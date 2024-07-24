artisteer

On 18/07/2024, Intrum AB (OTCPK:ITJTY) (OTCPK:INJJF) released its Q2 results. Here at the Lab, recognizing a limited maneuver for service providers, we positively view Intrum-Cerberus transactions to derisk the activities and the potential business integration between Gardant and doValue.

As a reminder, Cerberus's asset sale for SEK 7.2 billion proceeds is now used to reduce the company's leverage. In addition, after the Q2 release, Intrum signed a new Investment Agreement with Cerberus for potential future investments in non-performing loan portfolios. This is very much aligned with Intrum's capital asset-light strategy. That said, Q1 results with adjusted EBIT were slightly below consensus, and incremental cost savings were insufficient to complete a turnaround. For this reason, we confirmed a neutral view and were cautious regarding the company's risk/reward profile.

Debt restructuring to consider

In July, the company also announced a significant milestone. Indeed, it entered into a binding lock-up agreement with the majority of bondholders of the outstanding 2025-2028 bonds. Having said that, as of now, more than 50.1% of the outstanding bondholders have agreed to the proposal.

Looking at the press release, Intrum recapitalization transaction contemplates the following:

New Notes for €526 million;

The amendment of the company's existing senior unsecured notes with new issuance of 2nd lien notes equal to 90% of the aggregate principal amount of the unsecured debt subject to the exchange note (Fig 1) and new issuance of 10% of ordinary to be allocated pro-rata to the bondholders. This also will create an equity dilution for the current shareholders.

There is also a 1% consent fee to pay.

Exchange Notes Details

Source: Intrum Press Release - Fig 1

We believe the company is seeking voluntary consent to the changes from each relevant issue. It is also more shareholder-friendly. In total, Intrum seeks a SEK 3.750 billion debt write-off at a cost of SEK 420 million in equity dilution (or 10% of the current market capitalization). The deadline is 6 September 2024, with options to extend the proposal. Intrum needs 90% consent in every issuance. Here at the Lab, this is a risk to consider, and we are still uncertain how many bondholders will accept the proposal.

Q2 results

Intrum reported a weak set of Q2 earnings, with cash revenue and EBITDA below Wall Street consensus estimates. In numbers, Intrum's EBIT was 9% below analysts' compiled average numbers. This was due to a 24% miss in Investing (Fig 2), offset by an 18% beat in Servicing. The company's sales were also 1% below expectations, with a group-level margin of minus 25% compared to the Q1 results. Looking at the segment level, as reported, margins improved sequentially in the Servicing division (19% compared to 10% achieved in Q1) while materially deteriorated in the Investing division (45% compared to 57% achieved in Q1). In detail, the Investing division was mainly impacted by lower than expected Joint Venture earnings and higher costs. The company also notes a 'challenging collections environment.' This means higher expenses to achieve the same level of collections.

Investing division margin deterioration

Source: Intrum Q2 results presentation - Fig 2

Key to report is the fact that Intrum reported a leverage ratio of 3.9x (Fig 3). However, this is misleading, as we understand that the net debt includes the Cerberus deal proceeds (which are also not recurrent). On the denominator (EBITDA), Intrum did not adjust the numbers downward. This means the net debt/EBITDA ratio is mechanically higher and is not representative of the current capital structure. In addition, the CEO indicated that the leverage ratio will increase slightly and expects leverage to sit at around 4x through the fiscal year 2024.

Intrum Guidance and Leverage Ratio Update

Fig 3

Estimates and Valuation

Unlike Intrum's forecast plan (Fig 3), we need help getting comfortable with the organic sales momentum. We would like more details on EBIT guidance in the future. After the Q1 results, our EPS was set at SEK 10.4, following an additional cost savings target of SEK 400 million. Despite weaker profitability, Intrum's Q2 free cash flow was stronger than anticipated. However, this was due to a reduction in NPL spending compared to last year. And again, this is decremental for future sales growth. After the Q2 release, after adjusting our model on the EBIT margin of Intrum's Investing division, we decided to lower our 2024 EBIT to SEK 5.2 billion, arriving at an EPS of SEK 7. Therefore, our estimates show that Intrum trades at a P/E of 6.5x. Here at the Lab, we have good coverage of the EU banking sector and also on the diversified financials. Therefore, we continue to remain on the sideline. We know Intrum stock is trading at levels well below historical averages, but we do not anticipate a near-term material re-rating.

Risks

Aside from our previous risk section (Fig 4), we should also note that our projections are highly sensitive to our input assumptions. In particular, we should report any change in new debt portfolio purchases and estimates on a cash-on-cash multiple of the same purchased debt. Downside risks include continued weakness in the Investing division and unplanned insolvency, which drives the termination of servicing contracts. In addition, we are not positive about Intrum's disclosure related to the leverage ratio disclosure.

Mare Ev. Lab previous risks section

Fig 4

Conclusion

Until we have complete visibility of the changes to Intrum's liability structure, we will remain neutral on the company's equity story. Here at the Lab, we look for an update on the process, including clarity on the acceptance levels among bondholders.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.