Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 23, 2024 10:16 PM ETRed Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Stock
Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Stephen Cootey - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Frank Fertitta - Chief Executive Officer
Scott Kreeger - President

Conference Call Participants

Joe Greff - JPMorgan
Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank
Shaun Kelley - Bank of America
Jordan Bender - JMP
Steve Wieczynski - Stifel
Barry Jonas - Truist Securities
Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley
Dan Politzer - Wells Fargo
Chad Beynon - Macquarie
Brandt Montour - Barclays
John DeCree - CBRE
David Katz - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Red Rock Resorts Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Stephen Cootey, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Red Rock Resorts. Please go ahead.

Stephen Cootey

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Red Rock Resorts Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, Scott Kreeger and our executive management team.

I'd like to remind everyone that our call today will include forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the United States federal securities laws. Developments and results may differ from those projected.

During this call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and complete reconciliation of these figures to GAAP, please refer to the financial tables in our earnings press release, Form 8-K and investor deck, which were filed this afternoon prior to the call. Also, please note that this call is being recorded.

Let's start off by stating that the second quarter represented another strong quarter for the

