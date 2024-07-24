Philip Morris: There Is Still Some Value Left

Jul. 24, 2024 9:00 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stock
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
9.14K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Philip Morris International have outperformed the S&P 500 since my previous buy rating.
  • The blue-chip's net revenue and currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS climbed higher in the second quarter.
  • PM's leverage ratio makes it financially sound.
  • Shares of the stock could be trading at a 4% discount to fair value.
  • PM could be poised to deliver 34% cumulative total returns through 2026.
Iqos Shop Bulgaria

The exterior of an IQOS store.

Baloncici

My mission with each dividend stock purchase is simple. These purchases are executed to move me one step closer to attaining financial independence for myself (and a potential family of my own one day).

The trick to eventually achieving this

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
9.14K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my four to five weekly articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Sure Dividend, Dividend Kings, and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News