Pilbara Minerals Limited (PILBF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.69K Followers

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCPK:PILBF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dale Henderson - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Luke Bortoli - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kaan Peker - Royal Bank of Canada
Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley
Kate McCutcheon - Citi
Rob Stein - Macquarie
Timothy Hoff - Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs
Alistair Harvey - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Levi Spry - UBS

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Pilbara Minerals June Quarterly Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please note, Pilbara Minerals will be taking one question per person with one related follow-up question permitted. [Operator Instructions] Pilbara Minerals will be taking some questions from the webcast towards the end of the call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Pilbara Minerals Managing Director and CEO, Dale Henderson. Please go ahead.

Dale Henderson

Thank you, Maggie, and a warm welcome to those who have joined us on the call today, in particular to our long-term shareholders. Thank you for your ongoing support.

I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners on the lands in which our businesses operate, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar Nation in Perth, where we are undertaking a call today. And the Nyamal and Kariyarra people where our operations are located in the Pilbara. We pay our respects to their elders past and present.

With regards to introductions, I'm joined on the call today with Luke Bortoli, our CFO. Also in the room, I have a number of teams supporting the call. For the call today, we have an

Recommended For You

About PILBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PILBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News