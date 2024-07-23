master1305/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is set to report their first quarter earnings report for FY25 next week on Tuesday, July 30th, after markets close.

The video game publisher rounded up their full-year FY24 earnings report in May, which pointed to a surprising slowdown in bookings falling below the management’s own estimates, leading to a softer outlook for FY25.

But the tide appears to be turning to Electronic Arts fortune. While games like EA Sports FC and Apex Legends still see sustained demand, the company globally launched its much-awaited CF25 (College Football 25) last week, and the early results have looked promising. In addition, management has been courting market participants with an anticipated Investor Day in September, the dates for which are still to be announced.

To me, it appears Electronic Arts might be set to have a busy year for itself, for its gaming community, and for its investors.

While I expect management to raise FY25 guidance based on the overall robust demand for its games, I still recommend staying neutral on EA before its Q1 earnings report.

Management Needs to Upgrade Guidance To Improve Investor Sentiment

In my previous coverage on the video game publisher company, I mentioned how I was disappointed by Electronic Arts’ failing search for “that elusive blockbuster hit” game that could “ramp up the compounding growth missing from its slate of games today.” The lack of strong catalysts in its game portfolio and the visible reluctance by management to allocate capital towards emerging technologies, especially in the age of GenAI, have kept me on the sidelines thus far.

I believe I have been right in doing so given the range-bound movement of the stock over the past 3 years, as demonstrated in Exhibit A, especially when broader market indices have returned ~25% on average while Electronic Arts has remained flat.

Exhibit A: Electronic Arts versus the markets on a trailing 36-months basis (Seeking Alpha)

The last blockbuster hit EA gave its gaming community was the rebranded EA Sports FC after it terminated its licensing deal with FIFA in 2022. Since then, most of EA’s growth financial metrics have been flat.

For example, in the full-year FY24 earnings report in May, EA reported full-year revenues growing just 1.8% to $7.6 billion. However, the $7.4 billion worth of net bookings that the Redwood City, CA-headquartered game publisher reported for FY24 was a shocking miss, falling below management’s own prior midpoint guidance of $7.54 billion.

Even if I exclude the impact of the sunsetting of Apex Mobile, bookings for Live Services, which usually account for three-fourths of the company’s revenues, were flat y/y in FY24. Including the Apex Mobile impact, total FY24 Live Services bookings were down 2% y/y.

Exhibit B: Electronic Arts had guided for revenue to contract in FY25 after its dismal net bookings growth in FY24 (Company filings)

So far, the company’s FC game franchise continues to be its main cash cow, while Apex growth is slowing as management talked less about Apex’s growth and more about seeing “great engagement and retention from [Apex’s] players” on the Q4 earnings call.

College Football 25 Might Just Be That Change Catalyst that EA needs

However, Electronic Arts may just be on the brink of benefiting from a new wave of gaming dollars coming in with the robust demand seen in the recently launched College Football 2.

Research from multiple gaming research firms indicates that ~2.2 million gamers may have paid to gain early access to EA’s College Football 25 football game, which has been revived after 11 years. EA had priced their early access release at $99.9, 43% higher than the price of the Standard Edition, which implies the company could see a benefit of ~$220 million just from selling early access to its CF25 game alone.

I believe this news may have positively surprised many industry watchers if not for EA’s own management, and I expect EA to upgrade their FY25 outlook in their upcoming Q1 FY25 earnings report. This would be based on early signs of robust demand in their CF25 game.

In addition, EA’s current cash cow, the FC game franchise, continues to be the second-ranked PC & Console game by cumulative revenue in Q2, unchanged from Q1, according to Newzoo. In fact, the latest Q2 numbers from Newzoo show that FC was the top-selling game in the Eurozone. To me, this indicates that EA may have benefited from additional tailwinds due to the Euro 24 and Copa América soccer competitions across the world, mirroring the Soccer World Cup tailwinds it saw in 2022.

I expect management to reveal additional color on any tailwinds it experienced due to recent soccer competitions as well during the Q1 call.

EA’s Valuation Still Points to Limited Upside

In addition to the disappointing FY25 revenue and bookings guidance that was highlighted in Exhibit B, management also revealed on the Q1 earnings call that they expect $2.05-2.25 billion in operating cash flow in FY25. With FY25 capex expected to be flat at ~$200 million, I believe EA should be delivering free cash in the range of $1.85–$2.05 billion in Fy25. This would be a 1.6% y/y increase in free cash, as seen in Exhibit C. This includes management’s changes to move to a non-GAAP reporting method.

Exhibit C: Electronic Arts trends for Free Cash and Shares Outstanding (Company filings)

I want to remind investors that the free cash increase that EA's management is projecting isn’t necessarily coming from business growth but from better operating leverage. Most of the free cash benefit was delivered by EA’s management efforts to globally consolidate the company’s real estate footprint.

Currently, the market is pricing in a 3.7% CAGR in EA’s free cash over the next 10 years, down from the 4.6% free cash CAGR that I had observed in my previous coverages on EA. In my previous coverages, I had expected EA to deliver a 3-5% free cash CAGR. This is assuming a discount rate of 8.5% and a share dilution rate of -1.8% to -2%, in line with their long-term share dilution rates, as Exhibit D illustrates. My share dilution rates also assume the new three year $5 billion share buyback program authorized by EA’s board.

Exhibit D: Electronic Arts has limited upside based on author’s Reverse DCF model (Author)

I mostly agree with the market's pricing of EA’s free cash growth here. But since CF25 has seen such robust demand, I believe EA can deliver free cash growth closer to 4%, marginally higher than the current free cash growth implications and in line with the company’s low- to mid-single-digit sales growth outlook. This implies ~12% upside in the stock from here.

Other Factors To Consider In The Upcoming Earnings Report

Q1 FY25 Expected Performance: Markets are slightly optimistic about EA given that they are expecting EA to deliver $1.23 worth of sales in Q1 FY25, higher than EA’s midpoint guidance of $1.2 billion. EA’s management is pricing a strong double-digit contraction in revenue and bookings due to tough comps in Q1 of FY24.

Q2 & FY25 Outlook: Currently, markets are expecting EA’s management to report $1.84 in per-share earnings on sales worth $1.9 billion in Q2. Full-year FY25 EPS is expected to be $7.45 per share on total sales worth $7.5 billion, implying flat sales growth in FY25.

College Football 25 Demand Trends: With the positive industry outlook on CF25, markets will be looking for insight into how CF25 has fared right out of the gates since launch from management’s own perspective. Any contradiction from management on the industry outlook for CF25 will send the stock down. The question will be: Can CF25 join the elite list of games for EA in addition to FC, Apex, & The Sims?

Euro and Copa América tailwinds: Now that soccer season is wrapped up, markets will be looking for details on how FC fared in light of the tailwinds from heightened soccer activity due to the Euro Cup and Copa América. Could FC replicate the success it saw at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Any finalized dates for EA’s anticipated Investor Day, reportedly set to be sometime in September this year?

Takeaways

Now that Electronic Arts Inc. has wrapped up its highly anticipated College Football 25 game, the question for management is whether CF25 is that blockbuster hit to help EA wean off dependence on its trifecta of FC, Apex, and The Sims. After surprising markets with sub-par net bookings, followed by a disappointing revenue growth outlook this year, I want to see if EA’s management expects to benefit from tailwinds due to CF25 and the recent soccer cups, leading to raised guidance.

Although my valuation model does indicate some upside, I am still not fully convinced by EA’s management and will continue to recommend a Hold rating on this company.