lowest-yielding fund shown in this table, which could at least improve the opinion that some potential investors have of it. However, the sole fund that it beats in terms of yield is the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund. That fund has been bid up to overpriced territory over the past few weeks, so its yield is lower than it would be if that fund was not currently overpriced. Overall, the yield of the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund certainly leaves a lot to be desired right now.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the middle of March this year. The bond market in general has been pretty weak since that date, as the various market participants continued to realize that their expectations of steep reductions in interest rates this year are unlikely to play out. However, the last two or three weeks have seen the bond market surge upward as the market begins to price a 25-basis point interest rate cut in September as being a near certainty. However, the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund invests in both floating-rate securities and fixed-rate securities, so it is not as affected by movement in the bond market as some other funds. We might therefore expect that the fund’s shares have basically been stable since the previous article was published.

This is generally the case, as shares of the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund have risen by 1.37% since the date that my previous article on the fund was published. This generally compares pretty well to the performance of the fixed-rate bond indices, but it is substantially worse than what could have been obtained by investing in common equities:

Seeking Alpha

As we can immediately see, the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund managed to slightly outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) as well as the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index (JNK) since the date of the previous article’s publication. However, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) is up 8.06% since that date, so that would have been a better investment for anyone who is looking to grow their wealth. Naturally, though, nobody expects that an investment in debt securities will deliver comparable capital gains to large-cap equities.

However, this fund was a better investment over the period than this chart suggests. As I pointed out in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we add in the effect that the fund’s distributions would have had on its returns over the period in question, we get the following alternative chart:

Seeking Alpha

This certainly speaks clearly to the performance of this fund compared to either of the two bond indices. As we can clearly see, investors in the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund ultimately realized a total return that was a few hundred basis points better than that of either of the two major domestic bond indices. This is mostly caused by this fund possessing a much higher yield than the indices:

Index TTM Yield Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index 3.45% Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index 6.55% Click to enlarge

The higher yield of the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund lifts its total return by more than the yield of the indices, resulting in investors generally doing better with this fund over extended periods. For example, over the past five years, this fund’s total return has substantially dominated either of the two bond indices:

Seeking Alpha

While this fund’s share price performance may not always be as attractive, over extended periods of time it should outperform the indices on a total return basis just because of the higher yield. Indeed, it is actually very difficult to recommend buying a bond index fund over a bond closed-end fund to anyone with a multi-year time horizon for this reason.

As already mentioned, my previous article on the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund was published on March 17, 2024. As such, roughly four months have passed, so we can naturally expect that a few things have changed. This article will focus specifically on these changes as well as provide an updated thesis on the fund.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. This makes a lot of sense given the fund’s strategy. The website explains the strategy fairly well:

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a closed-end fund that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BGX”. BGX’s primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. BGX will take long positions in investments which we believe offer the potential for attractive returns under various economic and interest rate environments. BGX may also take short positions in investments which we believe will under-perform due to greater sensitivity to earnings growth of the issuer, default risk or the general level and direction of interest rates. BGX must hold no less than 70% of its Managed Assets in first- and second-lien secured floating rate loans, but may also invest in unsecured loans and high yield bonds.

This description clearly states that the majority of the fund’s assets will be invested in floating-rate loans. The fund’s first-quarter 2024 holdings report states that it had the following positions on March 31, 2024:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Floating Rate Loan Interests 127.25% Collateralized Loan Obligations 7.33% Corporate Bonds 12.83% Common Stock 0.13% Money Market Funds 4.91% Click to enlarge

Clearly, this is a floating-rate portfolio, as 134.58% of the fund’s assets are invested in either floating-rate loan interests or collateralized loan obligations. Both of these types of securities possess variable coupons that cause their yields to move up or down regarding some interest rate benchmark. For example, all the collateralized loan obligations have a yield that varies with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate:

BGX Q1 2024 Holdings Report

We can see that the listed coupon yield of all of these securities is 3M US SOFR+XXXX%, where XXXX% is some spread that results in their coupon yield always being a fairly significant amount above the secured overnight financing rate.

The Secured Overnight Financing Rate is usually pretty similar to the effective federal funds rate. As we can see here, it has generally been in the 5.30% to 5.35% range since late July 2023:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

We do see though that there are times that the financing rate becomes volatile, especially around the time that estimated corporate taxes are due. This is because corporations pull enormous amounts of money out of the money markets at that time to pay their taxes, so credit conditions temporarily become tighter than normal. We do see though that the situation typically resolves itself fairly quickly, which may be due to the Federal Reserve intervening in the overnight market. In any case, the important thing for our purposes right now is that the Secured Overnight Financing Rate is typically pretty close to the effective federal funds rate, which is usually around the midpoint of the Federal Reserve’s target range.

This means that the collateralized loan obligations that are held by the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund currently possess coupon yields ranging from about 8.7% to about 12.8%. After all, it is the three-month rolling average Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus a 3.3% to 7.5% spread, depending on the security. When we consider this, it is fairly easy to see that this fund is undoubtedly generating a substantial amount of income from these securities alone, and many of the floating-rate loan interests have coupon yields in a similar range. This starts to put the fund’s own yield into perspective, and it makes it pretty easy to see how the fund can afford such a high yield.

In the previous article on this fund, I showed a chart from the fund’s quarterly fact sheet showing that it had approximately 91% of its assets invested in floating-rate debt. The newest fact sheet shows a similar asset allocation, but the weightings have changed slightly:

Fund Fact Sheet

This is the sheet from the newest fact sheet, which should be the same March 31, 2024, date that corresponds to the holdings report. This is a better situation than we have seen with some other funds, in which the fact sheet and current holdings reports correspond to different months. The reason this chart and the table that I provided earlier in the article have different figures is that this one shows the fund’s total assets that are invested in each type of security while the table constructed from the holdings report shows the fund’s net assets invested in each type of security.

The fund’s secured loan and collateralized loan obligations positions have both decreased from the 87.8% and 5.2% respectively that they had the last time that we discussed the fund. High-yield bonds and common equities remain stable at 8.7% and 0.1% respectively. The fund’s cash position appears to have increased over the three-month period, as it went from -1.8% of total assets to -0.6% of total assets. Thus, what we appear to be seeing is that the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund reduced its effective leverage and thus risk in reaction to the weakening of the credit markets that occurred in the first three months of this year. That was a pretty good move at the time, so overall this speaks fairly well for the skills of the fund’s managers.

As I discussed in a previous article, the price of floating-rate loans tends to be almost perfectly flat over time:

As we can see, the floating-rate note index has been almost perfectly flat over the trailing ten-year period. This is in spite of the fact that there were some changes in interest rates during the period. In particular, the Federal Reserve tried to raise the federal funds rate in 2018 and again in 2022. These were naturally both attempts to cool off an overheating economy. In the latter case, there was also a substantial amount of inflation due to all the newly printed pandemic-era cash sloshing through the economy. The Federal Reserve also cut interest rates severely in 2020 in an effort to support the economy through the COVID-19 lockdowns that put many people into unemployment and shut down the majority of small businesses in the United States. None of these interest rate changes had any effect on the price of floating-rate debt securities, as we can clearly see from the fact that the price chart of the asset class is almost perfectly flat over the period. In fact, we can clearly see that the only event over the period that had any significant impact on the price of these securities was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which prompted investors to simply dump everything and move to cash. That was a very short-lived event though and the price quickly recovered.

As the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund invests primarily in floating-rate securities, we would expect that this general price stability would extend to the fund itself. However, this is not the case. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value per share over the past five years:

Barchart

As we can see, the net asset value per share was all over the place during the period. This fund was clearly impacted by the rise in interest rates during 2022 even though the price of floating-rate securities should not be. Thus, we are forced to draw the conclusion that this fund will, at least to a certain extent, alter the composition of its portfolio between floating-rate and fixed-rate debt depending on the direction that management expects interest rates to go. The fund’s ability to short assets in a rising interest rate environment also plays a role here. Though, we do have to wonder why its net asset value declined so substantially in 2022 when the fund had the options of both increasing the weighting of floating-rate securities (which were not adversely affected by rising interest rates) and short-selling fixed-rate bonds (which would have actually given it an investment profit). This suggests that the fund may not be as interest-rate neutral as we would like. For now though, that is probably not a problem since it does not seem likely that the Federal Reserve will raise rates any further. Indeed, any argument for raising rates is somewhat tempered by the fact that other Group of Seven central banks have started cutting rates and the Federal Reserve most likely will not want to risk the dollar strengthening too much more relative to that of trade partners.

If the fund is somewhat interest-rate sensitive, as it seems to be, then it could benefit from any reduction in interest rates. Of course, it would have to increase its allocation to corporate bonds to accomplish that. The fund claims that it only needs to have 70% of its assets invested in floating-rate securities, so its current allocation does allow some flexibility for the fund to sell off some floating-rate securities and buy more corporate bonds. It is uncertain whether it will do that, but this fund is probably better in that respect than a pure floating-rate fund. With that said, the market may be a bit optimistic about its current projections of a rate cut in September and then one or two more over the remainder of the year. This fund is well positioned for a failure to meet the market’s expectations, though, due to its high weighting in floating-rate securities. In other words, this fund might be one option for those investors who wish to earn a high yield without having to make a bet on the timing of interest rates and exposing themselves to those risks.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase senior secured loans and junk bonds. As long as the yield that the fund receives from the purchased securities is higher than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. It is important to note that the use of leverage to boost portfolio yields is not as effective today with rates at 6% as it was a few years ago when interest rates were effectively zero. This is because the difference between the rate at which the fund can borrow and the yield that it receives from the purchased assets is much narrower than it once was. The use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that a fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally do not like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 31.83% of its portfolio. This compares pretty reasonably to the 31.23% leverage ratio that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. It is a slight increase, but not really a large increase and overall, the fund’s leverage remains well below the one-third of assets that we ordinarily prefer to see.

The fact that the fund’s leverage increased since the last time that we discussed it is rather surprising, however. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value since the March 17, 2024, publication date of my previous article on it:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund’s net asset value increased very slightly over the period. Thus, we would expect that the fund’s leverage ratio would decrease slightly over the period. The fact that this does not happen suggests that the fund must have increased its borrowing somewhat.

An increase in the fund’s borrowings over the period shown here does not contradict the earlier statement about the fund’s leverage apparently decreasing. The charts that were presented earlier in the article showed the fund’s portfolio movements during the first quarter of 2024. The Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund has not yet released any information about its performance or portfolio changes during the second quarter, so we have no way of knowing what exactly it did. All that we know is that the fund’s leverage ratio and net asset value both went up slightly between the middle of March and today, and an increase in its outstanding borrowings is one possible explanation for this.

Here is how the leverage ratio of the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund compares to that of its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund 31.83% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund 37.02% BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund 21.00% Carlyle Credit Income Fund 34.00% Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust 35.50% Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund 38.20% Click to enlarge

(all figures from CEF Data.)

As we can immediately see, the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund does not appear to be heavily leveraged compared to its peers. This is despite the slight increase in the fund’s leverage ratio that we saw over the past four months. This is a good sign as it suggests that this fund is not employing too much debt for its strategy. Overall, then, we should not need to lose any sleep about the fund’s use of leverage.

Valuation

Shares of the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund are currently trading at a 6.14% discount to net asset value. This is reasonably in line with the 6.33% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. Thus, the current price appears to be reasonable for anyone who is looking to initiate or add to a position.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund could be an option for investors who are looking to earn a very high level of income without making a bet on when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. The market is currently expecting that rates will be cut in September, but there are still some economic figures (and political ramifications) that are too strong to justify that. This fund has some flexibility to profit regardless of the direction of interest rates, but it has not always taken advantage of that potential to the extent that it should. The fund’s yield is 10.03%, so investors should be reasonably happy even if rates stay high and the assets held by the fund do not rise in price.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.