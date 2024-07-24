yodiyim/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Galp Energia (OTCPK:GLPEF) (OTCPK:GLPEY) is one of my favorite energy names in Europe, as the company combines an ultra-low production cost for its oil (a low single digit dollar amount per barrel) with upstream activities. Additionally, the exploration angle (it recently outlined a 10 billion barrel oil discovery offshore Namibia) and its growth targets in the near future make the company pretty intriguing, even after the recent 20% share price increase since the publication of my previous article.

Galp Energia has a primary listing is on Euronext Lisbon, where the stock is trading with GALP as the ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 1.3 million shares (for a monetary value of approximately 25M EUR), which makes it the trading venue which offers the highest liquidity numbers. There are currently 773.1M shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately 14.7B EUR at the current share price of 19.1 EUR per share.

A satisfying second quarter, but refining margins were under pressure

One of the key elements why I like Galp Energia is its low production cost. In the first quarter of this year, the production cost for the oil was just $2.5 per barrel of oil-equivalent, and this decreased to just $1.70 per barrel of oil-equivalent in the second quarter. This ultimately resulted in an average production cost of $2.10 per barrel in the first semester of 2024.

The oil was sold at an average price of $81.20 per barrel thanks to Galp’s exposure to Brent pricing, while the average realized natural gas price was $32.6 per boe. Divided by 6 (the standard conversion rate for natural gas versus oil), the average realized price per mmbtu was approximately $5.4.

In the first half of this year, Galp reported a revenue from oil and gas sales of 10.6B EUR, which is a 5.5% increase compared to the first half of last year. It goes without saying the higher oil price was a major help, as the total attributable oil (and natural gas) production moved lower on a YoY basis.

The total reported revenue was approximately 11.2B EUR, resulting in an EBITDA of 1.97B EUR, which is an increase of almost 10% compared to the 1.73B EUR in EBITDA generated in the first half of last year. And as the depreciation and amortization expenses also decreased, the EBIT actually increased by almost 25% to 1.57B EUR.

That being said, the change in the pre-tax income was less pronounced, mainly because there was a 128M EUR difference in the contribution from associates while the net financial results decreased. Although Galp Energia reported a positive net interest income, it also saw an increased lease interest expense and a much lower FX gain. This ultimately resulted in a pre-tax profit of 1.48B EUR and a net profit of 830M EUR. Of that amount, 93M EUR was due to the non-controlling interests, leaving 737M EUR on the table for Galp’s own shareholders. That’s an increase of in excess of 20% compared to the first half of last year, and it is remarkable to see the net profit was pretty evenly distributed among the first quarter and the second quarter, with a net profit of 374M EUR and 362M EUR respectively.

The EPS in H1 was 0.96 EUR per share, which is pretty decent given the relatively weak natural gas price and the weakening refining margins in the second quarter of the year. The strong oil price obviously was a big help.

While I acknowledge it doesn’t sound too appealing to invest in an oil and gas producer (even though it’s a vertically integrated company) at just 9 times the net income, there is a major near-term catalyst. By the end of this year, the FPSO will set sail for the newly developed Bacalhau oil field, offshore Brazil. This is a large oil field, developed by Galp Energia in a joint venture with Petrobras (PBR), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Equinor (EQNR). This oil field will result in an attributable oil production of approximately 40,000 boe/day, which would bring Galp’s output to closer to 145-150,000 boe/day.

And considering the Bacalhau project should also boast a single digit production cost, the margins on the additional 40,000 boe/day should be very healthy. The payback period was estimated at just four years at $60 oil, and will likely be just 2.5-3 years using $80 oil. And with roughly 2 billion barrels of recoverable oil, the anticipated useful life of the Bacalhau oil field is approximately 25 years.

More recently, Galp also quantified its recent discovery offshore Namibia. The company had been drilling there but kept the cards close to its chest, until it was ready to publish a 10 billion barrel resource estimate. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done, but even if the amount of recoverable oil would be 20% of that (and let’s not forget about the additional exploration potential on the license), Galp might be sitting on a second Bacalhau. And with an 80% stake in the license, it is in the driver's seat to attract partners that would cover the majority (if not all) of the capex to bring the project into production. I consider it pretty realistic to see one or two partners coming in to fund 100% of the capex, while Galp retains a 20% or 30% carried interest. At a 200,000 boe/day production scenario (10% smaller than the Brazilian Bacalhau oilfield) and retaining a 25% stake, the 50,000 barrels of oil per day would further boost Galp’s cash flow without needing any upfront capex.

Of course, a lot more work needs to be done to A) calculate the amount of recoverable oil and B) figure out a development approach with a realistic daily output, but Galp Energia clearly made an important oil discovery. The company will drill four new wells in the fourth quarter of this year, and the data from those new wells will provide more information.

Investment thesis

The strong cash flows allow Galp Energia to bankroll all of its activities, and I am counting down for the Bacalhau oilfield to start producing in 2025. Additionally, seeing additional data from the offshore Namibia discovery will be a major catalyst as well, as Galp will try to figure out what percentage of the initial estimate of 10 billion barrels of oil is recoverable, and what the plan of action will be.

I have a long position in Galp Energia, and I’m willing to add on additional dips as the low-cost nature of its oil production, vertical integration with its own refining capacity and the exploration success make the stock appealing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.