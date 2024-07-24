Ari Widodo

Investment Thesis

First of all, I would like to mention the fact that this article is not intended to criticize Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) (TSX:TKO:CA). TGB is a good and growing company. My articles are not done to decide whether a company is good or bad, but if it could be undervalued. As a value investor, I do extensive discounted cash flow [DCF] and comparable companies (comps) analysis, factoring in all assumptions that could be within the realm of possibility, with the goal of finding securities that are clearly undervalued even with the most pessimistic assumptions. And I would say, in all likelihood, TGB is fairly overvalued, or in the best case, just marginally undervalued even with the most optimistic assumptions. Nevertheless, it is important to acknowledge that markets are not always rational.

There have been a number of cases where stocks over-performed, despite virtually all valuation methods indicating overvaluation and vice versa. So, one needs to consider other factors, including qualitative ones, before investment. And there are qualitative factors and recent trends that could be favorable for TGB. The most prominent of these is their Florence copper mine, which is expected to be in commercial production by 2025. However, I think none of these is enough to compensate for the stock not being notably undervalued even under the most optimistic scenarios according to my models. Overall, I would rate TGB as a "HOLD" just because it looks fundamentally overvalued or fairly valued, and there is nothing sufficient in my opinion to compensate for that. While TGB could fare well, there are better opportunities in the market.

Company Overview

Taseko Mines Limited is a copper producer listed on the NYSE and based in Canada. The company is well known for operating its flagship Gibraltar Mine, which is the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada.

Qualitative Insights

TGB is a well-known mining company in North America that finds itself in an advantageous position. It stands to benefit substantially from what looks to be an unprecedented push for electrification and sustainable energy globally. This is because copper is one of the base metals crucial for making electrical cables; effectively, it helps power the lights we turn on, the computers we use, and the cars we drive. On top of that, copper demand conspires with another global megatrend - urbanization.

While TGB enjoys geopolitical stability and developed infrastructure in the regions in which it operates, the company also faces challenges common to industry, from fluctuating commodity prices to regulatory hurdles. The essence of the strategy made by Taseko lies in effective management of the Gibraltar Mine, a valuable asset that brings stability to the company's operations. At the same time, however, there is a risk from complete dependence on this one large asset, as any disturbance in this asset's operation could seriously shake overall performance. This potential risk will be greatly reduced if the company successfully carries out its projects to develop other copper mines, like the proposed Florence Copper project in Arizona. However, these projects depend on environmental regulations, permits, and other processes that, historically, have faced delays and opposition from community groups.

For example, the Florence Copper project required a final Underground Injection Control (UIC) permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which was finally issued in 2023. This permit is critical for the in-situ recovery method planned for this project. However, obtaining this permit involved extensive regulatory scrutiny and long periods of public commentary. The permit was finally issued only after a very lengthy permitting process that entailed delays and significant opposition from local stakeholders and environmental groups.

An example that demonstrates the TGB approach to building project viability is its collaboration with Mitsui & Co. on the development of the Florence Copper Project. This increases the financial and operational capabilities but also links project success very closely to the stewardship and strategic interests of another corporate entity, which can be a source of potential conflict or strategic misalignment.

Environmental stewardship underpins the business model at TGB and is in line with broader global trends toward more sustainable mining practices. The company has initiated a number of programs aimed at reducing the environmental footprint, covering everything from less water usage to less greenhouse gas emissions. However, the environmental effects of their operations, including land disruption and potential pollution, remain a huge concern for environmental groups and regulators who scrutinize the company.

In short, where TGB combines its operational excellence and strategic growth to build its position in the market, it should, at the same time, be continuously taken into account with regard to environmental regulations, community relations, and market volatility. These factors will combine to shape the company's potential growth and present challenges that require consistent management and adaptive solutions.

Financials

Financially, TGB has been strong and improving for the most part. The company earned a net income of $61.657 million in 2023, its highest since 2010. However, since 2015, the company has recorded a positive annual net income only in 2017, 2021, and 2023, in the amount of $26.426 million, $29.099 million, and $61.657 million, respectively. All the other years from 2015 to 2023 posted negative annual net incomes, ranging from -$17.561 million in 2020 to -$48.821 million in 2015. Nevertheless, the company's net income in the first quarter of 2024 was strong at $13.949 million. Maybe this signals that the strong positive trend seen in 2023 wasn't just a fluke and will continue, moving away from previous years' negative net incomes.

At the end of 2023, the company's annual EPS was $0.21, which decreased to $0.17 at the end of Q1 2024 using the TTM net income. Seeking Alpha reports that TGB has surpassed earnings estimates in 10 of the past 20 quarters, which is not all that great. But it has actually surpassed estimates in 9 of the last 12 quarters, so there's a nice improvement. With the current share price at $2.23 and using the TTM net income, the P/E ratio currently stands at 12.980x, which is good, but higher compared to the closing 2023 P/E ratio of 6.552x, showing the company might be becoming less undervalued or more overvalued.

A point of concern may be the rise in total debt and liabilities in the company. Total debt was $250-300 million annually from 2015 to 2020 but skyrocketed to $424.247 million in 2021 and has been consistently rising since, reaching $482.306 million in Q1 2024. Likewise, total liabilities were between $430-490 million annually from 2015 to 2020 but jumped to $657.955 million in 2021, to $709.407 million in 2022, to $843.858 million in 2023, and to $1.0119 billion in Q1 2024. Debt to equity varies based on what formula is used. Using total liabilities/shareholders' equity, the ratio for TGB is 2.947x, and using total debt/shareholders' equity, it is 1.405x. These are both not overly high, but certainly do indicate a degree of leverage that should make one uncomfortable because of risk.

On a good note, there was an excellent adjusted EBITDA for 2023 of $141.668 million, the second-best in its history after the $160.151 million in 2021. For context, the adjusted annual EBITDAs of all the other years since 2015 have ranged from $31.434 million to $83.869 million. Moreover, the adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2024 stood at $36.854 million, indicating that the positive trend is continuing.

And most importantly, the company has consistently shown a positive free cash flow (FCF) figure for each of the last five years. The FCF figures were approximately $41.19M in 2023, $15.99M in 2022, $75.79M in 2021, $38.55M in 2020, and $24.98M in 2019. A summary of TGB's yearly FCF from 2010 to 2023 is presented in the following table:

Macrotrends and TGB's financial statements

Valuation

Despite solid and improving financials, my DCF model signals that TGB is either overvalued or fairly valued in most instances when compared to its current price. Using TGB's historic EBIT, Taxes, D&A, Capex, and Change in NWC data and Prophet, I forecasted each of these for the next 5 years and used these projections to calculate estimations for its future FCFs. Prophet is an advanced forecasting tool designed by Facebook data scientists for Python and R, known to capture the variability, seasonality, holidays, and trend shifts much better than other algorithms. I believe this tool is more suited to the forecasting of TGB's financials since the historical patterns of the company's financials are complex-that is to say, they do not follow a simple or consistent increasing or decreasing trend-and this is likely to persist. Prophet is adept at capturing this complexity. The projected FCFs for the next five years using Prophet are approximately $33.4M, $54.4M, $75.6M, $97.1M, and $61.7M. I believe these results align well with TGB's historical FCF patterns.

My model assumes a market risk premium of 5.50% and a perpetual growth rate of 3%. These assumptions are typical for a DCF model: the perpetual growth rate usually falls between the historical inflation rate of 2%-3% and the average GDP growth rate of 3%-4%. The market risk premium of 5.50% is derived from the average difference between market rates and treasury yield rates in 2023 according to research from Statista. But the after-tax cost of debt is significantly lower at 5.02%. I calculated this by dividing TGB's 2023 interest expense by its total debt for the same year, and then multiplying the result by 1 minus Canada's corporate tax rate. By weighting the cost of equity and the cost of debt according to their proportions in the company's overall capital structure, I determined a WACC of 10.67%, which is higher than average. However, I should note that in DCF models, the terminal value is typically calculated by taking the last FCF projection, increasing it by the perpetual growth rate, and dividing this by the difference between WACC and perpetual growth. But rather than taking the last FCF forecast ($61.7M), I instead took the average of the five forecasts of FCF ($64.4M), and my model still shows that TGB is overvalued. The model calculated an intrinsic value of $1.36, a $0.87 downside (-38.91%) compared to the current price of $2.23.

Author's Calculations

Please note that I created this model above and the following ones on July 18, 2024, when the share price was $2.22.

In case you're concerned about seemingly arbitrary assumptions like perpetual growth rate unfairly skewing the results against TGB, my sensitivity analysis demonstrates that TGB remains undervalued across most WACCs and perpetual growth rates. For any WACC above 10%, the model still indicates overvaluation for any perpetual growth rate from 1% to 5%. Even with a 9% or 10% WACC, the model indicates overvaluation for most perpetual growth rates. Even with WACCs as low as 6%-8%, the model still shows either downsides or upsides far lower than you'd expect.

The table below displays the intrinsic value per share for each WACC-perpetual growth rate combination. Values less than $2.22, the share price at the time the table was created, are highlighted red, while values greater than $2.22 are highlighted green. Although commendable upside is indicated with WACCs from 6%-7%, it's highly unlikely that TGB's WACC is this low. I calculated TGB's WACC to be 10.67%, and almost every single WACC estimation I could see online places it somewhere between 8% and 12%. All WACCs between 8% and 12% indicate either downside or small upside for any perpetual growth rate from 1%-5%.

Author's Calculations

Again, advanced algorithms like Prophet are much better suited for forecasting financials than traditional methods like linear regression. Linear regression is problematic for companies with a lot of growth in their financials over the years but not consistent growth, with major drops in some years and major upturns in others. Linear regression is bound to assume linear growth each year, which would cause drastic over-estimations. Nevertheless, in the model below, I used linear regression for forecasting (the other assumptions are all held) and the model shows TGB as undervalued, but not to an extent as you would expect with such unusually optimistic FCF projections. The model threw up an intrinsic value of $3.17, a $0.94 upside (+42.22%) compared to the current price of $2.23. Keep in mind that these free cash flow projections are way north of what they should be. The chances are slim of the company having FCFs of over $100M for the next four years in a row, when its highest FCF since 2010 was around $76M in 2021 and its 2024 Q1 FCF was around -$3.6M.

Author's Calculations

My comps' analysis, with MTAL, WCUFF, LUNMF, FQVLF, and FCX as peers, also yields downside or marginal upside. The median EV/EBITDA multiple of TGB and its peers would suggest an implied valuation of $2.15 for TGB, slightly below the current share price. On the other hand, the mean EV/EBITDA multiple reflects an implied valuation of -$0.41, showing substantial downside. Median P/E and P/B multiples imply valuations of $0.57 and $2.11, both suggesting downside. The mean P/E and P/B ratios yield implied values of about $2.82 and $2.44, respectively, indicating only marginal upside.

Author's Calculations

(Sources: TGB's financial statements, Refinitiv, Yahoo Finance)

Florence Copper

It should be noted that the above models and analysis do not account for the increased revenues likely to be experienced by TGB with the Florence Copper project. Construction of the commercial production facility began in early 2024, with initial copper production slated for Q4 2025. At full operation, TGB expects the facility to produce 85 million lbs. of LME Grade A copper per year, with a mine life of 22 years. For reference, their Gibraltar mine produced 122.6 million lbs. and sold 120.7 million lbs. of copper at $3.84 per pound on average in 2023. I thought this would make a big difference in the intrinsic value calculation, but it does not.

First of all, copper prices are projected to rise. According to Technopedia, the forecast range for copper in 2024 is $3.83-$4.83 per pound and $4.30-$4.90 in 2025. I believe the free cash flow projections in the original model account for this rise quite well. Let's assume the impossible: even though Taseko Mines doesn't expect to begin copper production at the Florence Copper project until Q4 2025, let's say the company begins commercial operations at the beginning of 2025. If they meet their production target of 85 million lbs. annually and sell all of it, this additional copper sold would represent roughly a 70% increase compared to the 120.7 million lbs. sold in 2023. Therefore, let's increase each of the cash flow projections from 2025 to 2028 in the original model by approximately 70%. To be clear, this is likely a significant overestimation, as it assumes they will sell all their production from the Florence mine and does not account for the increased expenses that will coincide with the increased revenue, among many other factors. After all, a 70% increase in revenue would almost certainly correspond to a less than 70% increase in FCF. Nevertheless, even with a 70% increase in the initial FCF projections from 2025 to 2028, TGB is less undervalued than you'd expect. This results in an intrinsic value of $2.98, indicating a $0.75 upside (+33.58%) compared to the current price of $2.23.

Author's Calculations

Please note that I created the model above on July 18, 2024, when the share price was $2.22.

Below is my sensitivity analysis for my adjusted DCF model above. Again, I calculated a WACC of 10.67%, and nearly every single WACC estimate I could find for TGB places it in a range between 8%-12%. So although big upside is indicated with WACCs from 6%-8%, these can be ignored. Within the 8%-12% WACC range, the model indicates downside or upside that is smaller than you'd like.

Author's Calculations

Overall, TGB is overvalued at worst and just marginally undervalued at best.

Conclusion

In short, while TGB has a strong financial profile and very bright prospects associated with projects like the Florence copper mine, current valuations do not suggest undervaluation. By my detailed DCF and comps models, TGB is very likely to be overvalued or at best fairly valued. Even the most optimistic assumptions for future copper production and prices point toward very limited upside in the stock. For that reason, I rate TGB a "HOLD" and recommend investors look at other opportunities that may bring more value in this market.