Cadence Bank (CADE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.68K Followers

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Will Fisackerly - Director, Finance
Dan Rollins - Chairman & CEO
Valerie Toalson - CFO
Chris Bagley - President & Chief Credit Officer
Billy Braddock - Chief Banking Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley
Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group
Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets
Brandon King - Truist
Michael Rose - Raymond James
Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson
Matt Olney - Stephens
Catherine Mealor - KBW
Jared Shaw - Barclays

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Cadence Bank Second Quarter 2024 Webcast and Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Will Fisackerly, Executive Vice President and Corporate Finance. Please go ahead.

Will Fisackerly

Good morning, and thank you for joining the Cadence Bank Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. We have members from our executive management team here with us this morning, Dan Rollins, Chris Bagley, Valerie Toalson, and Billy Braddock.

Our speakers will be referring to prepared slides during the discussion. You can find the slides by going to our Investor Relations page at ir.cadencebank.com, where you'll find them on the link to our webcast or you can view them at the exhibit to the 8-K that we filed yesterday afternoon. These slides are also in the Presentation section of our Investor Relations website.

I would remind you that the presentation, along with our earnings release contain our customary disclosures around forward-looking statements and any non-GAAP metrics that may be discussed. The disclosures regarding forward-looking statements contained in those documents apply to our presentation today.

Recommended For You

About CADE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CADE

Trending Analysis

Trending News