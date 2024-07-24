clubfoto/iStock via Getty Images

The federal indictment of Cassava Sciences’ (NASDAQ:SAVA) former lead scientist Hoau-Yan Wang and the resignations of CEO Remi Barbier and his wife/researcher Lindsay Burns would seem like a perfect time for a reset for Cassava Sciences. New Executive Chairman Rick Barry has struck a more conciliatory tone than his predecessor:

Taking on this current challenge is not about making Cassava’s share price go up or trying to silence the company’s many loud skeptics. Those things take care of themselves if the company keeps its focus on Job#1. Our ultimate goal is to develop an effective treatment for a patient population that has little hope and few therapeutic options. What options they currently have often come with incredibly severe adverse events (statement).

What this means for Cassava Sciences' current and future litigation remains to be seen.

Cassava Sciences may have new leadership but it has doubled down both on simufilam’s mechanism of action and the supposed positivity of phase 2 clinical trial results. Both give pause for concern. Indeed, the problems surrounding Cassava Sciences, albeit more quietly, still swirl around and in the end make FDA approval of simufilam a crap shoot at best. That is why I give its stock a sell recommendation.

Purported Mechanism of Action

Cassava Sciences has cited four studies which it contends confirms its contention that simufilam returns filamin A to its natural confirmation and in doing so eliminates amyloid’s toxicity by preventing its binding to various receptors (presentation, p.15). Wang was the lead author in the study directly related to Cassava Sciences' purported mechanism of action. Another study involved the inhibition or knockdown of filamin A not its reconfirmation in a mouse model for pediatric epilepsy. A third involved the reduced phosphorylation of filamin A by simufilam (an in vitro study for the treatment of pituitary cancer). In this study, simufilam appeared to activate somatostatin receptors which may increase the degradation of amyloid. The fourth involves the presence of insoluble (nitrated) filamin A during the very earliest stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Simufilam may inhibit the phosphorylation and nitration of filamin A, but it does not appear to reverse either. It may aid the elimination of amyloid but this only slows down the progression of early stage Alzheimer’s disease and then only in APOE4 carriers (research, figure 5). In short, simufilam may lead to modest short-term improvements in cognition in mild cognitive impairment patients and it may slow down mild Alzheimer’s disease for a while but it does not modify disease progression. This is shown in the numbers for Cassava Sciences’ phase 2b clinical trials.

An Urgent Need to Revise the Numbers

Rick Barry fell back on the old Cassava Sciences claim that simufilam produces never before seen results in Alzheimer’s disease:

[Simufilam’s] results were unlike any Alzheimer’s trial ever, reporting stable cognition for two years in Alzheimer’s disease patients with mild dementia (statement).

The huge problem, though, was that this apparent stabilization was only in those with mild cognitive impairment to very mild Alzheimer’s disease not in all mild dementia patients. This group initially consisted of 50 patients who had a mean baseline ADAS-Cog score of 15, not as Cassava Sciences claimed for the first 133 patients with mild dementia.

The baseline for the first fifty patients went from 15 to 12.6 after one year and then back to 15 after two years. However, Cassava Sciences added 10 patients outside of the trial protocol range (i.e. MMSE scores of 26 or higher). The improvement in those who completed twelve months of the trial was likely not 2.4 points (15-12.6=2.4), but .9 points (13.5-12.6=.9) (off). The drop between 12 months and 24 months from baseline would then be 1.5 points (13.5 to 15). For Aricept/donpezil from a better baseline (11.28) the numbers are as follows:

12 months: .17 decline

24 months: 1.22 decline

(table two)

So simufilam appears to be better than Aricept at one year, but no better than Aricept at two years once adjusting for different baseline.

For solidly mild Alzheimer’s disease, patients on simufilam declined by .5 points at one year (19.1 to 19.6). Mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease patients on simufilam declined to 3 points between 12 and 18 months (calculated based off the numbers provided from the Cognition Maintenance Study for the first fifty patients and the full data set). The numbers for Aricept from a baseline of 20.7 are:

12 months: 1.1 decline

18 months: 4.2 decline

(table three).

Simufilam appears to produce almost the same results as the old standard of care for solidly mild Alzheimer's disease, although it may be somewhat safer.

To summarize, the mechanism of action of simufilam has not been independently verified, and it only slows down mild Alzheimer's disease for a year.

Cassava Sciences continues to misrepresent which groups respond to simufilam. The FDA may or may not take notice of this, but with all the other controversy surrounding the drug, Cassava Sciences is unlikely to avoid close scrutiny. And that close scrutiny is becoming an increasing problem for the company as it nears the end of its first phase 3 clinical trial.

Simufilam is much safer and likely more effective that the anti-amyloid antibody drugs approved by the FDA and appears to be somewhat safer and similarly effective as Aricept (which should be noted is not approved for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment). But given all of its past problems and its short-term and limited effectiveness, the FDA may not be in the "mood" to grant another "free pass."