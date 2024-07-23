Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.68K Followers

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shanye Hudson - Investor Relations
Dave Mosley - Chief Executive Officer
Gianluca Romano - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America
Asiya Merchant - Citigroup
Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley
Krish Sankar - TD Cowen
Amit Daryanani - Evercore
Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo
Timothy Arcuri - UBS
Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas
Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho
C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald
Mehdi Hosseini - SIG
Steven Fox - Fox Advisors
Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital
Tristan Gerra - Baird
Thomas O'Malley - Barclays
Mark Miller - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Seagate Technology Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shanye Hudson, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shanye Hudson

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's call. Joining me are Dave Mosley, Seagate's Chief Executive Officer, and Gianluca Romano, our Chief Financial Officer. We posted our earnings press release and detailed supplemental information for our June quarter results on the Investors section of our website.

During today's call, we'll refer to GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP figures are reconciled to GAAP figures in the earnings press release posted on our website and included in our Form 8-K. We've not reconciled certain non-GAAP outlook measures because material items that may impact these measures are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Therefore, reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Before we begin, I'd like to

Recommended For You

About STX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STX

Trending Analysis

Trending News