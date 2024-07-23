Sundry Photography

Opportunity Within the Cybersecurity Sector

With the increasing demand for protection against cyberattacks, investors recognize the potential returns from high-growth cybersecurity stocks. This trend is reflected in the HACK ETF's near 60% price increase over the last five years. Companies like Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) are gaining attention from politicians and analysts alike. However, it's crucial to differentiate whether this growth is organic and sustainable or just a temporary hype bubble. Therefore, of the 24 holdings within HACK, we aimed to find a promising growth opportunity overlooked by Wall Street headlines poised for expansion.

Analyzing our list, we observed an average historical revenue growth of 28% and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 6.5x from 2014 to 2023. Among these companies, SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) stands out with a projected revenue growth rate of 27.15% and a current P/S multiple of roughly 9.3x. Compared to its competitors below, with lower projected revenue growth and higher P/S multiples, SentinelOne could be a compelling choice for investors.

Competitors P/S and Revenue Growth Rate from Seeking Alpha

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, an American cybersecurity company founded in 2013, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. It offers an AI-powered cybersecurity platform specializing in endpoint security. The global endpoint security market was valued at $16.22 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $28.80 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.56%.

According to Gartner's Magic Quadrant, SentinelOne is considered a leader in endpoint security alongside CrowdStrike. Despite having similar projected revenue, gross profit margins, and technological capabilities, SentinelOne trades at a P/S multiple of 9.3x, while CrowdStrike trades at a significantly higher P/S multiple of 28.7x. (Gartner Report).

2023 GARTNER Endpoint Protection Platforms Competitor Chart

We attribute this discrepancy to SentinelOne's lower brand reputation and negative net income. Therefore, this article will analyze how SentinelOne is expanding its customer base and improving retention through technological innovations on its path to profitability

Industry Overview

As the world shifts into a digital economy, digital crime has seen exponential growth. McKinsey projects that cyberattack damages could hit $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, marking a 300% increase since 2015. According to IBM, this growth is reflected in the rising average cost of data breaches, which reached $4.45 million in 2023, a 15% increase from three years prior.

In response, the global cybersecurity market is expected to reach between $1.5 trillion and $2.0 trillion, about ten times the size of the current market. A Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report highlights that 70% of security breaches originate from endpoints such as servers, desktops, laptops, mobile devices, and IoT devices. Therefore, securing these endpoints against cyber threats will be a critical focus moving forward. (McKinsey Report).

2022 McKinsey Report on Cybersecurity Total Addressable Market

Sector Growth Drivers

1. Increase in Cyberattacks Targeting Small to Midsize Businesses (SMBs)

According to a Ponemon Institute report, 66% of small to medium-sized businesses globally experienced cyberattacks in the past year. Compared to larger firms, these businesses often need IT teams and cybersecurity measures, relying instead on single backup strategies. This vulnerability results in severe financial losses and can lead to business closure. As cybercriminals increasingly target SMBs for their vulnerabilities, the demand for cybersecurity technologies, especially turnkey products, among these businesses is set to grow.

2. Use of AI in Cyberattacks

According to Europol, AI-enabled cyberattacks are projected to increase by 400% from 2023 to 2025, primarily due to a lower barrier of entry for cybercriminals, who now need 80% less technical expertise. These AI-enabled attacks are also more sophisticated and efficient. For instance, IBM reports that AI-generated phishing emails have a six times higher click-through rate than traditional phishing attempts. The introduction of AI presents significant opportunities for the cybersecurity market, enabling companies and professionals to penetrate markets that weren't previously accessible.

3. Regulations

Recent cybersecurity regulations have become more stringent across the US, with over 250 bills under consideration across at least 40 states. Federal initiatives like the US National Defense Authorization Act, Executive Order 14028, updates to the False Claims Act, and HIPAA now mandate cybersecurity measures across various sectors. These regulations are set to increase demand for cybersecurity solutions as businesses aim to meet new compliance standards.

Riding the Wave of a Growing Cybersecurity Market

Investor sentiment toward SentinelOne has been affected by its negative bottom-line figures. However, the company has experienced impressive top-line growth since its IPO in 2019, with a 72% gross margin. This increasing revenue and expanding customer base suggest their net income may soon turn positive.

SentinelOne's recent 30% YoY growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and its strategy of spending 24% of its total operating expenses on marketing show a solid commitment to building its brand. With the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), SentinelOne's competitive pricing model and autonomous turnkey packages make it a sound choice for businesses on a budget, lacking an IT team, and new to cybersecurity solutions.

Product Comparison and Price Breakdown of SentinelOne and CrowdStrike's Packages

Technology Overview

SentinelOne provides flexible deployment options, including both on-premises and cloud-based, that accommodate different organizational needs and infrastructure requirements. In contrast, CrowdStrike is fully cloud-based, promising greater scale. SentinelOne's core Singularity platform is a pivotal differentiator as an integrated, advanced, and autonomous AI-driven cybersecurity solution.

The release of Purple AI in April 2023 has dramatically enhanced SentinelOne's Singularity platform capabilities. Purple AI accelerates threat-hunting by up to 80%, simplifying complex security tasks and improving threat detection. It integrates threat intelligence from Google Cloud's Mandiant, providing detailed insights into adversarial attacks and techniques, which helps in making more informed and precise threat assessments. Overall, SentinelOne's Singularity platform offers a robust and automated cybersecurity turnkey solution that reduces the need for human intervention, making it ideal for SMBs and organizations with limited IT resources. (YouTube Video).

Productive Corp YouTube Video on SentinelOne's Technological Breakdown

Continued Innovations Through Acquisitions

Between 2021 and 2024, SentinelOne acquired Scalyr, Attivo Networks, PingSafe, and Krebs Stamos Group for $155 million, $616.5 million, $100 million, and $13.9 million, respectively. These acquisitions significantly enhanced SentinelOne's data analytics and XDR capabilities, while also expanding its identity threat detection and response and cloud security capabilities within its integrated platform.

"We're not going to chase to outgrow anybody. We're building the best technology, and we're building a very, very effective go-to-market machine when the time is right. And as I mentioned, this quarter has been an excellent indication for us to start moving away and investing back into our business. That's our focus." - CEO Tomer Weingarten.

MITRE Test Performance

2018 & 2023 MITRE Enterprise Results

To compare SentinelOne and CrowdStrike's performance, we used an evaluation from MITRE, a non-profit independent advisor on cybersecurity. We gathered two assessments from 2018 and 2023 based on attacks from Chinese and Russian-based threat groups, respectively. MITRE reports evaluate a security vendor based on how well its software detects "tactics," which are the hacker's strategic goals.

In the initial evaluation, SentinelOne performed poorly compared to CrowdStrike, with imprecise detection of specific tactics. However, by 2023, SentinelOne showed significant improvements, reflecting its technological advancements and competitive efforts. With this upward trajectory, SentinelOne is well-positioned to capture the unpenetrated total addressable market (TAM) in endpoint security and retain customers.

Restructuring Risks

In June 2023, SentinelOne announced a major restructuring plan to improve efficiency and cut costs, including laying off 5% of its workforce. Concerns over free cash flow and negative net income drove this decision. However, these efforts also risk losing talent, lowering investor confidence, and disrupting ongoing projects. The effectiveness of these changes will be reviewed as they are carried out and completed by 2025.

Because of these restructuring efforts, CEO Tomer Weingarten projects the company will be "on track to turn the page on profitability within fiscal '25, delivering positive operating income by the end of the year". However, if SentinelOne fails to meet this target, it could delay the anticipated upside potential, indicating weaker-than-expected earnings and growth.

Moreover, just like CrowdStrike, any news of SentinelOne's failure to address evolving cyber threats or technical issues could cause its stock to slip below historical support levels, harming its reputation and client trust. With increasing competition in cybersecurity, our stance will turn bearish if SentinelOne fails to maintain its historical performance in third-party evaluations or grow its annual recurring revenue and customer base, indicating that its "growth at all costs" strategy has stalled.

Valuations

We valued SentinelOne (S) using revenue projections from Seeking Alpha and the average forward P/S multiple of 14.55x from peers (Palo Alto, Fortinet, Zscaler, CrowdStrike). This approach estimates a market cap of $11.8 billion. With 313 million shares outstanding, the target share price is $37.81, suggesting an 85.89% upside from the July 12th price of $20.56.

Seeking Alpha, Euphoric Investment

Conclusion

SentinelOne stands out as a compelling choice, trading at a lower price-to-sales ratio and with a higher revenue growth rate than its competitors. Despite negative net income and lower brand recognition challenges, the company is achieving double-digit solid revenue growth through effective marketing strategies and acquisitions, positioning itself in a "growth at all cost" stage. As cybersecurity demand grows, SentinelOne's autonomous, comprehensive, and affordable packages are well-suited to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses. For investors, SentinelOne offers the potential for significant long-term returns.