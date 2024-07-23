CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cyndi Eakin - Head, IR
Andrew Florance - Founder and CEO
Chris Lown - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Peter Christiansen - Citi
Alexei Gogolev - JPMorgan
George Tong - Goldman Sachs
Heather Balsky - Bank of America
Soham Bhonsle - BTIG
Jeff Meuler - Baird
John Campbell - Stephens
Nick Jones - Citizens JMP

Operator

Good day everyone and thank you for standing by. Welcome to this Q2 2024 CoStar Group Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand it over to the Head of Investor Relations, Cyndi Eakin. Please proceed.

Cyndi Eakin

Thank you, Carmen. Good evening and thank you all for joining us to discuss the second quarter 2024 results of the CoStar Group. Before I turn the call over to Andy Florance, CoStar's CEO and Founder; and Chris Lown, our CFO, I would like to review our Safe Harbor statement.

Certain portions of this discussion today may contain forward-looking statements, including the company's outlook and expectations for the third quarter and full year of 2024, based on current beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties, assumptions, estimates, and other factors that can cause the actual results to differ materially from such statements.

Important factors that can cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar Group's press release issued earlier today and in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q under the heading Risk Factors.

All forward-looking

