Taseko Mines: A Strong Company But Not Undervalued

Mahesh Chaganti profile picture
Mahesh Chaganti
10 Followers

Summary

  • Taseko Mines is not undervalued, even under optimistic scenarios, according to detailed DCF and comparable company analyses.
  • Despite strong, improving financials and promising projects like the Florence Copper mine, TGB is either overvalued or fairly valued.
  • I would rate TGB as a "Moderate Sell" due to its limited upside potential. Investors should explore other opportunities in the market instead.

Curve of dump trucks

Ari Widodo

Investment Thesis

First of all, I would like to mention the fact that this article is not intended to criticize Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) (TSX:TKO:CA). TGB is a good and growing company. My articles are not

This article was written by

Mahesh Chaganti profile picture
Mahesh Chaganti
10 Followers
I am set to join UCLA's Master of Financial Engineering program this fall. I hold undergraduate degrees in finance and computer science from Indiana University Bloomington. My professional background includes internships in private equity, investment banking, and venture capital. Additionally, I have passed the FINRA SIE exam and possess certifications in Financial Modeling and Valuation from WallStreetPrep, as well as Bloomberg Market Concepts. As a value investor, I perform thorough DCF and comps analyses using pessimistic assumptions to select securities that are undervalued.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TGB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGB
--
TKO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News