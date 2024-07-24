CZA: Zacks Core Mid-Cap ETF Not What I Expected

Summary

  • Zacks Investment Research seeks to leverage the expertise of thousands of Wall Street researchers, reasoning that its clients can gain a competitive edge by following analyst upgrades and downgrades.
  • CZA aims to fully replicate the Zacks Mid Cap Core Index. However, I was surprised to find the Index does a poor job selecting stocks with strong earnings sentiment.
  • My analysis revealed passive mid-cap funds like IWR, IJH, IMCB, and VO had stronger earnings momentum, and that CZA's constituents barely beat sales expectations last quarter.
  • Strengths include a relatively low 0.98 five-year beta and a solid valuation discount over its peers. Still, its 0.72% expense ratio is far too high, so I recommend readers pass.
Investment Thesis

The Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) holds 100 mid-cap stocks based on a company's short interest, making it an exciting alternative to plain vanilla funds. However, exciting doesn't always mean better, and my analysis reveals CZA's selections have relatively poor earnings

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

