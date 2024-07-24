The exterior of an IQOS store. Baloncici

My mission with each dividend stock purchase is simple. These purchases are executed to move me one step closer to attaining financial independence for myself (and a potential family of my own one day).

The trick to eventually achieving this goal, though, is my qualitative approach toward my investments. As I have explained in my past articles, there are a few indicators that I use to gauge quality. These include the following:

A steady track record of earnings growth. This speaks to the operational performance of a company in the past. Provided the fundamentals remain intact, this can help forecast the future. An analyst growth consensus that suggests encouraging growth in the foreseeable future. That can support additional growth in a company's payout to shareholders. A payout ratio that is within reason for a company's given industry. Along with the second point, this can provide me with a sustainable and growing income. A balance sheet that is comfortably investment-grade. This provides a company with low-cost capital to be used for a variety of purposes, including opportunistic share buybacks and growth projects.

Comprising 2.2% of my portfolio, Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) fits these requirements well in my view. That's why it is my portfolio's fifth-biggest position.

When I last covered PM with a buy rating in May, there was quite a bit that I liked. The company's smoke-free product mix continued to trend in the right direction in Q1. PM's interest coverage ratio registered above 10. Shares were also attractively valued. Thus, I boosted my stake in PM by nearly 30% at a cost basis of approximately $100 a share shortly after the publication of this article.

Today, I'm reiterating my buy rating on the stock. Continued operational excellence allowed PM to post a double beat in its second-quarter results shared earlier today. The company remains on track to meet its deleveraging target. Finally, shares are still slightly undervalued.

Smoke-Free Keeps Picking Up Steam

Not to my surprise, PM delivered another excellent quarter of results to shareholders. The company's net revenue surged 5.6% higher year-over-year to $9.5 billion in the second quarter. That exceeded Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus for net revenue by $280 million.

It gets even better, too. Of course, PM is a global business. So, it faced $358 million of unfavorable foreign currency translation for the second quarter. Adjusting for this fact, organic net revenue would have grown by 9.6% over the year-ago period.

So, what was behind these spectacular topline results?

PM's strength during the second quarter was visible in both its combustible and smoke-free businesses. The former's volume grew by 0.4% in the quarter to 157.6 billion units. Paired with price hikes, this propelled combustible net revenue higher by 1.2% (4.8% organically) to $5.9 billion for the quarter.

Smoke-free volumes were up 13.8% over the year-ago period to 39.7 billion units during the second quarter. This was driven by a 32.7% growth rate in PM's smoke-free products user base to 36.5 million as of the first half of 2024. Continued growth of the IQOS user base from product rollouts and the acquisition of Swedish Match were the two major contributors to this user base growth. Coupled with higher prices, this is what pushed smoke-free business net revenue upward by 13.6% year-over-year (18.3% organically) to $3.6 billion in the quarter.

PM's adjusted diluted EPS decreased by 0.6% over the year-ago period to $1.59 for the second quarter. This was $0.03 ahead of Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus during the quarter. Backing out $0.18 of foreign currency translation headwinds, currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS would have been $1.77 - - a 10.6% year-over-year growth rate.

This growth in PM's currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS was driven by topline growth in the second quarter. A 110 basis point expansion in the currency-neutral adjusted operating margin to 39.4% also played a role for the quarter. These improved margins were due to expanding combustible margins and a higher mix of higher-margin smoke-free business net revenue (35.4% in Q2 2023 versus 38.1% in Q2 2024) during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the future is equally as bright for PM.

In the past 12 months, the company launched its VEEV e-vapor brand in Europe. Over that time, the product has already gained immense traction, building a consumer base of 800K. VEEV has also achieved a number one closed pod position in five European markets. That included Italy, the Czech Republic, and Romania per CFO Emmanuel Babeau's opening remarks during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call. The strength of results from the product launch leads management to believe that it will reach profitability in Q3 - - barely a year after the initial launch.

Additionally, Babeau pointed to promising results for ZYN nicotine pouches in Mexico, South Africa, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom. As the company further ramps up distribution in these markets in the quarters ahead, this momentum should persist.

Finally, Babeau noted that the IQOS 3 system is expected to begin in Austin, Texas in Q4. By the second half of next year, PM expects to receive authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That will support a ramp-up of volume in the years to follow.

For these reasons, the FAST Graphs analyst consensus is that PM's adjusted diluted EPS will rise by 5.2% in 2024 to $6.32. For 2025, another 10.6% growth in adjusted diluted EPS to $6.99 is expected. In 2026, an additional 9.2% growth in adjusted diluted EPS to $7.63 is being projected.

Shifting the focus to the balance sheet, deleveraging efforts are coming along nicely. PM's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio has improved by 0.2x from 3.2x as of December 31, 2023, to 3x as of June 30, 2024. This puts the company on pace to meet its targeted leverage ratio of around 2x by the end of 2026 (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to PM's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release and PM's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Fair Value Is Almost $115 A Share

Since my last buy rating, shares of PM have climbed 9% higher. That's almost twice the gains logged by the S&P 500 index (SP500) in that time. Yet, I believe the buy case for PM is intact, albeit slightly diminished by growth in the share price exceeding the roughly 3% growth in my fair value estimate.

Shares are trading at a current-year P/E ratio of 17.3. This is slightly above the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 17 per FAST Graphs. Moving forward, I believe that PM's fair value multiple remains 17.

This is because, due to improving fundamentals, the company's three-year annual adjusted diluted EPS growth outlook is up to 9%. For context, that's better than the 4.7% annual adjusted diluted EPS growth that PM has put up in the past 10 years.

In my opinion, that should be enough to offset any pressure resulting from interest rates remaining higher than their 10-year average in the years to come.

After the current week is complete, the calendar year 2024 will be almost 58% behind us. That leaves another 42% of 2024 and 58% of 2025 ahead in the next 12 months. This is how I'm weighing the 2024 and 2025 analyst adjusted diluted EPS estimates to get a forward 12-month adjusted diluted EPS input of $6.71.

Plugging my fair value multiple into this adjusted diluted EPS input, I arrive at a fair value of $114 a share. Relative to the current $109 share price (as of July 23, 2024), this equates to a 4% discount to fair value. If PM matches the growth consensus and returns to fair value, it could produce 34% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.

Improving Dividend Growth Is Around The Corner

PM's 4.8% forward dividend yield clocks in 200 basis points above the consumer staples sector median forward yield of 2.8%. This is sufficient to justify an A grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

From my perspective, the dividend is also safe. That's because PM's dividend payout ratio is positioned to be in the low 80% range in 2024. This is below the 85% payout ratio that rating agencies prefer from the tobacco industry per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. That is why the Quant System awards a B grade to PM for dividend safety.

This also gives PM the flexibility to hike its payout to shareholders at a faster rate than in recent years. In September, I anticipate that the company will announce its first 3%+ dividend raise in its quarterly dividend per share (to $1.34) since the 4% hike in 2021. That is why the Quant System gives an A grade to PM for dividend growth.

These fundamentals provide me with great confidence that the company will build on its 15-year dividend growth streak in the years ahead. This dividend growth streak is much better than the sector median of 2 years, which earns PM an A grade for consecutive years of dividend growth from the Quant System.

Risks To Consider

As both a business and a stock, PM has been doing well in recent months. However, risks remain in the investment thesis that are worth noting.

First, I would reiterate the risk that I highlighted in my previous article. To this point, PM's reduced-risk products have been treated more favorably than combustible products from a tax standpoint.

It makes sense that global governments would keep excise taxes on these products lower. Greater access and affordability for less adverse products are positive for the healthcare costs and economies of global governments.

Even though I believe that PM's RRPs will always receive more favorable tax treatment than combustibles, I think higher taxes are likely. This will eventually weigh on profit margins to an extent. Fortunately, that should be more than offset by the volume growth and pricing power of this product category.

Another risk to PM is the potential for disruptions to its manufacturing operations. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated and owned 50 manufacturing facilities (page 25 of 444 of PM's 10-K Filing). If any of its larger manufacturing facilities experienced interruptions to the manufacturing process (whether that's via war, natural disasters, etc.), that could impact PM's ability to provide products to consumers promptly. This could hurt the company's near-term results and undermine its reputation with consumers.

Summary: Firing On All Cylinders And Still Reasonably Valued

PM is a business that I'm glad to own in my portfolio. Currently, my position is full. So, I won't be adding here.

If I was just starting a position or looking to add, I wouldn't mind doing so here, however. PM's growth prospects are accelerating. The payout is safe and set to keep growing. For the quality of the business, shares are also sensibly valued. Thus, I'm maintaining my overall buy rating on the stock.