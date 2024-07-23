Visa Inc. (V) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 23, 2024 8:29 PM ETVisa Inc. (V) Stock, VISA:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.68K Followers

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Como - SVP and Global Head of IR
Ryan McInerney - CEO
Chris Suh - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research
Andrew Jeffrey - William Blair
Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank
Ken Suchoski - Autonomous Research
Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan
Gus Gala - Monness, Crespi, Hardt
Will Nance - Goldman Sachs
Timothy Chiodo - UBS
James Faucette - Morgan Stanley
Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen
Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW
Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America
Dan Perlin - RBC Capital Markets
Harshita Rawat - Bernstein

Operator

Welcome to Visa's Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Jennifer Como, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Como, you may begin.

Jennifer Como

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Visa's fiscal third quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us today are Ryan McInerney, Visa's Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Suh, Visa's Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.visa.com. A replay will be archived on our site for 30 days.

A slide deck containing financial and statistical highlights has been posted on our IR website. Let me also remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results could differ materially as a result of many factors. Additional information concerning those factors is available in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, which you can find on the SEC's website and the Investor Relations section of our website. Our comments today regarding

Recommended For You

About V Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on V

Trending Analysis

Trending News