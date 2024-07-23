Givaudan SA (GVDBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 23, 2024 5:23 PM ETGivaudan SA (GVDBF) Stock, GVDNY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.68K Followers

Givaudan SA (OTCPK:GVDBF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 23, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gilles Andrier - Chief Executive Officer
Tom Hallam - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nicola Tang - BNP Paribas Exane
Alex Sloane - Barclays
Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Daniel Buerki - Zürcher Kantonalbank
Arben Hasanaj - Vontobel
Georgina Fraser - GS
Matthew Yates - Bank of America

Gilles Andrier

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our 2024 half-year results conference call. The company news on our half-year results have been published earlier this morning on our website where you will also find the slides for today's presentation and the half-year report. Tom Hallam and myself will take you through the presentation before we answer your questions at the end.

Now I'd like to start the presentation with the highlights and invite you to turn to Page 3, and so before moving to any numbers, first thing first, and let me start with the last bullet first. As you have seen the announcement this morning. Tom Hallam has decided to retire and will hand over the CFO position to Stewart Harris, effective August 1, 2024. Along with my EC colleagues, I have very much enjoyed the great partnership with Tom as CFO over the last 8 years, driving our industry-leading financial performance. Many of you on this call know Tom and can testify the great CFO, he has been for Givaudan. I'm very confident it will continue with Stewart, who has grown in Givaudan over the last 15 years in many functions of our finance organization, and over the more recent past, driving the numerous acquisitions we made to their successful completion.

Finally, it demonstrates the strong quantity we have at Givaudan in succession planning. Let's move now to the numbers. So, I'm very pleased

