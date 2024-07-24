imagedepotpro

Assessing a company's valuation can be tricky sometimes, as low valuation multiples alone may lead to picking companies with poor fundamentals, those so-called value traps. The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) addresses this potential risk by filtering out lower-quality companies based on financial measures, while using primarily free cash flow to gauge valuations.

This combination leads to a portfolio with value characteristics, trading at much lower multiples compared to the benchmarks, and allocated in companies with stable business, many of them in the healthcare and industrial sectors, and outside mega caps, particularly in the high-multiples technology sector.

With performance that has been on par with the overall benchmarks over the past 5 years, DSTL is an opportunity for investors looking for diversification and reasonable valuations but wanting to avoid allocation in lower-quality companies.

ETF Description & Highlights

DSTL is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks long-term excess return by investing in approximately 100 companies in the U.S. market with stable cash flow, strong balance sheets, and attractive valuations.

Starting from a universe of the largest 500 stocks by market capitalization and using a systematic process, the fund first selects companies that meet quality criteria defined by profitability, historical cash flow, and liquidity measures. The fund also assesses companies according to their financial indebtedness, avoiding those with significant leverage and applying proprietary debt-to-income metrics.

Companies that pass the quality criteria are then screened based on valuation metrics, including a) free cash flow yield, which compares a company's estimated cash flow to its enterprise value, and b) the volatility of companies' historical and projected cash flows.

Finally, the fund selects the top 100 companies following these fundamental criteria, with each constituent weighted by free cash flow generation and subject to quarterly rebalances.

As of July 18, 2024, DSTL has allocations in 100 companies, with an average market cap of $45.9 billion. Of those, 10% of total assets are classified as small-caps, 46.2% are mid-caps, 34.3% large-caps, and only 8.4% mega caps. This composition gives DSTL a tilt toward mid-to-large capitalization companies. That compares with 42.6% of the S&P 500 index constituted by mega caps, while 32.0% are large caps, 20.8% are mid-caps and only 4.3% small caps, as the S&P 500 is a market-cap weighted index.

DSTL's top ten holdings (UnitedHealth, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, T-Mobile US, Home Depot, Comcast, Amgen, Cisco, Cigna, and Salesforce) account for 22% of total assets and are somehow unusual from a sector allocation standpoint, with five companies from healthcare and two from communications services, unlike the S&P 500 index, where big tech companies like Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia compose the top ten holdings, including Amazon, Alphabet and Meta, which are not formally classified in the technology sector.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

The table below compares DSTL with two peer group subsets. The first one is composed of value ETFs, where IVE is pretty much a large-cap fund, COWZ is concentrated in only 100 holdings selected according to cash flow measures, and FNDX is more diversified with 736 holdings but still with a fundamental approach. On the other hand, the second group of ETFs has a quality approach, using financial metrics such as profitability, ROE, and solvency for stock selection. This second group includes three ETFs (JQUA, SPHQ, and FTCS), where JQUA is relatively diversified across market cap categories, SPHQ is skewed toward large and mega caps, while FTCS is more concentrated with only 50 holdings.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

From a sector allocation perspective, DSTL's largest allocation is to the industrials sector, with 21.6% of total equities, followed by healthcare with 20.5%, technology 20.1%, consumer cyclical 16.4%, communication services 5.8%, consumer defensive 5.7%, financial services 5.0%, energy 3.1%, and basic materials 1.7%. Relative to the S&P 500 index, here represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), DSTL is overweight in industrials (+13.9%), healthcare (+8.9%) and consumer cyclical (+6.2%), but underweight mostly in technology (-12.8%) and financial services (-7.4%).

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Compared to the peer group of value ETFs, DSTL is overweight in industrials, consumer cyclical, healthcare, and technology, while underweight in financials and energy. In turn, relative to the peer group of quality ETFs, DSTL remains overweight in industrials, healthcare, and consumer cyclical, but becomes underweight in technology and consumer defensive as opposed to the comparison with the value ETFs.

In summary, this allocation profile with the predominance of industrials and healthcare reflects DTL's investment focus on companies with stable free cash flow generations, such as Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, and Amgen, from healthcare and within DTL's top ten holdings, but also other core holdings beyond the top ten list, including industrials like Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, and ITW.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

From a valuation perspective, DSTL's multiples are well below those of the S&P 500 index. For context, DSTL has a P/E ratio of 15.3x compared to 21.7x for the S&P 500 index, which translates into a gap of 29.7%, primarily driven by its underweight stance to the technology sector and heavier allocation in names such as Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Comcast, Amgen, Cisco, Cigna, most healthcare names, all trading below P/E of 17x.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

As expected, the comparison with the two peer groups paints a mixed figure. DSTL shows slightly higher multiples relative to the peer group of value ETFs, as their overweight allocation to the energy sector drove valuations lower. In contrast, the peer group of quality ETFs has significantly higher valuations, influenced by the overweight allocation in technology but also driven by its approach towards highly profitable companies that typically command higher multiples.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Solid Performance in the Long Run

DSTL's total returns over the trailing 3- and 5-year periods have been on par with the S&P 500 index and have surpassed the broader Russell 1000 index. However, the fund has been somewhat volatile over the last year, underperforming the broader market, despite a recent recovery driven by the rotation out of the technology sector. This mixed relative performance can also be seen in a comparison with value and quality ETFs, where DSTL has shown weak short-term performance but has outpaced peers over the 5-year period.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

DSTL's performance highlights an interesting point: it is possible to achieve returns close to the overall benchmark with an investment strategy outside mega caps. Instead, this fund offers an alternative for investing in companies with healthy financial conditions and solid free cash flows while maintaining reasonable valuations compared with other value ETFs, and at much lower levels than the overall benchmark like the S&P 500 index and other ETFs with a quality approach.