Introduction

Over the last 12-18 months the S&P 500 covered call ETF space has been completely inundated with new entrants. Unfortunately for investors, not all covered call ETFs are made equal — some write option contracts at-the-money, others out-of-the-money. Some roll these contracts on a monthly-basis, others on a daily basis.

Considering we’re officially 6-months through 2024, I want to do a quick check up on a few of the most popular names — as well as a new entrant.

I’ll walk through five important factors:

Fund composition

Type of option contract traded

Tax efficiency

At-the-money vs. out-of-the-money

Year-to-date total return (as of 7/17/24)

Let's dive in!

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF ( NYSEARCA: JEPI

Kicking things off with the most common covered call ETF on the market, JEPI. This covered call ETF was introduced during May of 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

Composition

According to the fund’s summary prospectus…

"The investment objective of the Fund is to seek current income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve this objective by (1) creating an actively managed portfolio of equity securities comprised significantly of those included in the Fund's primary benchmark, the Standard & Poor's 500 Total Return Index (S&P 500 Index)..."

And just so we’re all on the same page, the fund’s benchmark is the S&P 500 — but it does not hold all of the names inside of the S&P 500. Instead, JEPI holds roughly ~130 stocks their fund managers believe exhibit “attractive risk / reward characteristics,” according to their fact sheet. By owning JEPI, you’re not investing into the constituents of the S&P 500 but instead ~130 stocks their fund managers are optimistic about.

Type of Option Contract

JEPI is unique in the fact that because their fund does not invest into all constituents of the S&P 500 they’re forced to generate income by selling Equity Linked Notes (ELNs). Here’s an Investopedia article breaking down what these are and how they’re taxed — i.e. as ordinary income.

Compare this to Section 1256 contracts, a dramatically more tax-efficient way to generate income.

JEPI’s fund managers roll these ELNs forward every month, allowing their investors to be paid on a consistent basis.

Tax Efficiency

As shared above, the income generated by their Equity Linked Notes is taxed as ordinary income. If you’re in the top 25% of taxpayers in the USA (AGI between $85K-$150K per year), then your effective tax rate is 17% — according to TaxFoundation’s most recent summary of federal income tax data.

Assuming you’re generating roughly $50K per year in income from JEPI, you’d owe $8,500 of that to the IRS.

If you’re in the top 10% of taxpayers in the USA (AGI between $150K–$220K per year) your effective tax rate is 20% — bringing your taxes owed on $50K of JEPI income up to $10,000.

ATM vs. OTM

On average, JEPI’s fund managers sell their option contracts ~2% out-of-the-money — allowing for modest share price appreciation in rising markets.

Year-To-Date Returns

Now that we’re six months into 2024, it’s safe to say we’ve given the fund ample time to show its true colors. The total return of JEPI since the start of the calendar year is 7.7% — this includes 4.3% of price appreciation. For your convenience, here’s a link to JEPI’s Morningstar performance tab.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)

Up next is another popular S&P 500 covered call ETF, XYLD. This covered call ETF was introduced over 11 years ago in June of 2013.

Composition

According to the fund’s summary prospectus…

“The Underlying Index is comprised of two parts: (1) all the equity securities in the S&P 500 Index in substantially similar weight as the Reference Index; and (2) short (written) call options on up to 100% of the S&P 500 Index.”

XYLD investors are buying all 500 constituents of the S&P 500 — which means as the index adds and subtracts companies from their roster, investors in this fund will gain / lose exposure to those names automatically.

Type of Option Contract

Unlike JEPI, XYLD writes covered call index options which are classified as Section 1256 contracts — allowing the income generated for their investors to be taxed much more efficiently. XYLD’s fund managers roll these index options forward every month, allowing their investors to be paid on a consistent basis.

Tax Efficiency

Continuing this complicated tax breakdown as best I can — 60% of the income generated by these contracts are taxed as a long-term capital gain, and the other 40% as ordinary income. However, what makes XYLD different is the monthly distributions they pay their investors are (for the most part) tax-deferred considering they’re classified by the IRS as a return of capital.

The reason I say “for the most part” is because every month is different. For example, during the month of June 87% of their distribution ($0.2764 / share) was classified as a return of capital — which means investors in the fund do not owe taxes on that income in the year it’s received. This figure changes every month, as during the month of May it was 91% and April was 94%. Considering the changes, I’m going to conservatively assume 10% of the annual distribution is actually taxed as Section 1256 income during the calendar year it’s paid.

Assuming you’re a top 25% taxpayer in the USA (AGI between $85K–$150K per year), and you generate $50K of income per year from XYLD — you could be expected to pay roughly $340 in ordinary income tax and $450 in long-term capital gains taxes. This would save you a potential $7,710 in taxes owed to the IRS on the income generated compared to JEPI.

If you’re a top 10% taxpayer in the USA (AGI between $150K–$220K per year), and you generate $50K of income per year from XYLD — you could be expected to pay $400 in ordinary income tax and $450 in long-term capital gains taxes. This would save you a potential $9,150 in taxes owed to the IRS on the income generated compared to JEPI.

Here’s a helpful chart that illustrates how long-term gains are taxed when taking your AGI into account.

ATM vs. OTM

Unlike JEPI, XYLD writes at-the-money option contracts, which means the total upside for investors is capped at just the premium generated by the contracts. According to XYLD’s summary prospectus…

"The Fund writes a single "at-the-money" call option, which is when the strike price is near to the market price of the underlying asset, as determined on the monthly option writing date of the Underlying Index in accordance with the Underlying Index methodology. The Fund's covered call options may partially protect the Fund from a decline in the price of the Reference Index through means of the premiums received by the Fund. However, when the equity market is rallying rapidly, the Underlying Index is expected to underperform the Reference Index."

Year-To-Date Returns

As we look back over the years, this underperformance has been quite obvious. However, this analysis is about just the last six months — XYLD’s total performance since January is 8.4%, with 3.6% of that being in the form of price appreciation. Notice that XYLD underperformed JEPI from a price appreciation perspective, which is to be expected when selling option contracts at-the-money.

Here’s a link to XYLD’s performance tab on Morningstar.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI)

Up next is a newer S&P 500 covered call ETF, SPYI. This covered call ETF was introduced to the market in August of 2022 in the midst of our most recent bear market.

Composition

According to the fund’s summary prospectus…

“The NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF seeks to generate high monthly income in a tax efficient manner with the potential for equity appreciation in rising markets. SPYI is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of stocks that make up the S&P 500 Index and a call options strategy, which consists of a mix of written (sold) call options and long (bought) call options on the S&P 500 Index.”

SPYI investors are buying all 500 constituents of the S&P 500 — which means as the index adds and subtracts companies from their roster, investors in this fund will gain / lose exposure to those names automatically.

Type of Option Contract

Unlike JEPI, SPYI writes covered call index options which are classified as Section 1256 contracts — allowing the income generated for their investors to be taxed much more efficiently. SPYI’s fund managers roll their option contracts forward every month, allowing their investors to be paid on a consistent basis.

Tax Efficiency

Similar to XYLD, the monthly distribution paid to SPYI investors (for the most part) is classified by the IRS as a return of capital.

Again, every month is different. For example, during the month of June 94% of their distribution ($0.5051 / share) was classified as a return of capital — which means investors in the fund do not owe taxes on that income in the year it’s received.

This figure changes every month, as during the month of May it was 91% and April was 97%. Slightly higher than XYLD. Considering the changes, I’m also going to conservatively assume 10% of the annual distribution paid is actually taxed as Section 1256 income during the calendar year it’s paid.

Assuming you’re a top 25% taxpayer in the USA (AGI between $85K–$150K per year), and you generate $50K of income per year from SPYI — you could be expected to pay roughly $340 in ordinary income tax and $450 in long-term capital gains taxes. This would save you a potential $7,710 in taxes owed to the IRS on the income generated compared to JEPI.

If you’re a top 10% taxpayer in the USA (AGI between $150K–$220K per year), and you generate $50K of income per year from SPYI — you could be expected to pay $400 in ordinary income tax and $450 in long-term capital gains taxes. This would save you a potential $9,150 in taxes owed to the IRS on the income generated compared to JEPI.

ATM vs. OTM

SPYI writes out-of-the-money option contracts, which means investors are able to both 1) collect income from the premium generated by selling the contract and 2) experience some upside price appreciation in rising markets.

This means the fund theoretically should appreciate in value as the S&P 500 Index trades higher over time.

Year-To-Date Returns

Since inception roughly two years ago, this price appreciation has been very apparent. Throughout the months of October 2022 and July of 2023, SPYI’s price appreciated by more than 12% as the S&P 500 Index traded higher by 24% — of course being capped by exactly how “out-of-the-money” their contracts were at the time of sale.

Year-to-date, SPYI has delivered a total return of 13.0% with 5.8% of that being in the form of price appreciation — the most price appreciation thus far in the line up. Here’s a link to SPYI’s performance tab on Morningstar.

ProShares S&P 500 High income ETF (ISPY)

Not to be confused with SPYI, this S&P 500 covered call ETF is the first of its kind. Similar to the other funds mentioned, they sell covered call option contracts against their holdings, however, they roll them on a daily basis. The reasoning for this is to ensure the fund is capturing as much price appreciation as possible while still generating consistent income for their investors.

However, according to their fund’s website “ISPY gains exposure to the sale of daily call options using swap agreements and does not trade options.”

Composition

According to the fund’s summary prospectus…

“ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (the “Fund”) seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the performance of the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call Index (the “Index”). An S&P 500 daily covered call strategy seeks to generate high income with total return and risks similar to the S&P 500 over the long-term. Compared to a similar strategy using monthly call options, ProShare Advisors believes a daily covered call strategy provides greater total return potential over the long-term.”

Just so we’re all on the same page, ISPY’s fund managers do not buy the underlying constituents of the S&P 500 — but instead trade swap agreements (S&P 500 DAILY COVERED CALL INDEX - CALL ONLY SWAP G GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL) that give them exposure to an index that “aims to reflect higher income generation and lower timing risk by using daily options as opposed to monthly options.”

Type of Option Contract

Again, ISPY doesn’t write option contracts — they trade swap agreements that give their investors exposure to the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call Index.

Additionally, there’s a sub-index called the “S&P 500 Daily Covered Call Index - Income Only” that measures the cash received by the Index from dividends and call option premiums. The distributions paid to investors are measured from this sub-index.

“The Fund intends to make distributions each month of an amount that generally reflects the dividend and call premium income earned by the Index (net of Fund expenses) as measured by the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call Index - Income Only, a sub-index that measures the cash received by the Index from dividends and call option premiums.”

As shared before, the underlying index of this fund aims to track the performance of rolls, their option contracts on a daily basis — providing greater return potential over a long period of time. I think it’s also important to mention when you’re trading swap agreements, there’s always counterparty risks involved.

Tax Efficiency

The tax implications with this fund are important because swap agreements are taxed as ordinary income. But unlike JEPI’s income from ELNs, the income generated by this fund is also considered (for the most part) a return of capital by the IRS.

During the month of June, 91% of the distribution ($0.3132 / share) was considered a return of capital. This figure was 97% in May and 92% in April. Like other Return of Capital funds discussed in this piece, I’m also going to conservatively assume 10% of the annual distribution paid is taxed as ordinary income during the calendar year it’s paid.

Assuming you’re a top 25% taxpayer in the USA (AGI between $85K–$150K per year), and you generate $50K of income per year from ISPY — you could be expected to pay roughly $850 in ordinary income taxes to the IRS. This would save you a potential $7,650 in taxes owed to the IRS on the income generated compared to JEPI.

If you’re a top 10% taxpayer in the USA (AGI between $150K–$220K per year), and you generate $50K of income per year from ISPY — you could be expected to pay $1,000 in ordinary income taxes to the IRS. This would save you a potential $9,150 in taxes owed to the IRS on the income generated compared to JEPI.

ATM vs. OTM

ISPY’s underlying index writes out-of-the-money option contracts. I wasn’t able to find how far out of the money they’re writing these contracts. However, I did stumble upon the fund’s methodology. Be sure to give that a read.

Year-To-Date Returns

Year-to-date, ISPY has delivered a total return of 16.5% with 9.5% of that being in the form of price appreciation — the new leader from a price appreciation perspective. And this makes sense because when you roll a contract on a daily basis you’re resetting your upside cap by choosing a new strike price.

However, a consideration here that was not mentioned with the other funds is its volatility.

For example, it’s trading 1-2% more to the upside and the downside during S&P 500 market swings when compared to its peers — which begs the question “Why not just own the S&P 500 Index and sell your shares for income?” If done annually, you’d be able to take advantage of the long-term capital gains.

Portfolio Composition

If you’re constructing your portfolio to optimize for income — I want to remind you about taxes, consistency of income, and track record.

In JEPI’s case, you’re not at all optimizing for taxes (ordinary income), your dividend income is very inconsistent in size, and you’re relying on a “black box” stock picking strategy — albeit designed by veteran investors.

With XYLD, you’re optimizing for taxes (return of capital & Section 1256), your dividend income is very inconsistent in size, but you’re tracking a long-standing index. However, given their “at-the-money” options strategy you’re leaving the most on the table from a price appreciation perspective when compared to the other funds analyzed in this piece.

With SPYI, you’re optimizing for taxes (return of capital & Section 1256), your dividend income is incredibly consistent in both size and timing, and you’re tracking a long-standing index. Their “out-of-the-money” options strategy also allows for upside appreciation in rising markets.

With ISPY, it’s tricky. You’re somewhat optimizing for taxes (return of capital), your dividend income is largely inconsistent in size, and you’re tracking an index that was created just two years ago. You’re also gaining exposure to this index through swap agreements, which come with counterparty risk.

As an income-focused investor myself — after seeing the facts laid out like this — JEPI is not a fund I would own considering the alternatives that exist today. Alternatives that not only have demonstrated outperformance year after year, but also increased tax optimization.

