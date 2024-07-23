Olivier Le Moal

I last covered CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in June; the recent black swan event of CRWD releasing a faulty sensor configuration update for its falcon platform, causing the "Blue Screen of Death" and affecting approximately 8.5M devices, has been brutal for CRWD customers and shareholders in the near term. However, as a contrarian investor, I can't help but consider this an opportunity, even if it has exposed my previous theses on the company to losses. As a result of this black swan event, CRWD has dropped 30% in price since my June analysis and 19% since my March analysis. Prior to the event, my March analysis was substantially profitable. However, I reiterate the closing statement from my June analysis:

The important point here is to have CRWD in a diversified portfolio that isn't only subject to high-growth, richly valued stocks, which would make returns highly prone to volatility over long time periods.

Operational Analysis

As many are well aware, on July 19, 2024, CRWD inadvertently caused approximately 8.5M systems to crash as a result of an update it rolled out. Core industries affected include:

Aviation: 1,400 flights in the U.S. were canceled.

Healthcare: hospitals and services in the UK, Israel, and Germany experienced delays and cancellations of procedures.

Retail and Banking: payment systems at banks and supermarkets were disrupted.

Media and Broadcasting: Sky News and other broadcasters faced trouble rebooting their systems, affecting their broadcasting capabilities.

Management quickly identified the issue and deployed a fix within hours, but experts have warned that a full recovery could take weeks due to the extensive manual work required.

Data by YCharts

Other than the immediate stock price decline, there are further concerns that are compounding with investors. For example, analysts at Guggenheim Securities have indicated that the outage is likely to delay deal signings and potentially cause losses in competitive deals.

Furthermore, there is a chance of legal battles ensuing as affected customers seek compensation for the disruptions caused—such legal issues could compound deeper financial issues. In other words, the chances of long-tail negative effects from this black swan event are significant enough to warrant concern. However, in my opinion, the company will heal, and I think a ~30% decrease in price due to the event more than covers the periodic negative sentiment as a result of these issues. My stance is that this crisis is not fatal, and CRWD remains a Buy based on general operational excellence. Furthermore, people make mistakes, as do companies, and one mistake at this level does not discredit the greatness a company has proved over the course of its life and can still produce in its future.

Rebuilding customer trust will be a significant challenge, but CRWD's response to the crisis outlines care, transparent communication, and a high standard of resilience, in my opinion. The company's Falcon platform is widely regarded as one of the best in the industry—furthermore, the cybersecurity market remains strong amid high levels of digital adoption and advanced technology tools like AI, automation, and robotics ecosystems being developed and deployed. I think if management takes the lessons of this event in its stride, it could even strengthen the company further over the long term, causing it to fortify its operations to protect against such black swan events in the future.

Financial & Valuation Analysis

In my last thesis on CRWD, I outlined a 2034 price target of approximately $1,700 if the company can achieve a 20% CAGR in revenues and hit a PS ratio of 20 in 2034:

June 2024 CRWD 2034 Price Target (Analyst's Graph)

In my opinion, due to delayed deal signings, increased costs for damage control and legal expenses, reputational damage and customer attrition, and competitive displacement from the crisis, it is conceivable that its 10Y revenue CAGR could reduce as low as 15% as a result. Furthermore, it is not unlikely that the PS ratio will experience a contraction toward 17.5 over the period based on the long-tail effects of the crisis, as outlined in my operational analysis, compounded over many years.

CRWD's current revenue per share is $13.68, so my updated 2034 revenue per share target is $55.34. Therefore, my 2034 price target, which accounts for the lower sentiment and operational capabilities of CRWD as a result of the outage, is approximately $970, indicating a 14% CAGR from the present stock price of $263.50. This is not as large as the 16% CAGR from my last analysis of CRWD, but 14% is still impressive, and it represents that long-term alpha is likely if investing at the present valuation, in my opinion.

It is worth remembering that this updated price target is quite conservative, as it significantly prices in large long-tail negative effects of the outage, and it supposes that the event will have lasting reputational damage on the company. In reality, this view may be too pessimistic, in my opinion, as people are quick to forgive, especially if CRWD develops robust operational models moving forward, which provide genuine added layers of security to its offerings that prevent such incidents like this from ever happening again.

That being said, what may happen is that CRWD loses some competitive advantage as a result of it having to direct finances toward the management of the legal, operational, reputational, and structural issues that have resulted from the crisis. While CRWD is arguably well-prepared for such a setback, being one of the largest cybersecurity firms in the world, it still presents a vulnerability that smaller companies, like SentinelOne (S) and Zscaler (ZS), may be able to capitalize on.

In the near term, there is also the risk that investors expose themselves to downside momentum as a result of analysts publishing many downward fundamental and price estimate revisions. Here are some of the current reports to indicate the Wall Street consensus:

Scotiabank (BNS) lowered its 12-month price target for CRWD from $393 to $300.

Piper Sandler (PIPR) lowered its 12-month price target for CRWD from $400 to $310.

RBC Capital (RY) lowered its 12-month price target for CRWD from $420 to $380.

Wells Fargo (WFC) lowered its 12-month price target for CRWD from $435 to $350.

I think the reality of this situation is that for investors who bought at pre-crisis levels, the chance of long-term alpha has now significantly reduced. As an example, if investors bought CRWD at the time of my last thesis (the price was $380), the 10Y price CAGR would be roughly 9.8% if my conservative, risk-adjusted 2034 price target of $970 comes to fruition. Of course, this could easily be beaten, but I think what this current event has presented is a situation where many previously rightly optimistic investors will likely only achieve market-level returns over the next 5-10 years. This is the price we pay for being investors in individual stocks—some of them are exposed to black swan events and other negative catalysts that reduce returns that otherwise would likely have delivered substantial alpha. However, if CRWD was held in a diversified portfolio, these negative effects would be much less pronounced, and one could either decide to sell and reallocate or hold for a few years for market-level returns before potentially moving on to greener pastures. Still, at the present price and valuation post-crisis, CRWD is undoubtedly a Buy, in my opinion.

Further Risk Analysis

As the long-tail risks of the outage are likely now priced into CRWD stock, in my opinion, this does not mean that CRWD will not face other operational hazards or broader technology market downturns in the future. If CRWD were to face another crisis like this, unfortunately, it would likely significantly reduce the chances of long-term alpha being achieved. As a result, I think it makes little sense to hold CRWD above 3% or so in portfolios due to the risk that the stock currently carries, as well as the fact that the alpha from the investment already does not look that substantial if investing at the present valuation. A 14% CAGR, while strong, is not excellent, and arguably much higher price CAGRs can be found in smaller or mid-sized companies that have much more attractive valuation multiples.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is likely to gain significant market share over CRWD as a result of the crisis. PANW already had the larger market cap, and now I believe it will see CRWD's vulnerability as an opportunity to capitalize and consolidate its moat.

Data by YCharts

PANW has notably launched a strategy to consolidate cybersecurity platforms, which includes offering free incentives and encouraging customers to consolidate their protection on PANW's security systems. As PANW is already executing a consolidation strategy, this weakness in CRWD is likely to open new customer acquisitions for PANW, potentially significantly reducing CRWD's position in the market periodically. Furthermore, PANW is actively acquiring companies to broaden its cybersecurity portfolio. That being said, as far as investment cases go, I do not see as much value in PANW as CRWD right now, as CRWD is in an exceptional stock position for contrarian value investors to capitalize on; the same cannot be said for PANW, which I actually consider moderately overvalued at this time.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Depending on one's investment strategy, contrarian value investing can be highly lucrative. The thing is, while the potential for alpha remains for CRWD after the recent operational crisis, such alpha is both not that substantial and also highly prone to risk from further company missteps. As a result, CRWD is definitely not a Strong Buy at this time, but I think it is fair and reasonable to reiterate my Buy rating for new investors who may be considering allocating at the present valuation post-crisis. Unfortunately, for investors who allocated prior to the black swan event, long-term alpha is now unlikely, in my opinion. That being said, my estimates are conservative, and management may be able to refortify its position quicker than the market's negative sentiment and my risk analysis would suggest.