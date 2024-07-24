salarko

Investment Thesis: I rate Euronet Worldwide as a hold at this time, and calculate that the stock is trading at fair value. However, I see capacity for longer-term upside if revenue growth continues on its current trajectory.

In a previous article back in October, I made the argument that Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) has the capacity to see longer-term upside on the basis of continued revenue growth and an attractive P/E ratio - in spite of the downward pressure we had been seeing on earnings at the time.

Since my last article, the stock has risen by almost 30% - recovering much of the losses that the stock had incurred in the previous summer months:

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Euronet Worldwide has the capacity to see further upside from here.

Performance

When looking at Q2 2024 financial results for Euronet Worldwide (as released on July 19, 2024), we can see that revenues grew by 5% from that of the prior year quarter, while net income was down slightly by -3% over the same period.

However, we see that this was the case due to a higher income tax expense in the most recent quarter - with income before income taxes actually having grown by over 3% from the prior year quarter. As a result, adjusted diluted earnings per share was up to $2.25 in the most recent quarter - up by 11% from that of $2.03 in the prior year quarter.

When looking at performance for the EFT Processing segment, we can see that revenue in Q2 2024 was up by 8% from that of Q2 2023, and up by 40% from Q1 2024.

Moreover, Euronet Worldwide had also recorded a total of 54,736 installed ATMs as of June 30, 2024, which represents a 5% increase from that recorded as of June 30, 2023. In addition, 54,005 ATMs were actively operating as of June 30, 2024, which is also 5% more than that of June 30, 2023.

From this standpoint, the fact that we have seen revenue and transaction volume continue to grow is encouraging. In addition, income before income taxes has also seen growth which is nearly in line with that of revenue - which is encouraging.

Other segments have also remained strong, with the Money Transfer segment seeing 7% growth in revenue to $421.8 million from the prior year quarter.

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that the company's debt to total assets ratio has fallen from 29% in December 2023 to 17% in June 2024.

Dec 2023 Jun 2024 Debt obligations, net of current portion 1715.4 1032.7 Total assets 5894.4 6060.8 Debt to total assets ratio 29.10% 17.04% Click to enlarge

Overall, I take the view that Euronet Worldwide has seen encouraging results this quarter on the basis of strong revenue growth, growth in income (before income taxes), and a reduction in the company's debt to total assets ratio.

Looking Forward and Risks

In terms of growth prospects for Euronet Worldwide going forward, I take the view that the EFT Processing segment has the capacity to see further growth and lift overall revenue. Revenue across this segment had previously come under pressure on the basis of inflation having led to a decline in travel and lower international transactions, along with Croatia's switch from the kuna to the euro in 2023 having also led to a decline in international transactions.

However, this quarter saw a significant recovery in travel and this contributed to the uptick in revenue that we saw across EFT Processing. It is reported that 75% of Europeans are planning to travel in the upcoming months, which marks a 6% increase from that of last year and this is likely to lead to further growth in international transactions.

I had previously made the argument back in October that Euronet Worldwide could see upside to a target price of $104 if we saw the P/E ratio rise to 20x (trading at 14.83x at the time) and earnings per share was to remain at $5.24 - the target prices using a scenario analysis of varying P/E ratios were made as follows:

P/E ratio Target price 20 104.80 (20 * 5.24 = 104.80) 40 209.60 (40 * 5.24 = 209.60) 60 314.40 (60 * 5.24 = 314.40) Click to enlarge

Since then, we see that the P/E ratio has risen to 17.93x and earnings per share is up to $5.705 - which on the basis of the above calculations yields a target price of $102.29 (17.93 * 5.705 = 102.29).

From this standpoint, I take the view that the stock is trading at fair value at the current price. However, I concurrently take the view that the stock has capacity for longer-term upside if we see a continued upward trajectory in the P/E ratio and earnings per share - and further growth in international transactions and revenue growth across the EFT Processing segment makes this scenario more likely.

There are two specific risks that I see for Euronet Worldwide at this time:

1. Pricing pressure from internet banks potentially impacting revenue growth for the EFT Processing segment.

2. A potential slowdown in revenue growth across the Money Transfer segment as cash payments continue to remain a priority - particularly reinforced by the recent global IT outage as a result of Microsoft (MSFT) and CrowdStrike (CRWD) system failures.

It is possible that we could see investor interest in the stock decline in the short to medium-term if it is deemed that the recovery in revenue and earnings is going at too slow a pace. For instance, while we saw earnings per share grow to $2.25 in the most recent quarter - this still came in just below the analyst estimate of $2.26, along with revenue of $986.20 million coming in below an estimate of $1.01 billion.

Specifically, this could prove to be the case due to lower revenue growth under the scenario that we continue to see pricing pressure from internet banks. With such banks able to utilise the ATM infrastructure of larger banks at lower cost - this may be expected to place pricing pressure on Euronet Worldwide in terms of its capacity to raise prices across its own ATM services.

In this regard, I take the view that while the stock has the capacity for further growth from here - investors will also be looking to see if revenue and earnings growth can ultimately exceed analyst estimates in the next quarter.

Moreover, it is important that we continue to see growth across the Money Transfer segment (which is the largest segment by revenue) to allow for an offset of any potential slowdown across EFT Processing - particularly as we have seen direct-to-consumer digital transactions increase by 24%, with digital product representing 12% of total transactions.

Continued growth in digital money transfer is likely to help Euronet Worldwide reduce its dependency on ATM-based revenue and propel overall revenue growth going forward. However, in light of the impact that the recent global IT outage has had on digital payments - we could see a scenario where cash payments become more of a priority among customers once again and ultimately induce a slowdown in the growth that we have been seeing in digital payments - which could negatively impact the growth we have been seeing across the Money Transfer segment.

Conclusion

To conclude, Euronet Worldwide has seen an encouraging recovery in revenue and earnings growth, driven by the EFT Processing segment. While I rate the stock as a hold at this time having calculated the stock to be trading at fair value, the prospect of longer-term upside remains if we see revenue growth continue on its current trajectory.