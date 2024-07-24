Enphase Energy: Another Mediocre Quarter And Outlook - Hold

Summary

  • Enphase Energy reported another set of mediocre quarterly results, with revenues and profitability coming in below consensus expectations.
  • While domestic sales increased by approximately 32% sequentially, European demand remained weak.
  • The company generated a healthy $117.4 million in free cash flow, which was mostly utilized for additional buybacks under the company's up to $1 billion share repurchase program.
  • At the midpoint of the provided range, revenue guidance for Q3 fell short of analyst expectations.
  • With the industry recovery apparently not as strong as previously anticipated by management and market participants, I am reiterating my "Hold" rating on Enphase Energy's shares.
Note:

I have discussed Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

After the close of Tuesday's session, leading microinverter and battery storage solutions supplier Enphase

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

