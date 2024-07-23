PM Images

Scrolling through Twitter I came across this commentary by Harley Bassman at Simplify, discussing mortgage-backed securities or MBS. He made a solid case for newly-issued MBS over treasuries or older MBS, due to their higher yields. Simplify has an ETF focusing on newly issued MBS, the Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA), so thought to write a quick article on the fund. These are my thoughts on the fund, but do read Bassman's commentary, linked above as well.

MTBA's MBS have coupons in the 5.0% - 6.0% range, with the fund itself yielding 6.0%. Both figures are quite a bit higher than treasuries and other investment-grade bonds, as expected. Duration is lower than average too, somewhat reducing risk and volatility. Significant capital gains are unlikely, as mortgages get refinanced when rates go down.

MTBA's good, above-average dividends and below-average risk and volatility make the fund a buy. Dovish investors might prefer longer-term treasuries, as these should outperform if rates plummet in the coming months.

MTBA - Overview and Analysis

Strategy and Holdings

Some context first.

Lots of MBS are bought through To-Be-Announced (TBA) contracts, which are MBS forward contracts. In such a contract, a buyer and a seller agree on the general parameters of a trade, including issuer, maturity, coupon, price and par amount but not on the specific securities. TBA contracts rely on the underlying securities being mostly interchangeable, which is the case for MBS.

MTBA focuses on TBAs for newly-issued MBS. The contracts are rolled over every month as expiration approaches. As per the fund, TBAs are more liquid than MBS themselves, as well as having greater operational and tax simplicity. I can't really argue or comment on the specifics here. The exposure and returns should be quite similar to simply holdings MBS though, minus some volatility inherent in option markets. MTBA's current TBAs are as follows:

MTBA - Chart by Author

As can be seen above, the fund's investments have coupons in the 5.0% - 6.0% range (security description). Expected returns or yield to maturities are a bit higher, in the 5.6% - 6.0% range, as the lower-coupon MBAs trade below par. Besides the above securities, the fund holds simple T-bills as cash collateral.

Dividend Analysis

MTBA itself sports a 6.0% distribution yield, slightly higher than expected or implied from the figures above. It also sports a 5.3% SEC yield, a standardized measure of a fund's underlying generation of income, which seems slightly lower than expected. I would expect MTBA's yield to settle somewhere in the middle of these two figures.

MTBA - Chart by Author

Regardless of the specific figure selected, MTBA's yield is higher than average, and higher than that of most investment-grade bonds and treasuries.

Data by YCharts

MTBA yields a bit more than average for several reasons.

MBS effectively always trade at a spread to treasuries, because of greater (perceptions) of risk, and as mortgages can be prepaid, treasuries cannot. Prepayments are of particular importance right now, as rates remain elevated but could soon decline. But more on that in a second. Spreads are around 0.75% - 1.00% higher than average right now.

Data by YCharts

Newly issued MBS have higher yields than average, too, even after accounting for differences in prices / potential capital gains as bonds mature. Specifically, as MBS coupons increase, so do yield to maturities (due remember that newly issued MBS tend to have higher coupons, due to Fed hikes, so their yield to maturities are higher too).

Convexity Maven - Harley Bassman

MTBA itself also yields a bit more than the average MBS ETF:

Data by YCharts

The above is due to prepayment risk.

Investors prefer newer, higher-yielding MBS over older, lower-yielding MBS, but not as much as (naively) expected, because those newer MBS might simply get refinanced in a few years, after the Fed hikes rates.

Note that this is not the case for most fixed-income investments. Treasuries can't be prepaid, at least not at par, so investors do not prefer newer (or older) issues, with both having comparable yield to maturities. As an example, all treasuries held by the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) have yield to maturities in the 4.30% - 4.35% range, a much tighter range than for MBS.

IEF - Table by Author

Let's go through another explanation of the above, because I imagine this is a tricky subject for many.

Fed hikes rates. Newly issued treasuries see higher coupon rates. Older treasuries retain their low coupon rates. Investors sell these older, lower-yielding treasuries. Prices plummet until their expected returns, as measured by their yield to maturities, equal those of newer treasuries.

Fed hikes rates. Newly issued mortgages and MBS see higher rates. Rates rise a bit more than expected, because investors are concerned about prepayment risk once the Fed starts to cut rates. Older mortgages are sold too, but a bit less than expected, because these older mortgages won't be refinanced any time soon.

One can see this in treasury - mortgage spreads, which have doubled since the Fed started to hike. This is, once again, because investors are concerned about mortgage prepayment risk once the Fed starts to cut rates.

Data by YCharts

To summarize, MTBA's 6.0% yield is a bit higher than the treasury, MBS, or investment-grade bond average, as it focuses on newly issued MBS at high risk of being refinanced as rates rise.

Investment Thesis and Potential For Outperformance

With the above issues in mind, MTBA's investment thesis and potential for outperformance both seem incredibly clear.

MTBA's above-average 6.0% dividend yield should lead to outperformance, unless significant rate cuts lead to a massive increase to mortgage prepayments.

Right now, I don't really have a strong opinion on either interest rate movements. I was a big believer in higher for longer until, well, rates remained higher for longer, with the Fed delaying their cuts until (presumably) September.

Looking at current spreads, I think only a massive refinancing wave would lead to a significant decrease to MTBA's coupons. At current yields, 30% of MTBA's mortgages must be refinanced at zero for its 6.0% dividend yield to equal 10y treasury rates of 4.3%. Around 1/3rd of all mortgages were refinanced during the pandemic, and these were not refinanced at zero, and rates plummeted at the time.

Under current conditions, and as per Fed guidance, I believe that MTBA's dividends will remain above-average for several years, which could lead to outperformance. More dovish investors might disagree.

Credit and Interest Rate Risk Analysis

MTBA invests in agency MBS, ultimately backstopped by the U.S. Federal Government, and with negligible credit risk. Losses should be extremely small, and short-lived, during any downturn and recession. As MTBA is a young fund, with inception in late 2023, I can't really gauge its performance during any such scenario. The iShares MBS ETF (MBB), the largest MBS ETF in the market, so losses of less than 3.0% during the pandemic, and only took 1 - 2 weeks to recover from these. I would expect similar results for MTBA during a future downturn or recession.

Data by YCharts

MTBA has a duration of 3.6 years, indicative of below-average interest rate risk. The risk here is asymmetrical. Higher rates should lead to lower prices, as investors sell their older, lower-yielding MBS for newer, higher-yielding alternatives. Lower rates have a somewhat muted effect on prices, as lower rates simply lead to mortgages being refinanced.

MTBA is too young for me to meaningfully analyze its interest rate risk, or performance when interest rates move. MBB, the largest MBS ETF in the market, with a duration of 6.2 years, will have to do. MBB's share price has declined by 13.6% since early 2022, slightly lower than average, broadly in-line with current durations.

Data by YCharts

MBB's share price increased by 1.9% during 2020, when the Fed slashed rates to combat the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

As should be clear from the above, MBB is exposed to significant downside in the event rates rise, but little upside in the case rates increase. The same is true of MTBA.

Overall, I see MTBA's extremely low credit risk as a significant positive, its interest rate risk or exposure as a more moderate negative. More aggressive investors might prefer to focus on higher-yielding, but riskier, funds. More dovish investors might see MTBA's rate exposure as a deal-breaker.

Conclusion

MTBA's good, above-average 6.0% dividend yield and below-average risk and volatility make the fund a buy. Dovish investors might prefer longer-term treasuries, as these should outperform if rates plummet in the coming months.