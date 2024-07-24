tadamichi

The pharma sector has been a story of haves and have-nots, with market beaters like Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) surpassing the market by a wide margin due to investor exuberance over their GLP-1 drugs, while others like Pfizer (PFE) and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) have largely underperformed, driving their dividend yields to around 6%.

Another underperformer has been Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), which I last covered in October last year, remarking its undervaluation and strong cash flow. The stock has declined by 1.2% since my last piece, underperforming the 31% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

However, if we were to look at a more recent timeframe, one can see that GILD stock at the current price of $72.41 is up substantially since June from a 52-week low of $62, as the market seems to be warming up to positive catalysts that are developing for the stock.

GILD Stock 1-Yr Trend (Seeking Alpha)

In this article, I discuss those catalysts, recent operating fundamentals, and why GILD remains an undervalued stock for potentially strong gains in an upcycle, so let’s get started!

The Upcycle Is Just Getting Started

Gilead Sciences is a sizable biopharmaceutical player with a portfolio of drugs that treat life-threatening diseases like HIV, viral hepatitis, and cancer. Over the trailing 12 months, GILD generated $27.5 billion in global revenue.

While GILD’s stock price performance over the trailing 12 months has been underwhelming, it's produced respectable top-line growth. This is reflected by product sales excluding Veklury (the COVID treatment otherwise known as Remdesivir) grew by 6% over the prior year period to $6.1 billion in Q1 2024.

This was driven by contributions from GILD’s major drug franchises in HIV, Oncology, and Liver Disease. Notably, Biktarvy sales (for treatment of HIV) sales grew by 10% YoY to $2.9 billion, and Oncology sales grew by a robust 18% YoY during the first quarter.

While GILD’s adjusted gross margin did decline by 120 basis points YoY due to product mix, it still remains high at 76.6% due to its commanding portfolio of medicines. As shown below, GILD scores an A+ grade for profitability, with a Gross and EBITDA margins that sit well ahead of the sector median.

Seeking Alpha

Management is guiding for 5% sales growth at the midpoint of the range, excluding Veklury. This is to be driven by continued expectations for strength in the key HIV and Oncology franchises. Notably, GILD holds commanding leads in its HIV treatment and prevention drugs in Biktarvy and Descovy, with 49% and > 40% market share and 3% and 11% YoY growth, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

GILD was also raised to Outperform this month by investment advisory firm Raymond James (RJF) with a $93 price target on recent outstanding data from PURPOSE-1 study of “long acting lenacapavir in HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis and expected approval of seladelpar”, the latter of which comes from the $3.9 billion CymaBay acquisition, bolstering GILD’s presence in the significant unmet needs for liver disease.

Other potential growth drivers include GILD’s own GLP-1 candidate, which comes in an oral form. The results of a 12-week trial data on this drug is expected in the second half of this year, and presents greenfield opportunities for GILD, if the outstanding share price performance of LLY and NVO are of any indication.

Importantly, GILD carries a strong balance sheet with BBB+ credit rating from S&P. This is supported by $4.7 billion in cash on hand and a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.55x after paying for the CymaBay acquisition. GILD has debt maturities extending all the way through 2053. As shown below, GILD has no remaining maturities this year and manageable maturities through at least 2040.

GILD Debt Maturities (10-Q)

GILD is also returning meaningful capital to shareholders with $990 million in dividends and $440 million worth of stock repurchases during Q1 alone, which was supported by $2.2 billion worth of operating cash flow.

GILD currently yields a respectable 4.3% and the dividend is covered by a 75% payout ratio. It also comes with a 4.8% 5-year CAGR and 8 years of consecutive growth. As shown below, GILD scores an B+ for Dividend Safety, and A/A- for Yield and Growth relative to the Health Care sector.

Seeking Alpha

At the current price of $72.41, the GILD doesn’t immediately screen as being cheap, with a forward PE of 19.6x. This is due to a lower expected EPS due to a one-time $3.14 per share ($3.9 billion) charge for acquired IPR&D (in process research and development) related to the CymaBay Acquisition.

Analysts expect GILD’s earnings to normalize next year to $7.18 per share, which equates to a forward normalized PE of 10.1x. EPS growth is expected to continue at 5-7% annual thereafter, which makes the 10x forward EPS based on 2025 numbers attractive. As shown below, GILD’s normalized PE sits well below its historical PE of 13.8.

FAST Graphs

I believe forward growth estimates are reasonable considering GILD’s moat-worthy presence in key drug franchises including Liver Disease, as mentioned earlier, as well as potential in GLP-1, which is not baked into the analyst forecast.

Risks to the thesis include the potential for drug price competition from peers, which could negatively impact margins. Also, drug price reform through Medicare price negotiations on major drugs could also negatively impact GILD’s margins and pricing power. Moreover, new drugs under development such as the GLP-1 going through trials may not show satisfactory results for GILD to bring to market.

Investor Takeaway

Gilead Sciences remains an undervalued investment opportunity due to its favorable price and robust portfolio in critical therapeutic areas such as HIV, oncology, and liver disease, and its growth potential in new areas such as GLP-1.

It’s demonstrating a steady and growing top-line, enabling it to generate strong cash flow to support capital returns to shareholders. With a forward P/E ratio of 10.1x based on normalized earnings next year and expected EPS growth thereafter, GILD offers significant potential for strong gains in an upcycle, making it a ‘Buy’ at the current price.