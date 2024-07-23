Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.68K Followers

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel J. Schrider - President and Chief Executive Officer
Aaron Kaslow - General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer
Charlie Cullum - Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Catherine Mealor - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Russell Gunther - Stephens
Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Sandy Spring Bancorp Incorporated Earnings Conference Call and Webcast for the Second Quarter. My name is Elliot, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator instructions].

I would now like to hand over to Aaron Kaslow, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer. Please go ahead.

Aaron Kaslow

Thank you, Elliott. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Sandy Spring Bancorp second quarter earnings conference call. Today I am joined by Dan Schrider, Chair, President, CEO and Charlie Cullum, Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to remind listeners that remarks made during today's calls may include forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements include statements of goals, intentions, earnings and other expectations, estimates of risks and future costs and benefits, assessments of expected credit losses, assessments of market risk and statements of the ability to achieve financial and other goals. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon or affected by management’s estimates and projections of future interest rates, market behavior or other economic conditions, future laws and regulations and a variety of other matters, which by their very nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Because of these uncertainties, Sandy Spring Bancorp’s actual future results may differ materially from those indicated. In addition, the company’s past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its future results.

I'll now turn the call over to Dan.

Daniel

Recommended For You

About SASR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SASR

Trending Analysis

Trending News